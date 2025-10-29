Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced details for the release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Company plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, November 13, 2025, and host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at lien.chicagoatlantic.com.



A replay of the call will be available at lien.chicagoatlantic.com by the end of day on November 13, 2025.

Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results:



When : Thursday, November 13, 2025

: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

: 9:00 a.m. ET Web cast Live Stream : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d8dx2wpi

: Dial in: (833) 630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837)

(833) 630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837) Replay: lien.chicagoatlantic.com



About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit lien.chicagoatlantic.com.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners, LLC

LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com