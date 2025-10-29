Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings of $36.2 Million or $1.23 Per Diluted Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported record earnings of $36.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. This compares to net income of $29.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Solid loan and deposit growth, coupled with strong credit quality metrics, contributed to third quarter 2025 operating results.

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Net income $ 36,241 $ 34,024 $ 29,360 Net income per share, diluted 1.23 1.15 1.00 Net interest income $ 77,037 $ 73,473 $ 64,979 Provision for credit losses(1) 1,975 2,175 4,325 Non-interest income 24,476 24,348 24,797 Non-interest expenses 53,831 52,700 48,452 Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.53 % 3.33 % Efficiency ratio(2) 52.99 % 53.83 % 53.92 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 9.16 % 8.86 % 8.79 % Annualized return on average assets(4) 1.56 % 1.52 % 1.39 % Annualized return on average equity(4) 14.16 % 13.91 % 12.83 %

“We delivered another record quarter, marked by strong loan production and our sixth consecutive quarter of loan growth across all markets,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While elevated loan payoffs tempered overall growth during the quarter, underlying loan demand remains steady. Credit quality continues to be strong and stable, supported by prudent underwriting standards and disciplined portfolio management. Additionally, we are proud to report that just three quarters after our Indianapolis market surpassed $1 billion in total loans, our Cincinnati market reached that same milestone during the third quarter for the first time since entering the market in 2007. These achievements reflect our sustained progress and disciplined growth strategy.”

“Our operating performance this quarter was supported by broad-based strength across non-interest revenue streams,” Hillebrand continued. “Highlighted by growth in our mortgage and brokerage businesses, our diversified sources of fee income continue to make meaningful contributions. While Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income declined compared to the prior-year quarter, assets under management increased for the second consecutive quarter following three quarters of decline. We are encouraged by the growth in net new business during the third quarter and the strength of the teams we have assembled. Recent strategic hires are already contributing to business development ahead of expectations, and we remain confident about the continued trajectory of our WM&T group as they continue to gain traction and help drive future growth.”

“Over the past twelve months, we continued expanding our deposit base, which increased by $918 million, or 14%. The growth was driven by the successful execution of a time deposit initiative earlier this year as well as an increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances. We are particularly encouraged by the stability of our non-interest bearing deposits, which now account for 21% of total deposits. As always, our priority is driving organic growth while enhancing the strength and resilience of our funding base. While we expect our net interest margin to remain stable, headwinds created by potential interest rate cuts before the end of the year could present challenges,” said Hillebrand.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $9.31 billion in assets, $6.93 billion in loans and $7.64 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including the new Center Grove location that was opened in the Indianapolis metropolitan market at the end of March. Two additional locations are also expected to be opened by the end of the year, which will expand the Company’s footprint into Bardstown, Kentucky and Liberty Township, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.

Key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2025 results included:

Total loans increased $651 million, or 10%, over the last 12 months, while growing $79 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter. Broad-based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the sixth consecutive quarter and was well spread amongst categories. Commercial real estate loan growth of $403 million led all categories, with the C&I, residential real estate and HELOC segments also contributing to year over year growth. The yield earned on total loans ended at 6.19% for the third quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and strong average balance growth driving a 2-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Deposit balances expanded $918 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher-cost deposits. Interest-bearing deposits grew $837 million, or 16%, led in large part by time deposit growth, while non-interest bearing deposits increased $81 million, or 5%. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $137 million, or 2%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $74 million, or 5%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $63 million, or 1%, led by time deposit growth.

Net interest income increased $12.1 million, or 19%, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 23 basis points to 3.56% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of the prior year, driven by significant earning asset growth and yield expansion that was coupled with a decline in the cost of funds. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $3.6 million, or 5%, while net interest margin expanded 3 basis points, boosted by continued loan growth and higher yields on interest earning assets, which outpaced a minor increase in the cost of funds.

Provision for credit loss on loans expense (1) of $1.6 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to solid loan growth and minor increases in specific reserve allocations. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.

of $1.6 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to solid loan growth and minor increases in specific reserve allocations. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end. Non-interest income decreased $321,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2024, and increased $128,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter.

Total non-interest expenses increased $5.4 million, or 11%, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, and increased $1.1 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter.

Tangible common equity per share(3) was $28.30 on September 30, 2025, compared to $27.06 on June 30, 2025, and $24.58 on September 30, 2024.



Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2025, Compared with Third Quarter 2024

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $12.1 million, or 19%, to $77.0 million. Significant average earning asset balance growth and improved yields led to strong interest income expansion.

Total interest income increased by $14.6 million, or 14%, to $120 million. Interest income and fees on loans increased $11.5 million, or 12%, over the prior year quarter. Driven by the $699 million, or 11%, increase in average loans in addition to interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 2 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.19%. Interest income on securities increased $123,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. While average securities balances declined $188 million, or 13%, the rate earned on securities improved 35 basis points to 2.42%, as a portion of lower-yielding investment maturities were reinvested at higher short-term rates over the past 12 months. Cash flows from the investment portfolio, including larger, recent scheduled maturities, have been primarily utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity consistent with current balance sheet management strategies. Average overnight funds increased $300 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, driving a $3.1 million, or 157%, increase in corresponding interest income despite rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in mid-September and late 2024.



Total interest expense increased $2.5 million, or 6%, to $43.2 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points to 2.66%. Interest expense on deposits increased $5.3 million, or 16% over the past 12 months, attributed almost entirely to the time deposit category and consistent with the successful CD promotion that ran through mid-April. Despite ending the promotions early in the second quarter and lowering time deposit rates, the Company continued to experience solid time deposit growth through the end of the third quarter. The overall cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 2.60% for the third quarter of 2025 from 2.68% for the third quarter of 2024. As a result of strong interest-bearing deposit growth over the past 12 months, average FHLB advance balances declined $161 million, or 35%, resulting in a $2.3 million, or 45%, decrease in corresponding interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2024, with the related cost of funds declining 70 basis points to 3.80% over the same period.





The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans(1) expense of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, consistent with strong loan growth, a slightly improved economic forecast, minor increases specific reserve allocations, and net charge offs of $112,000. Additionally, the Company recorded a $425,000 expense for off balance sheet exposures for the third quarter of 2025 associated with increased availability related to Construction & Land Development lines of credit. For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $4.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans and no provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income decreased $321,000, or 1%, to $24.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.

WM&T income ended the third quarter of 2025 at $10.7 million, a decrease of $227,000, or 2%, over the third quarter of 2024, which was attributed to a decline in non-recurring estate fees compared to the prior period. However, assets under management increased $163 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2025 marked the second consecutive quarter of AUM expansion, driven by positive market returns and the momentum of a reloaded sales team.

Compared to the third quarter of 2024, treasury management fees decreased $16,000, or 1%, to $2.9 million. While international activity remains below last year’s elevated levels, new product sales and broad fee increases that were implemented toward the end of the first quarter have helped treasury management revenue stay in line with the record year experienced in 2024.

Card income decreased $74,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2024, driven by lower transaction volumes. Credit card income benefited from VISA’s annual volume and marketing incentives, which are paid in the third quarter of each year and totaled approximately $140,000 in both the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024.

Mortgage banking income increased $140,000, or 13% over the third quarter of 2024.

Brokerage income grew $197,000, or 22%, to a record $1.1 million, attributed to the addition of a new broker and the benefit of portfolios shifting to more profitable wrap fee-based business.

Other non-interest income, which primarily includes swap fees, letter of credit fees and OREO activity, decreased $364,000 over the third quarter of 2024. The variance from the third quarter of 2024 was attributed mainly to swap fee income. No swap fee income was recorded during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $380,000 in swap fee income during the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expenses increased by $5.4 million, or 11%, to $53.8 million, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Compensation expense increased $3.3 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, consistent with higher bonus accrual levels tied to strong year-to-date results, annual merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits increased $249,000, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in health insurance claims and FICA expense.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $311,000, or 8%, over the third quarter of 2024, attributed mainly to increased rent and depreciation expense.

Marketing and business development expense increased $449,000, or 31%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to various bank initiatives in addition to increased customer entertainment and sponsorship expenses.

Other non-interest expenses increased $437,000, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to higher credit card rewards and to a lesser extent, increased insurance costs.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2025, Compared with September 30, 2024

Total assets increased $870 million, or 10%, year over year to $9.31 billion.

Total loans increased $651 million, or 10%, to $6.93 billion, with growth spread across segments and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 47% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 43% as of September 30, 2024. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 37% as of period end, compared to 32% as of September 30, 2024.

Total investment securities decreased $296 million, or 24%, year over year. During the third quarter of 2025, $250 million in short-term Treasury Bills that had previously been utilized for seasonal collateral pledging purposes matured and were not reinvested, providing liquidity and funding for continued loan growth consistent with current balance sheet management strategies.

Total deposits increased $918 million, or 14%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher-cost deposits. Total interest-bearing deposits grew $837 million, or 16%, led primarily by time deposit growth. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $81 million, or 5%.

Non-performing loans totaled $18.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2025, compared to $17.2 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.33% on September 30, 2025, compared to 1.36% on September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 11.19% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 9.16% on September 30, 2025, compared to 11.07% and 8.79% on September 30, 2024, respectively.

In August 2025, the board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per common share. The dividend was paid October 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2025, Compared with Second Quarter 2025

Net interest margin expanded 3 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.56%, boosted by strong loan growth and higher interest earning asset yields, which more than offset a minor increase in cost of funds.

Net interest income increased $3.6 million, or 5%, over the prior quarter to $77.0 million.

Total interest income increased $5.3 million, or 5%. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $4.2 million, or 4%. Average loans increased $127 million, or 2%, and the corresponding yield earned increased to 6.19%.

Total interest expense increased $1.7 million, or 4%. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.8 million, or 5%, led by $181 million, or 3%, of average interest-bearing deposit growth. Over half of the average balance growth was attributed to time deposit balances, which was driven in large part by the success of promotions that ran through mid-April. While the promotions ended early in the second quarter and time deposit rates were cut, the Bank’s time deposit offerings remained competitive and continued to see growth through the end of the period, albeit at a slower pace compared to the linked quarter.



During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $1.6 million in provision for credit losses on loans(1) and a $425,000 provision expense for off balance sheet exposures. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $2.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans and a $75,000 credit to expense for off balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $128,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter, to $24.5 million. While increases were seen for most non-interest revenue streams on the linked quarter, non-interest income growth continued to be challenged in the third quarter of 2025. Largely offsetting the increases noted above was a $613,000, or 52%, decline in other non-interest income, as 2Q25 benefitted from non-recurring activity that included $557,000 of swap fees collected and a $74,000 gain on the sale of premises and equipment related mainly to the sale of a property owned by the Bank as a result of a prior acquisition.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.1 million, or 2% on the linked quarter to $53.8 million, largely due to increases in compensation expense related to higher bonus accrual levels tied to strong year-to-date operating results.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2025, Compared with June 30, 2025

Total assets increased $98 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter to $9.31 billion.

Total loans expanded $79 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter, with every market contributing to the growth. The CRE segment was the primary driver of growth for the quarter, increasing $38 million, or 1%, while the residential real estate segment grew $26 million, or 2%. Total line of credit usage was 47% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 48% as of June 30, 2025. C&I line of credit usage was 37% as of September 30, 2025, unchanged from June 30, 2025. While C&I line of credit utilization was flat and overall line of credit utilization experienced a slight decline over the linked quarter, utilization trends remain positive and well above the same period of the prior year.

Total deposits increased $137 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $74 million, or 5%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $63 million, or 1%.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.31 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Income Statement Data 2025

2024 2025 2024 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 77,119 $ 65,064 $ 221,315 $ 187,344 Interest income: Loans $ 107,207 $ 95,689 $ 309,816 $ 271,547 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 5,003 1,946 9,734 6,199 Mortgage loans held for sale 74 47 229 152 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 488 663 1,682 1,601 Investment securities 7,500 7,377 24,977 23,072 Total interest income 120,272 105,722 346,438 302,571 Interest expense: Deposits 39,294 33,997 111,386 97,486 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 588 937 2,027 2,639 Federal funds purchased 72 120 214 395 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,870 5,209 10,519 13,469 Subordinated debentures 411 480 1,230 1,511 Total interest expense 43,235 40,743 125,376 115,500 Net interest income 77,037 64,979 221,062 187,071 Provision for credit losses (1) 1,975 4,325 5,050 7,050 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 75,062 60,654 216,012 180,021 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 10,704 10,931 31,834 32,497 Deposit service charges 2,281 2,314 6,429 6,630 Debit and credit card income 5,009 5,083 14,354 14,688 Treasury management fees 2,923 2,939 8,601 8,389 Mortgage banking income 1,252 1,112 3,263 3,077 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 1,112 915 3,102 2,580 Bank owned life insurance 631 634 1,882 1,817 Gain on sale of premises and equipment - (59 ) 74 (39 ) Other 564 928 2,281 2,084 Total non-interest income 24,476 24,797 71,820 71,723 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 28,836 25,534 82,047 74,389 Employee benefits 4,878 4,629 15,993 15,591 Net occupancy and equipment 4,086 3,775 12,234 11,264 Technology and communication 4,837 4,500 14,438 14,463 Debit and credit card processing 1,984 1,845 5,711 5,402 Marketing and business development 1,887 1,438 5,353 4,109 Postage, printing and supplies 910 901 2,816 2,740 Legal and professional 891 968 2,886 3,268 FDIC insurance 1,198 1,095 3,681 3,368 Capital and deposit based taxes 1,082 825 2,520 2,128 Intangible amortization 915 1,052 2,744 3,155 Other 2,327 1,890 7,135 6,645 Total non-interest expenses 53,831 48,452 157,558 146,522 Income before income tax expense 45,707 36,999 130,274 105,222 Income tax expense 9,466 7,639 26,738 22,377 Net income $ 36,241 $ 29,360 $ 103,536 $ 82,845 Net income per share - Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.00 $ 3.53 $ 2.83 Net income per share - Diluted 1.23 1.00 3.51 2.82 Cash dividend declared per share 0.32 0.31 0.94 0.91 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,369 29,299 29,360 29,267 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,526 29,445 29,511 29,372 September 30,

Balance Sheet Data 2025 2024 Investment securities $ 940,639 $ 1,236,744 Loans 6,929,456 6,278,133 Allowance for credit losses on loans 92,160 85,343 Total assets 9,307,376 8,437,280 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,589,159 1,508,203 Interest bearing deposits 6,054,813 5,217,870 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,000 325,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,622 ) (75,273 ) Stockholders' equity 1,041,144 934,094 Total shares outstanding 29,474 29,414 Book value per share (3) $ 35.32 $ 31.76 Tangible common equity per share (3) 28.30 24.58 Market value per share 69.99 61.99





Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Average Balance Sheet Data 2025 2024 2025 2024 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 448,969 $ 148,818 $ 294,033 $ 153,755 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,051 4,862 6,310 5,230 Investment securities 1,236,715 1,424,815 1,342,742 1,498,092 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 21,125 31,193 24,756 27,364 Loans 6,873,559 6,174,309 6,740,318 5,986,366 Total interest earning assets 8,586,419 7,783,997 8,408,159 7,670,807 Total assets 9,216,803 8,384,605 9,033,780 8,262,017 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,540,029 1,510,515 1,485,519 1,508,947 Interest bearing deposits 6,001,275 5,047,771 5,806,932 5,026,185 Total deposits 7,541,304 6,558,286 7,292,451 6,535,132 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 104,640 156,865 130,507 156,392 Federal funds purchased 6,689 8,480 6,605 9,585 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,000 461,141 356,044 392,609 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,802 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,439,410 5,701,063 6,326,894 5,611,573 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75,659 ) (88,362 ) (82,043 ) (94,560 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,015,478 910,274 983,665 883,267 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.56 % 1.39 % 1.53 % 1.34 % Annualized return on average equity (4) 14.16 % 12.83 % 14.07 % 12.53 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.56 % 3.33 % 3.52 % 3.26 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 24.09 % 27.59 % 24.50 % 27.69 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 52.99 % 53.92 % 53.75 % 56.56 % Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 11.19 % 11.07 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.16 % 8.79 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.89 % 10.69 % Total risk-based capital 13.17 % 12.73 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.59 % 11.16 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.92 % 11.52 % Leverage 10.24 % 10.05 % Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,947,892 $ 1,686,448 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,091,134 949,538 Commercial and industrial 1,490,149 1,379,293 Residential real estate - owner occupied 873,540 783,337 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 394,429 381,051 Construction and land development 675,052 674,918 Home equity lines of credit 271,017 236,819 Consumer 142,149 143,684 Leases 18,517 16,760 Credit cards 25,577 26,285 Total loans and leases $ 6,929,456 $ 6,278,133 Deposit Segmentation Interest bearing demand $ 2,573,204 $ 2,361,192 Savings 420,614 420,772 Money market 1,341,727 1,259,484 Time deposits 1,719,268 1,176,422 Non-Interest bearing deposits 1,589,159 1,508,203 Total deposits $ 7,643,972 $ 6,726,073 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 18,559 $ 16,288 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 100 870 Total non-performing loans 18,659 17,158 Other real estate owned 190 10 Total non-performing assets $ 18,849 $ 17,168 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.33 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.34 % 1.43 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 494 % 497 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (112 ) $ (1,137 ) $ 517 $ (606 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) 0.00 % -0.02% 0.01 % -0.01%





Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

Quarterly Comparison

Income Statement Data 9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 77,119 $ 73,560 $ 70,636 $ 70,057 $ 65,064 Net interest income $ 77,037 $ 73,473 $ 70,552 $ 69,969 $ 64,979 Provision for credit losses (1) 1,975 2,175 900 2,675 4,325 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 75,062 71,298 69,652 67,294 60,654 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 10,704 10,483 10,647 10,346 10,931 Deposit service charges 2,281 2,069 2,079 2,276 2,314 Debit and credit card income 5,009 4,837 4,508 5,394 5,083 Treasury management fees 2,923 3,005 2,673 2,675 2,939 Mortgage banking income 1,252 1,094 917 781 1,112 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 1,112 980 1,010 991 915 Bank owned life insurance 631 629 622 626 634 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment - 74 - (61 ) (59 ) Other 564 1,177 540 479 928 Total non-interest income 24,476 24,348 22,996 23,507 24,797 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 28,836 27,279 25,932 26,453 25,534 Employee benefits 4,878 5,330 5,785 4,677 4,629 Net occupancy and equipment 4,086 4,025 4,123 3,929 3,775 Technology and communication 4,837 4,773 4,828 4,744 4,500 Debit and credit card processing 1,984 1,908 1,819 1,860 1,845 Marketing and business development 1,887 1,951 1,515 2,815 1,438 Postage, printing and supplies 910 937 969 905 901 Legal and professional 891 1,088 907 843 968 FDIC insurance 1,198 1,260 1,223 1,171 1,095 Capital and deposit based taxes 1,082 738 700 653 825 Intangible amortization 915 915 914 1,330 1,052 Other 2,327 2,496 2,312 2,277 1,890 Total non-interest expenses 53,831 52,700 51,027 51,657 48,452 Income before income tax expense 45,707 42,946 41,621 39,144 36,999 Income tax expense 9,466 8,922 8,350 7,450 7,639 Net income $ 36,241 $ 34,024 $ 33,271 $ 31,694 $ 29,360 Net income per share - Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.16 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 $ 1.00 Net income per share - Diluted 1.23 1.15 1.13 1.07 1.00 Cash dividend declared per share 0.32 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,369 29,364 29,349 29,319 29,299 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,526 29,505 29,501 29,493 29,445 Quarterly Comparison Balance Sheet Data 9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24 Cash and due from banks $ 84,357 $ 97,606 $ 110,156 $ 78,925 $ 108,825 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 671,932 353,806 293,580 212,095 144,241 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,045 5,014 7,797 6,286 4,822 Investment securities 940,639 1,221,842 1,246,690 1,360,285 1,236,744 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,717 22,839 29,315 21,603 29,419 Loans 6,929,456 6,850,273 6,646,360 6,520,402 6,278,133 Allowance for credit losses on loans 92,160 90,722 88,814 86,943 85,343 Goodwill 194,074 194,074 194,074 194,074 194,074 Total assets 9,307,376 9,208,986 8,997,478 8,863,419 8,437,280 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,589,159 1,514,924 1,499,383 1,456,138 1,508,203 Interest bearing deposits 6,054,813 5,991,826 5,794,583 5,710,263 5,217,870 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 73,149 126,576 151,424 162,967 149,852 Federal funds purchased 6,729 6,709 6,540 6,525 6,442 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 325,000 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 Accumulated other comprehensive income loss (67,622 ) (75,311 ) (79,840 ) (91,151 ) (75,273 ) Stockholders' equity 1,041,144 1,005,704 975,473 940,476 934,094 Total shares outstanding 29,474 29,473 29,469 29,431 29,414 Book value per share (3) $ 35.32 $ 34.12 $ 33.10 $ 31.96 $ 31.76 Tangible common equity per share (3) 28.30 27.06 26.01 24.82 24.58 Market value per share 69.99 78.98 69.09 71.61 61.99 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 11.19 % 10.92 % 10.84 % 10.61 % 11.07 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.16 % 8.86 % 8.72 % 8.44 % 8.79 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.02 % 10.91 % 10.73 % 10.76 % 10.86 % Total risk-based capital 13.17 % 12.91 % 12.85 % 12.73 % 12.73 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.59 % 11.32 % 11.25 % 11.17 % 11.16 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.92 % 11.66 % 11.60 % 11.52 % 11.52 % Leverage 10.24 % 10.17 % 9.98 % 9.94 % 10.05 %





Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

Quarterly Comparison Average Balance Sheet Data 9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 448,969 $ 249,738 $ 180,439 $ 251,209 $ 148,818 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,051 7,145 5,732 6,335 4,862 Investment securities 1,236,715 1,337,994 1,455,926 1,436,748 1,424,815 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 21,125 22,413 30,838 23,475 31,193 Loans 6,873,559 6,746,973 6,597,388 6,381,869 6,174,309 Total interest earning assets 8,586,419 8,364,263 8,270,323 8,099,636 7,783,997 Total assets 9,216,803 8,987,084 8,893,907 8,718,416 8,384,605 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,540,029 1,489,188 1,426,088 1,492,624 1,510,515 Interest bearing deposits 6,001,275 5,820,314 5,594,740 5,531,441 5,047,771 Total deposits 7,541,304 7,309,502 7,020,828 7,024,065 6,558,286 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 104,640 128,493 158,985 148,414 156,865 Federal funds purchased 6,689 6,610 6,514 6,508 8,480 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,000 303,297 466,667 300,000 461,141 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,439,410 6,285,520 6,253,712 6,013,169 5,701,063 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75,659 ) (83,970 ) (86,622 ) (81,585 ) (88,362 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,015,478 980,803 954,040 937,782 910,274 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.56 % 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.39 % Annualized return on average equity (4) 14.16 % 13.91 % 14.14 % 13.45 % 12.83 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.56 % 3.53 % 3.46 % 3.44 % 3.33 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 24.09 % 24.87 % 24.56 % 25.12 % 27.59 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 52.99 % 53.83 % 54.50 % 55.21 % 53.92 % Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,947,892 $ 1,989,982 $ 1,870,352 $ 1,835,935 $ 1,686,448 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,091,134 1,010,692 1,004,774 1,002,853 949,538 Commercial and industrial 1,490,149 1,491,143 1,463,746 1,438,654 1,379,293 Residential real estate - owner occupied 873,540 851,284 813,823 805,080 783,337 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 394,429 390,784 381,429 382,744 381,051 Construction and land development 675,052 671,011 679,345 623,005 674,918 Home equity lines of credit 271,017 263,826 252,125 247,433 236,819 Consumer 142,149 140,715 140,009 144,644 143,684 Leases 18,517 14,563 14,460 15,514 16,760 Credit cards 25,577 26,273 26,297 24,540 26,285 Total loans and leases $ 6,929,456 $ 6,850,273 $ 6,646,360 $ 6,520,402 $ 6,278,133 Deposit Segmentation Interest bearing demand $ 2,573,204 $ 2,520,405 $ 2,545,858 $ 2,649,142 $ 2,361,192 Savings 420,614 424,985 429,171 419,355 420,772 Money market 1,341,727 1,385,845 1,343,031 1,403,978 1,259,484 Time deposits 1,719,268 1,660,591 1,476,523 1,237,788 1,176,422 Non-Interest bearing deposits 1,589,159 1,514,924 1,499,383 1,456,138 1,508,203 Total deposits $ 7,643,972 $ 7,506,750 $ 7,293,966 $ 7,166,401 $ 6,726,073 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 18,559 $ 17,650 $ 15,865 $ 21,727 $ 16,288 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - - - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 100 378 283 487 870 Total non-performing loans 18,659 18,028 16,148 22,214 17,158 Other real estate owned 190 10 85 10 10 Total non-performing assets $ 18,849 $ 18,038 $ 16,233 $ 22,224 $ 17,168 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.34 % 0.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.35 % 1.36 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 494 % 503 % 550 % 391 % 497 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (112 ) $ (342 ) $ 971 $ (625 ) $ (1,137 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) 0.00 % -0.01% 0.01 % -0.01% -0.02% Other Information Total WM&T assets under management (in millions) $ 7,480 $ 7,193 $ 6,804 $ 7,066 $ 7,317 Full-time equivalent employees 1,140 1,118 1,089 1,080 1,068 (1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:

Quarterly Comparison (in thousands) 9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 1,550 $ 2,250 $ 900 $ 2,225 $ 4,325 Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures 425 (75 ) - 450 - Total provision for credit losses $ 1,975 $ 2,175 $ 900 $ 2,675 $ 4,325 (2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.

Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24 Total non-interest expenses (a) $ 53,831 $ 52,700 $ 51,027 $ 51,657 $ 48,452 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 77,119 $ 73,560 $ 70,636 $ 70,057 $ 65,064 Total non-interest income 24,476 24,348 22,996 23,507 24,797 Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b) 101,595 97,908 93,632 93,564 89,861 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b) 52.99 % 53.83 % 54.50 % 55.21 % 53.92 % (3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:

Quarterly Comparison (In thousands, except per share data) 9-30-25 6-30-25 3-31-25 12-31-24 9-30-24 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 1,041,144 $ 1,005,704 $ 975,473 $ 940,476 $ 934,094 Less: Goodwill (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (13,074 ) (13,989 ) (14,904 ) (15,818 ) (17,149 ) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 833,996 $ 797,641 $ 766,495 $ 730,584 $ 722,871 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 9,307,376 $ 9,208,986 $ 8,997,478 $ 8,863,419 $ 8,437,280 Less: Goodwill (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (13,074 ) (13,989 ) (14,904 ) (15,818 ) (17,149 ) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 9,100,228 $ 9,000,923 $ 8,788,500 $ 8,653,527 $ 8,226,057 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 11.19 % 10.92 % 10.84 % 10.61 % 11.07 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 9.16 % 8.86 % 8.72 % 8.44 % 8.79 % Total shares outstanding (e) 29,474 29,473 29,469 29,431 29,414 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 35.32 $ 34.12 $ 33.10 $ 31.96 $ 31.76 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 28.30 27.06 26.01 24.82 24.58 (4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.

(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.

(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.



