Clear Street Unifies Client Experience with Global Platform Sales Launch

Clear Street’s Platform Sales Strategy Mirrors its Cloud-Based, Real Time Technology in One Platform for Entire Trade Lifecycle

Delivers Seamless Client Experience Across Markets and Asset Classes

Mark Daniels Leads Platform Sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced the launch of "One Clear Street," an enterprise-wide sales and client experience initiative that unifies client engagement, sales efforts and service functions into one operating model. The integrated structure intends to provide clients with a simpler, more consistent experience across all of Clear Street’s solutions and services. As part of this initiative, and as previously announced, Clear Street appointed Mark Daniels, who brings more than 20 years of industry experience, as Head of Platform Sales.

Ed Tilly, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street said, “Our cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform is built on modern, real-time infrastructure designed to power growth for sophisticated investors. Clear Street delivers a unified experience, a single source of truth across the entire trade lifecycle, from ideation to trading and execution, to clearing, custody, financing and leverage. That means all data is stored in one place, in our proprietary tech stack, which ultimately delivers users speed, transparency and scale as we continue adding access to new markets and asset classes. Aligning our people as one team selling the entire platform is the most complementary way to utilize this powerful infrastructure we have built, all in service to our clients and their access to the global markets.”

Sean Hendelman, CEO of Clear Street Active Trading, and John Levene, Head of Institutional, who will lead the One Clear Street initiative together said, “Unlike legacy providers, who are siloed into different sales teams, and across multiple disparate trading, clearing and risk systems, Clear Street’s unified sales team will ensure clients experience the same level of integration and transparency through every interaction. Together, our technology and our team will deliver the full power of the Clear Street platform.”

By shifting from multiple product-focused sales teams, One Clear Street creates a single sales effort that simplifies client engagement efforts, reduces duplicative processes and aligns incentives across the firm, all to fulfill the mission of giving sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale.

Hendelman and Levene continued, “Clear Street’s collaborative culture drives our teams to operate as one global unit across all products and markets, working towards our mission of providing sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market. Our progression to One Clear Street is aiming to streamline client engagement and accelerate product velocity and speed to market, allowing us to serve our clients with continued innovation, speed and transparency. Adding Mark Daniels to lead Platform Sales is an exciting step and we welcome him to the team.”

Daniels brings more than two decades of experience in global financial services to Clear Street. He most recently served as Head of Prime Clearing at Marex and previously held senior leadership roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. At UBS, he was Global Head of Sales for the firm’s execution and clearing business. His extensive background across the trading lifecycle strengthens Clear Street’s ability to deliver integrated solutions across asset classes and client segments.

Concurrently, Clear Street announced the expansion of its team in the UK as part of its broader One Clear Street initiative to unify global client engagement and service delivery. The Company has enhanced its outsourced trading capabilities with a new desk in London and strengthened its event-driven business with senior hires. These additions extend Clear Street’s integrated operating model, aiming to ensure clients can benefit from a consistent, seamless experience across products, regions and time zones.

