BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Qorvo, Inc. (Nasdaq – QRVO), First Foundation Inc. (NYSE – FFWM), Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – AKRO), CoreCard Corporation (NYSE – CCRD)

Qorvo, Inc. (Nasdaq – QRVO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Qorvo will be acquired by Skyworks (Nasdaq - SWKS) for $32.50 in cash and 0.960 of a Skyworks common share for each Qorvo share held at the close of the transaction. Upon closing, Skyworks shareholders will own approximately 63 percent of the combined company, while Qorvo shareholders will own approximately 37 percent, on a fully-diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Qorvo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE – FFWM)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, First Foundation will be acquired by FirstSun Capital Bancorp (“FirstSun”) (Nasdaq - FSUN) in an all-stock transaction in which First Foundation stockholders will receive 0.16083 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each share of First Foundation. FirstSun stockholders will own 59.5% and First Foundation stockholders will own 40.5% of the combined company following the merger. The investigation concerns whether the First Foundation Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – AKRO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Akero will be acquired by Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk”) for $54.00 per share in cash at closing and a non-transferable Contingent Value Right (“CVR”). Each CVR will entitle its holder to receive a cash payment of $6.00 per share upon full U.S. regulatory approval of efruxifermin (“EFX”) for treatment of compensated cirrhosis due to MASH by June 30, 2031. The investigation concerns whether the Akero Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE – CCRD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CoreCard will be acquired by Euronet (Nasdaq - EEFT) in a stock-for-stock merger transaction that values CoreCard at approximately $248 million, or $30 per share of CoreCard common stock. The investigation concerns whether the CoreCard Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

