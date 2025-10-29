Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings of $36.2 Million or $1.23 Per Diluted Share

Results Highlighted by Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported record earnings of $36.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. This compares to net income of $29.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Solid loan and deposit growth, coupled with strong credit quality metrics, contributed to third quarter 2025 operating results.

         
         
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)3Q25
 2Q25
 3Q24
Net income$36,241  $34,024  $29,360 
Net income per share, diluted1.23  1.15  1.00 
         
Net interest income$77,037  $73,473  $64,979 
Provision for credit losses(1)1,975  2,175  4,325 
Non-interest income24,476  24,348  24,797 
Non-interest expenses53,831  52,700  48,452 
         
Net interest margin3.56% 3.53% 3.33%
Efficiency ratio(2)52.99% 53.83% 53.92%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)9.16% 8.86% 8.79%
Annualized return on average assets(4)1.56% 1.52% 1.39%
Annualized return on average equity(4)14.16% 13.91% 12.83%
         
         

“We delivered another record quarter, marked by strong loan production and our sixth consecutive quarter of loan growth across all markets,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While elevated loan payoffs tempered overall growth during the quarter, underlying loan demand remains steady. Credit quality continues to be strong and stable, supported by prudent underwriting standards and disciplined portfolio management. Additionally, we are proud to report that just three quarters after our Indianapolis market surpassed $1 billion in total loans, our Cincinnati market reached that same milestone during the third quarter for the first time since entering the market in 2007. These achievements reflect our sustained progress and disciplined growth strategy.”

“Our operating performance this quarter was supported by broad-based strength across non-interest revenue streams,” Hillebrand continued. “Highlighted by growth in our mortgage and brokerage businesses, our diversified sources of fee income continue to make meaningful contributions. While Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income declined compared to the prior-year quarter, assets under management increased for the second consecutive quarter following three quarters of decline. We are encouraged by the growth in net new business during the third quarter and the strength of the teams we have assembled. Recent strategic hires are already contributing to business development ahead of expectations, and we remain confident about the continued trajectory of our WM&T group as they continue to gain traction and help drive future growth.”

“Over the past twelve months, we continued expanding our deposit base, which increased by $918 million, or 14%. The growth was driven by the successful execution of a time deposit initiative earlier this year as well as an increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances. We are particularly encouraged by the stability of our non-interest bearing deposits, which now account for 21% of total deposits. As always, our priority is driving organic growth while enhancing the strength and resilience of our funding base. While we expect our net interest margin to remain stable, headwinds created by potential interest rate cuts before the end of the year could present challenges,” said Hillebrand.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $9.31 billion in assets, $6.93 billion in loans and $7.64 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including the new Center Grove location that was opened in the Indianapolis metropolitan market at the end of March. Two additional locations are also expected to be opened by the end of the year, which will expand the Company’s footprint into Bardstown, Kentucky and Liberty Township, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.

Key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2025 results included:

  • Total loans increased $651 million, or 10%, over the last 12 months, while growing $79 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter. Broad-based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the sixth consecutive quarter and was well spread amongst categories. Commercial real estate loan growth of $403 million led all categories, with the C&I, residential real estate and HELOC segments also contributing to year over year growth. The yield earned on total loans ended at 6.19% for the third quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and strong average balance growth driving a 2-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.
  • Deposit balances expanded $918 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher-cost deposits. Interest-bearing deposits grew $837 million, or 16%, led in large part by time deposit growth, while non-interest bearing deposits increased $81 million, or 5%. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $137 million, or 2%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $74 million, or 5%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $63 million, or 1%, led by time deposit growth.
  • Net interest income increased $12.1 million, or 19%, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 23 basis points to 3.56% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of the prior year, driven by significant earning asset growth and yield expansion that was coupled with a decline in the cost of funds. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $3.6 million, or 5%, while net interest margin expanded 3 basis points, boosted by continued loan growth and higher yields on interest earning assets, which outpaced a minor increase in the cost of funds.
  • Provision for credit loss on loans expense(1) of $1.6 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to solid loan growth and minor increases in specific reserve allocations. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.
  • Non-interest income decreased $321,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2024, and increased $128,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter.
  • Total non-interest expenses increased $5.4 million, or 11%, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, and increased $1.1 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter.
  • Tangible common equity per share(3) was $28.30 on September 30, 2025, compared to $27.06 on June 30, 2025, and $24.58 on September 30, 2024.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2025, Compared with Third Quarter 2024

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $12.1 million, or 19%, to $77.0 million. Significant average earning asset balance growth and improved yields led to strong interest income expansion.

  • Total interest income increased by $14.6 million, or 14%, to $120 million.
    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $11.5 million, or 12%, over the prior year quarter. Driven by the $699 million, or 11%, increase in average loans in addition to interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 2 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.19%.
    • Interest income on securities increased $123,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. While average securities balances declined $188 million, or 13%, the rate earned on securities improved 35 basis points to 2.42%, as a portion of lower-yielding investment maturities were reinvested at higher short-term rates over the past 12 months. Cash flows from the investment portfolio, including larger, recent scheduled maturities, have been primarily utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity consistent with current balance sheet management strategies.
    • Average overnight funds increased $300 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, driving a $3.1 million, or 157%, increase in corresponding interest income despite rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in mid-September and late 2024.
  • Total interest expense increased $2.5 million, or 6%, to $43.2 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points to 2.66%.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $5.3 million, or 16% over the past 12 months, attributed almost entirely to the time deposit category and consistent with the successful CD promotion that ran through mid-April. Despite ending the promotions early in the second quarter and lowering time deposit rates, the Company continued to experience solid time deposit growth through the end of the third quarter. The overall cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 2.60% for the third quarter of 2025 from 2.68% for the third quarter of 2024.
    • As a result of strong interest-bearing deposit growth over the past 12 months, average FHLB advance balances declined $161 million, or 35%, resulting in a $2.3 million, or 45%, decrease in corresponding interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2024, with the related cost of funds declining 70 basis points to 3.80% over the same period.

The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans(1) expense of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, consistent with strong loan growth, a slightly improved economic forecast, minor increases specific reserve allocations, and net charge offs of $112,000. Additionally, the Company recorded a $425,000 expense for off balance sheet exposures for the third quarter of 2025 associated with increased availability related to Construction & Land Development lines of credit. For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $4.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans and no provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income decreased $321,000, or 1%, to $24.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.

  • WM&T income ended the third quarter of 2025 at $10.7 million, a decrease of $227,000, or 2%, over the third quarter of 2024, which was attributed to a decline in non-recurring estate fees compared to the prior period. However, assets under management increased $163 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2025 marked the second consecutive quarter of AUM expansion, driven by positive market returns and the momentum of a reloaded sales team.
  • Compared to the third quarter of 2024, treasury management fees decreased $16,000, or 1%, to $2.9 million. While international activity remains below last year’s elevated levels, new product sales and broad fee increases that were implemented toward the end of the first quarter have helped treasury management revenue stay in line with the record year experienced in 2024.
  • Card income decreased $74,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2024, driven by lower transaction volumes. Credit card income benefited from VISA’s annual volume and marketing incentives, which are paid in the third quarter of each year and totaled approximately $140,000 in both the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024.
  • Mortgage banking income increased $140,000, or 13% over the third quarter of 2024.
  • Brokerage income grew $197,000, or 22%, to a record $1.1 million, attributed to the addition of a new broker and the benefit of portfolios shifting to more profitable wrap fee-based business.
  • Other non-interest income, which primarily includes swap fees, letter of credit fees and OREO activity, decreased $364,000 over the third quarter of 2024. The variance from the third quarter of 2024 was attributed mainly to swap fee income. No swap fee income was recorded during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $380,000 in swap fee income during the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expenses increased by $5.4 million, or 11%, to $53.8 million, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

  • Compensation expense increased $3.3 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, consistent with higher bonus accrual levels tied to strong year-to-date results, annual merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits increased $249,000, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in health insurance claims and FICA expense.
  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $311,000, or 8%, over the third quarter of 2024, attributed mainly to increased rent and depreciation expense.
  • Marketing and business development expense increased $449,000, or 31%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to various bank initiatives in addition to increased customer entertainment and sponsorship expenses.
  • Other non-interest expenses increased $437,000, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to higher credit card rewards and to a lesser extent, increased insurance costs.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2025, Compared with September 30, 2024

Total assets increased $870 million, or 10%, year over year to $9.31 billion.

Total loans increased $651 million, or 10%, to $6.93 billion, with growth spread across segments and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 47% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 43% as of September 30, 2024. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 37% as of period end, compared to 32% as of September 30, 2024.

Total investment securities decreased $296 million, or 24%, year over year. During the third quarter of 2025, $250 million in short-term Treasury Bills that had previously been utilized for seasonal collateral pledging purposes matured and were not reinvested, providing liquidity and funding for continued loan growth consistent with current balance sheet management strategies.

Total deposits increased $918 million, or 14%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher-cost deposits. Total interest-bearing deposits grew $837 million, or 16%, led primarily by time deposit growth. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $81 million, or 5%.

Non-performing loans totaled $18.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2025, compared to $17.2 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.33% on September 30, 2025, compared to 1.36% on September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 11.19% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 9.16% on September 30, 2025, compared to 11.07% and 8.79% on September 30, 2024, respectively.

In August 2025, the board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per common share. The dividend was paid October 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2025, Compared with Second Quarter 2025

Net interest margin expanded 3 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.56%, boosted by strong loan growth and higher interest earning asset yields, which more than offset a minor increase in cost of funds.

Net interest income increased $3.6 million, or 5%, over the prior quarter to $77.0 million.

  • Total interest income increased $5.3 million, or 5%.
    • Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $4.2 million, or 4%. Average loans increased $127 million, or 2%, and the corresponding yield earned increased to 6.19%.
  • Total interest expense increased $1.7 million, or 4%.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $1.8 million, or 5%, led by $181 million, or 3%, of average interest-bearing deposit growth. Over half of the average balance growth was attributed to time deposit balances, which was driven in large part by the success of promotions that ran through mid-April. While the promotions ended early in the second quarter and time deposit rates were cut, the Bank’s time deposit offerings remained competitive and continued to see growth through the end of the period, albeit at a slower pace compared to the linked quarter.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $1.6 million in provision for credit losses on loans(1) and a $425,000 provision expense for off balance sheet exposures. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $2.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans and a $75,000 credit to expense for off balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $128,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter, to $24.5 million. While increases were seen for most non-interest revenue streams on the linked quarter, non-interest income growth continued to be challenged in the third quarter of 2025. Largely offsetting the increases noted above was a $613,000, or 52%, decline in other non-interest income, as 2Q25 benefitted from non-recurring activity that included $557,000 of swap fees collected and a $74,000 gain on the sale of premises and equipment related mainly to the sale of a property owned by the Bank as a result of a prior acquisition.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.1 million, or 2% on the linked quarter to $53.8 million, largely due to increases in compensation expense related to higher bonus accrual levels tied to strong year-to-date operating results.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2025, Compared with June 30, 2025

Total assets increased $98 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter to $9.31 billion.

Total loans expanded $79 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter, with every market contributing to the growth. The CRE segment was the primary driver of growth for the quarter, increasing $38 million, or 1%, while the residential real estate segment grew $26 million, or 2%. Total line of credit usage was 47% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 48% as of June 30, 2025. C&I line of credit usage was 37% as of September 30, 2025, unchanged from June 30, 2025. While C&I line of credit utilization was flat and overall line of credit utilization experienced a slight decline over the linked quarter, utilization trends remain positive and well above the same period of the prior year.

Total deposits increased $137 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $74 million, or 5%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $63 million, or 1%.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.31 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

            
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
Income Statement Data2025
 2024 2025 2024
            
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)$77,119  $65,064  $221,315  $187,344 
Interest income:           
Loans$107,207  $95,689  $309,816  $271,547 
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks5,003  1,946  9,734  6,199 
Mortgage loans held for sale74  47  229  152 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock488  663  1,682  1,601 
Investment securities7,500  7,377  24,977  23,072 
Total interest income120,272  105,722  346,438  302,571 
Interest expense:           
Deposits39,294  33,997  111,386  97,486 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase588  937  2,027  2,639 
Federal funds purchased72  120  214  395 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances2,870  5,209  10,519  13,469 
Subordinated debentures411  480  1,230  1,511 
Total interest expense43,235  40,743  125,376  115,500 
Net interest income77,037  64,979  221,062  187,071 
Provision for credit losses (1)1,975  4,325  5,050  7,050 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses75,062  60,654  216,012  180,021 
Non-interest income:           
Wealth management and trust services10,704  10,931  31,834  32,497 
Deposit service charges2,281  2,314  6,429  6,630 
Debit and credit card income5,009  5,083  14,354  14,688 
Treasury management fees2,923  2,939  8,601  8,389 
Mortgage banking income1,252  1,112  3,263  3,077 
Net investment product sales commissions and fees1,112  915  3,102  2,580 
Bank owned life insurance631  634  1,882  1,817 
Gain on sale of premises and equipment-  (59) 74  (39)
Other564  928  2,281  2,084 
Total non-interest income24,476  24,797  71,820  71,723 
Non-interest expenses:           
Compensation28,836  25,534  82,047  74,389 
Employee benefits4,878  4,629  15,993  15,591 
Net occupancy and equipment4,086  3,775  12,234  11,264 
Technology and communication4,837  4,500  14,438  14,463 
Debit and credit card processing1,984  1,845  5,711  5,402 
Marketing and business development1,887  1,438  5,353  4,109 
Postage, printing and supplies910  901  2,816  2,740 
Legal and professional891  968  2,886  3,268 
FDIC insurance1,198  1,095  3,681  3,368 
Capital and deposit based taxes1,082  825  2,520  2,128 
Intangible amortization915  1,052  2,744  3,155 
Other2,327  1,890  7,135  6,645 
Total non-interest expenses53,831  48,452  157,558  146,522 
Income before income tax expense45,707  36,999  130,274  105,222 
Income tax expense9,466  7,639  26,738  22,377 
Net income$36,241  $29,360  $103,536  $82,845 
            
Net income per share - Basic$1.23  $1.00  $3.53  $2.83 
Net income per share - Diluted1.23  1.00  3.51  2.82 
Cash dividend declared per share0.32  0.31  0.94  0.91 
            
Weighted average shares - Basic29,369  29,299  29,360  29,267 
Weighted average shares - Diluted29,526  29,445  29,511  29,372 
            
    September 30,
Balance Sheet Data      2025  2024 
            
Investment securities      $940,639  $1,236,744 
Loans      6,929,456  6,278,133 
Allowance for credit losses on loans      92,160  85,343 
Total assets      9,307,376  8,437,280 
Non-interest bearing deposits      1,589,159  1,508,203 
Interest bearing deposits      6,054,813  5,217,870 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances      300,000  325,000 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss      (67,622) (75,273)
Stockholders' equity      1,041,144  934,094 
            
Total shares outstanding      29,474  29,414 
Book value per share (3)      $35.32  $31.76 
Tangible common equity per share (3)      28.30  24.58 
Market value per share      69.99  61.99 
            


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
                
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
Average Balance Sheet Data2025 2024 2025 2024
            
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks$448,969  $148,818  $294,033  $153,755 
Mortgage loans held for sale6,051  4,862  6,310  5,230 
Investment securities1,236,715  1,424,815  1,342,742  1,498,092 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock21,125  31,193  24,756  27,364 
Loans6,873,559  6,174,309  6,740,318  5,986,366 
Total interest earning assets8,586,419  7,783,997  8,408,159  7,670,807 
Total assets9,216,803  8,384,605  9,033,780  8,262,017 
Non-interest bearing deposits1,540,029  1,510,515  1,485,519  1,508,947 
Interest bearing deposits6,001,275  5,047,771  5,806,932  5,026,185 
Total deposits7,541,304  6,558,286  7,292,451  6,535,132 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase104,640  156,865  130,507  156,392 
Federal funds purchased6,689  8,480  6,605  9,585 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances300,000  461,141  356,044  392,609 
Subordinated debentures26,806  26,806  26,806  26,802 
Total interest bearing liabilities6,439,410  5,701,063  6,326,894  5,611,573 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(75,659) (88,362) (82,043) (94,560)
Total stockholders' equity1,015,478  910,274  983,665  883,267 
            
Performance Ratios           
Annualized return on average assets (4)1.56% 1.39% 1.53% 1.34%
Annualized return on average equity (4)14.16% 12.83% 14.07% 12.53%
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent3.56% 3.33% 3.52% 3.26%
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent24.09% 27.59% 24.50% 27.69%
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)52.99% 53.92% 53.75% 56.56%
            
Capital Ratios           
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)      11.19% 11.07%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)      9.16% 8.79%
Average stockholders' equity to average assets      10.89% 10.69%
Total risk-based capital      13.17% 12.73%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital      11.59% 11.16%
Tier 1 risk-based capital      11.92% 11.52%
Leverage      10.24% 10.05%
            
Loan Segmentation           
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied      $1,947,892  $1,686,448 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied      1,091,134  949,538 
Commercial and industrial      1,490,149  1,379,293 
Residential real estate - owner occupied      873,540  783,337 
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied      394,429  381,051 
Construction and land development      675,052  674,918 
Home equity lines of credit      271,017  236,819 
Consumer      142,149  143,684 
Leases      18,517  16,760 
Credit cards      25,577  26,285 
Total loans and leases      $6,929,456  $6,278,133 
            
Deposit Segmentation           
Interest bearing demand      $2,573,204  $2,361,192 
Savings      420,614  420,772 
Money market      1,341,727  1,259,484 
Time deposits      1,719,268  1,176,422 
Non-Interest bearing deposits      1,589,159  1,508,203 
Total deposits      $7,643,972  $6,726,073 
            
Asset Quality Data           
Non-accrual loans      $18,559  $16,288 
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty      -  - 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing      100  870 
Total non-performing loans      18,659  17,158 
Other real estate owned      190  10 
Total non-performing assets      $18,849  $17,168 
Non-performing loans to total loans      0.27% 0.27%
Non-performing assets to total assets      0.20% 0.20%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans      1.33% 1.36%
Allowance for credit  losses on loans to average loans      1.34% 1.43%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans      494% 497%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries$(112) $(1,137) $517  $(606)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)0.00% -0.02%  0.01% -0.01% 
            


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
               
 Quarterly Comparison
Income Statement Data9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24
               
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent  (5)$77,119  $73,560  $70,636  $70,057  $65,064 
Net interest income$77,037  $73,473  $70,552  $69,969  $64,979 
Provision for credit losses (1)1,975  2,175  900  2,675  4,325 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses75,062  71,298  69,652  67,294  60,654 
Non-interest income:              
Wealth management and trust services10,704  10,483  10,647  10,346  10,931 
Deposit service charges2,281  2,069  2,079  2,276  2,314 
Debit and credit card income5,009  4,837  4,508  5,394  5,083 
Treasury management fees2,923  3,005  2,673  2,675  2,939 
Mortgage banking income1,252  1,094  917  781  1,112 
Net investment product sales commissions and fees1,112  980  1,010  991  915 
Bank owned life insurance631  629  622  626  634 
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment-  74  -  (61) (59)
Other564  1,177  540  479  928 
Total non-interest income24,476  24,348  22,996  23,507  24,797 
Non-interest expenses:              
Compensation28,836  27,279  25,932  26,453  25,534 
Employee benefits4,878  5,330  5,785  4,677  4,629 
Net occupancy and equipment4,086  4,025  4,123  3,929  3,775 
Technology and communication4,837  4,773  4,828  4,744  4,500 
Debit and credit card processing1,984  1,908  1,819  1,860  1,845 
Marketing and business development1,887  1,951  1,515  2,815  1,438 
Postage, printing and supplies910  937  969  905  901 
Legal and professional891  1,088  907  843  968 
FDIC insurance1,198  1,260  1,223  1,171  1,095 
Capital and deposit based taxes1,082  738  700  653  825 
Intangible amortization915  915  914  1,330  1,052 
Other2,327  2,496  2,312  2,277  1,890 
Total non-interest expenses53,831  52,700  51,027  51,657  48,452 
Income before income tax expense45,707  42,946  41,621  39,144  36,999 
Income tax expense9,466  8,922  8,350  7,450  7,639 
Net income$36,241  $34,024  $33,271  $31,694  $29,360 
               
               
Net income per share - Basic$1.23  $1.16  $1.13  $1.08  $1.00 
Net income per share - Diluted1.23  1.15  1.13  1.07  1.00 
Cash dividend declared per share0.32  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.31 
               
Weighted average shares - Basic29,369  29,364  29,349  29,319  29,299 
Weighted average shares - Diluted29,526  29,505  29,501  29,493  29,445 
               
 Quarterly Comparison
Balance Sheet Data9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24
               
Cash and due from banks$84,357  $97,606  $110,156  $78,925  $108,825 
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks671,932  353,806  293,580  212,095  144,241 
Mortgage loans held for sale6,045  5,014  7,797  6,286  4,822 
Investment securities940,639  1,221,842  1,246,690  1,360,285  1,236,744 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock20,717  22,839  29,315  21,603  29,419 
Loans6,929,456  6,850,273  6,646,360  6,520,402  6,278,133 
Allowance for credit losses on loans92,160  90,722  88,814  86,943  85,343 
Goodwill194,074  194,074  194,074  194,074  194,074 
Total assets9,307,376  9,208,986  8,997,478  8,863,419  8,437,280 
Non-interest bearing deposits1,589,159  1,514,924  1,499,383  1,456,138  1,508,203 
Interest bearing deposits6,054,813  5,991,826  5,794,583  5,710,263  5,217,870 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase73,149  126,576  151,424  162,967  149,852 
Federal funds purchased6,729  6,709  6,540  6,525  6,442 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000  325,000 
Subordinated debentures26,806  26,806  26,806  26,806  26,806 
Accumulated other comprehensive income loss(67,622) (75,311) (79,840) (91,151) (75,273)
Stockholders' equity1,041,144  1,005,704  975,473  940,476  934,094 
               
Total shares outstanding29,474  29,473  29,469  29,431  29,414 
Book value per share (3)$35.32  $34.12  $33.10  $31.96  $31.76 
Tangible common equity per share (3)28.30  27.06  26.01  24.82  24.58 
Market value per share69.99  78.98  69.09  71.61  61.99 
               
Capital Ratios              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)11.19% 10.92% 10.84% 10.61% 11.07%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)9.16% 8.86% 8.72% 8.44% 8.79%
Average stockholders' equity to average assets11.02% 10.91% 10.73% 10.76% 10.86%
Total risk-based capital13.17% 12.91% 12.85% 12.73% 12.73%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital11.59% 11.32% 11.25% 11.17% 11.16%
Tier 1 risk-based capital11.92% 11.66% 11.60% 11.52% 11.52%
Leverage10.24% 10.17% 9.98% 9.94% 10.05%
               


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
               
 Quarterly Comparison
Average Balance Sheet Data9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24
               
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks$448,969  $249,738  $180,439  $251,209  $148,818 
Mortgage loans held for sale6,051  7,145  5,732  6,335  4,862 
Investment securities1,236,715  1,337,994  1,455,926  1,436,748  1,424,815 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock21,125  22,413  30,838  23,475  31,193 
Loans6,873,559  6,746,973  6,597,388  6,381,869  6,174,309 
Total interest earning assets8,586,419  8,364,263  8,270,323  8,099,636  7,783,997 
Total assets9,216,803  8,987,084  8,893,907  8,718,416  8,384,605 
Non-interest bearing deposits1,540,029  1,489,188  1,426,088  1,492,624  1,510,515 
Interest bearing deposits6,001,275  5,820,314  5,594,740  5,531,441  5,047,771 
Total deposits7,541,304  7,309,502  7,020,828  7,024,065  6,558,286 
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase104,640  128,493  158,985  148,414  156,865 
Federal funds purchased6,689  6,610  6,514  6,508  8,480 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances300,000  303,297  466,667  300,000  461,141 
Subordinated debentures26,806  26,806  26,806  26,806  26,806 
Total interest bearing liabilities6,439,410  6,285,520  6,253,712  6,013,169  5,701,063 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(75,659) (83,970) (86,622) (81,585) (88,362)
Total stockholders' equity1,015,478  980,803  954,040  937,782  910,274 
               
Performance Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets (4)1.56% 1.52% 1.52% 1.45% 1.39%
Annualized return on average equity (4)14.16% 13.91% 14.14% 13.45% 12.83%
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent3.56% 3.53% 3.46% 3.44% 3.33%
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent24.09% 24.87% 24.56% 25.12% 27.59%
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)52.99% 53.83% 54.50% 55.21% 53.92%
               
Loans Segmentation              
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied$1,947,892  $1,989,982  $1,870,352  $1,835,935  $1,686,448 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied1,091,134  1,010,692  1,004,774  1,002,853  949,538 
Commercial and industrial1,490,149  1,491,143  1,463,746  1,438,654  1,379,293 
Residential real estate - owner occupied873,540  851,284  813,823  805,080  783,337 
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied394,429  390,784  381,429  382,744  381,051 
Construction and land development675,052  671,011  679,345  623,005  674,918 
Home equity lines of credit271,017  263,826  252,125  247,433  236,819 
Consumer142,149  140,715  140,009  144,644  143,684 
Leases18,517  14,563  14,460  15,514  16,760 
Credit cards25,577  26,273  26,297  24,540  26,285 
Total loans and leases$6,929,456  $6,850,273  $6,646,360  $6,520,402  $6,278,133 
               
Deposit Segmentation              
Interest bearing demand$2,573,204  $2,520,405  $2,545,858  $2,649,142  $2,361,192 
Savings420,614  424,985  429,171  419,355  420,772 
Money market1,341,727  1,385,845  1,343,031  1,403,978  1,259,484 
Time deposits1,719,268  1,660,591  1,476,523  1,237,788  1,176,422 
Non-Interest bearing deposits1,589,159  1,514,924  1,499,383  1,456,138  1,508,203 
Total deposits$7,643,972  $7,506,750  $7,293,966  $7,166,401  $6,726,073 
               
Asset Quality Data              
Non-accrual loans$18,559  $17,650  $15,865  $21,727  $16,288 
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty-  -  -  -  - 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing100  378  283  487  870 
Total non-performing loans18,659  18,028  16,148  22,214  17,158 
Other real estate owned190  10  85  10  10 
Total non-performing assets$18,849  $18,038  $16,233  $22,224  $17,168 
Non-performing loans to total loans0.27% 0.26% 0.24% 0.34% 0.27%
Non-performing assets to total assets0.20% 0.20% 0.18% 0.25% 0.20%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans1.33% 1.32% 1.34% 1.33% 1.36%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans1.34% 1.34% 1.35% 1.36% 1.38%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans494% 503% 550% 391% 497%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries$(112) $(342) $971  $(625) $(1,137)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)0.00% -0.01%  0.01% -0.01%  -0.02% 
               
Other Information              
Total WM&T assets under management (in millions)$7,480  $7,193  $6,804  $7,066  $7,317 
Full-time equivalent employees1,140  1,118  1,089  1,080  1,068 
               
(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:
               
 Quarterly Comparison
(in thousands)9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24
Provision for credit losses - loans$1,550  $2,250  $900  $2,225  $4,325 
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures425  (75) -  450  - 
Total provision for credit losses$1,975  $2,175  $900  $2,675  $4,325 
               
(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.
               
 Quarterly Comparison
(Dollars in thousands)9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24
Total non-interest expenses  (a)$53,831  $52,700  $51,027  $51,657  $48,452 
               
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent$77,119  $73,560  $70,636  $70,057  $65,064 
Total non-interest income24,476  24,348  22,996  23,507  24,797 
Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)101,595  97,908  93,632  93,564  89,861 
               
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)52.99% 53.83% 54.50% 55.21% 53.92%
               
(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:
               
 Quarterly Comparison
(In thousands, except per share data)9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)$1,041,144  $1,005,704  $975,473  $940,476  $934,094 
Less: Goodwill(194,074) (194,074) (194,074) (194,074) (194,074)
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles(13,074) (13,989) (14,904) (15,818) (17,149)
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)$833,996  $797,641  $766,495  $730,584  $722,871 
               
Total assets - GAAP (b)$9,307,376  $9,208,986  $8,997,478  $8,863,419  $8,437,280 
Less: Goodwill(194,074) (194,074) (194,074) (194,074) (194,074)
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles(13,074) (13,989) (14,904) (15,818) (17,149)
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)$9,100,228  $9,000,923  $8,788,500  $8,653,527  $8,226,057 
               
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)11.19% 10.92% 10.84% 10.61% 11.07%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)9.16% 8.86% 8.72% 8.44% 8.79%
               
Total shares outstanding (e)29,474  29,473  29,469  29,431  29,414 
               
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)$35.32  $34.12  $33.10  $31.96  $31.76 
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)28.30  27.06  26.01  24.82  24.58 
               
(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.
               
(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.
               
(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.
               

Contact:
T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President,
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890


