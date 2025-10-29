Clear Street’s Event-Driven Team Further Expands

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or the “Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced an expansion of its Global Event-Driven Strategies team, appointing Sanjay Pall as Director in London. Pall’s addition strengthens Clear Street’s established London presence and supports the Company’s strategy to operate its event-driven business as one globally integrated unit.

Clear Street also announced today the launch of One Clear Street, its unified global platform sales initiative, to ensure clients experience the full value of the Company’s products and services. With integrated teams spanning continents and product expertise, the Company will help clients access its full suite of solutions, empowering them with speed, transparency and access.

Andy Volz, Chief Commercial Officer of Clear Street, said, “Our Clear Street platform powers the trade lifecycle from clearing and custody to ideation, trading and execution, to analytics, financing and beyond. Ideation is a key part of providing our clients with opportunistic strategies across markets and asset classes. The way we structured the Event Driven Strategy franchise precisely embodies the Clear Street culture, which is one team, spanning the global markets and centered on client success.”

Pall joins Clear Street from Pictet Asset Management, where he was a Portfolio Manager covering Total Return Arbitrage, responsible for portfolio construction and risk management in merger arbitrage and event-driven investments. He previously held positions at Water Island Capital and Oakley Capital.

Tarquin Orchard, Global Head of Event Driven Strategies at Clear Street, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Sanjay to Clear Street in London. Event-driven returns have been strong this year, and with several indicators pointing to an upcycle for the asset class, particularly in M&A, we felt this was the right moment to expand our global footprint. Our London team works in lockstep with our U.S. team, and as client demand continues to grow, we plan to expand on the ground in Asia when the time is right. By operating as one global team, we will aim to be able to efficiently allocate resources to the most compelling opportunities globally, irrespective of where they originate. We believe this structure is essential for matching our clients’ mandates that are now global and growing in AUM.”

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .