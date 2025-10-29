Jayud Global Logistics Expands Industrial Sector Presence with New Manufacturing and Chemical Industry Partnerships

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has entered into multiple international freight logistics agreements with major multinational corporations. These include Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Limited, established in 1958, a leading chemical manufacture in Chongqing and ranked Top 10 Enterprises in the Phosphorus Chemical Industry in China with annul revenue over RMB 5 billion; and Yaxinke International Forging (Shanxi) Limited (also know as Asimco Technologies Lmited), founded in the 1997, a leading casting and forging company supplying casting engine parts for Caterpillar, Komatsu, Sanyi, and John Deere.

These agreements encompass comprehensive international freight forwarding and export logistics services for major industrial clients in the manufacturing and chemical sectors, establishing Jayud as a key logistics partner for advanced manufacturing operations in Shanxi Province and chemical industry operations in Chongqing, demonstrating the Company's growing capabilities in serving diverse industrial sectors with specialized logistics requirements.

The agreements also cover a comprehensive range of international logistics services, including freight forwarding, cargo transportation and handling, export logistics management, customs clearance, supply chain consultation, tracking services, and specialized handling for industrial cargo. Jayud's expertise in managing complex industrial shipments provides particular value for manufacturing and chemical industry clients requiring specialized logistics solutions for international export operations.

Jayud's specialized capabilities in industrial logistics and international freight forwarding provide significant advantages for manufacturing and chemical industry operations. Jayud 's customs clearance expertise and global logistics network facilitate compliance with international regulations for industrial goods while ensuring efficient supply chain operations for export-oriented manufacturing. The geographic expansion into the Shanxi and Chongqing regions strengthens Jayud's presence in key Chinese industrial manufacturing hubs.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, stated, “These new partnerships represent a significant milestone in our strategic expansion into the industrial manufacturing and chemical sectors. Our ability to secure agreements with leading companies across the advanced manufacturing and chemical industries demonstrates the trust major industrial enterprises place in our specialized logistics capabilities. This expansion validates our expertise in handling complex industrial cargo and strengthens our position as a comprehensive logistics solution provider for China's manufacturing sector. We are honored to support these companies' international growth and export operations while expanding our geographic footprint across key industrial regions."

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

