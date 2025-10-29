Commerce Unlocks Agentic Checkout Within AI-Powered Discovery Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce and AI-enriched product feed management solution Feedonomics, today announced a new agentic commerce feature with seamless agentic checkout through Commerce’s integration with PayPal, enabling pilot merchants to participate in seamless agentic checkout experiences.

On Tuesday, PayPal announced the launch of its agentic commerce services, featuring Commerce as a strategic partner, to help drive the early wave of commerce capabilities for the emerging era of AI-driven shopping.

Customers that enroll in the pilot to leverage PayPal’s integration with Feedonomics and BigCommerce will be able to achieve a one-stop shop to power their catalog and checkout across AI channels, all easily integrated to their ecommerce platform, simplifying the buying journey for shoppers where they choose to shop, while maintaining control of their data and post-purchase flow.

“By combining PayPal’s trusted agentic commerce services with the power of BigCommerce and Feedonomics, we’re going to enable merchants to seamlessly reach new shoppers across AI channels,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of product for AI at Commerce. “This collaboration helps brands increase their visibility and conversion opportunities while giving shoppers a faster, more personalized, and secure way to discover and buy. Together, we’re advancing an open and intelligent commerce ecosystem that reduces friction, drives growth, and positions our merchants for success in the AI economy.”

To maximize product visibility in AI-powered environments, merchants must optimize their product data for discoverability by AI discovery channels. Feedonomics provides AI data optimization services that transform raw or incomplete product data into rich, AI-ready catalog content designed for LLMs. With Feedonomics, merchants can structure and normalize product data into PayPal’s commerce schema, making it compatible with any AI platform or agentic protocol. Merchants will be able to maintain full control over product data sharing with AI partners.

By enriching and structuring product data at scale, Feedonomics empowers merchants, including PacSun and BigCommerce merchants like Pickleball Central, to make their products easily understood and prioritized by AI-powered search engines, assistants and shopping platforms.

“Discovery and checkout should be one continuous experience,” Gee said. “Commerce’s integration with PayPal’s agentic commerce services removes friction so shoppers can complete their purchase the moment they’re inspired without leaving the channel. Together with PayPal, we’re redefining what it means to meet customers where they are and turning discovery into conversion.”

Earlier this year, Commerce announced that Feedonomics began providing Perplexity with pre-optimized, structured product data to ensure the LLM understands and recognizes merchant data, which leads to superior search results in favor of the brand. The company intends to partner with additional LLMs to optimize visibility and relevance for brands in AI search results.

Leveraging Feedonomics AI data readiness, optimized data is sent to the channels to help shoppers discover and find the products they are looking for. Once a shopper has selected a product, the PayPal integration with BigCommerce makes surfacing the shopping promise, tax info, price and inventory within the channel seamless. The shopper can easily checkout, and the merchant remains the merchant of record for order fulfillment.

The PayPal integration enables eligible BigCommerce pilot merchants to make their products purchasable on key AI channels. Shoppers will be able to search, browse and transact through major third-party AI platforms. These AI-powered interfaces guide shoppers through product discovery, cart creation and one-click checkout without leaving the AI chat experience. Post-purchase processes including order management, shipping and returns are handled within the BigCommerce store environment, preserving merchant control and visibility. BigCommerce merchants Pickleball Central are already capitalizing on this capability.

“We know the way our customers discover products is changing rapidly, and that means we have to act now to be prepared for where our business and ecommerce overall are heading,” said Traver West, vice president of platforms and technology at Pickleball Central. “Partnering with Commerce allows us to keep our product data connected and accurate, ensuring our brand is visible and ready to reach untapped markets as AI-driven discovery expands.”

“It is not hyperbole to say agentic commerce is causing a seismic shift for the entire industry,” Gee said. “At Commerce, we are partnering with critical players in this space to deliver extensible solutions that plug into new discovery channels quickly while providing a secure, compliant and scalable infrastructure for intelligent commerce.”

