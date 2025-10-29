Clear Street’s Outsourced Trading Team Further Expands

Strengthened by the Firm’s Global Platform Sales Team, Providing Clients Seamless Access to its Expanding Suite of Solutions

Brings on Senior Hires from UBS and Northern Trust

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or the “Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced the official launch of its outsourced trading business in the UK and Europe. Paul Christophorou is also joining Clear Street UK as Head of Outsourced Trading.

Clear Street also announced today the launch of One Clear Street, its unified global platform sales initiative, to ensure clients experience the full value of the Company’s products and services. With integrated teams spanning continents and product expertise, the Company will help clients access its full suite of solutions, empowering them with speed, transparency and access.

Andy Volz, Chief Commercial Officer of Clear Street said, “Clear Street’s core infrastructure allows us to move quickly when we see opportunities that allow for enhancing the client experience, and we aim to ensure that Clear Street is the one-stop-shop for sophisticated investors who want speed, reliability and a full suite of solutions at their fingertips. This expansion in the UK means that investors across Europe can access the same outsourced trading solutions that are available in the U.S. today. It’s a further commitment to our mission and to the excellent team we brought on earlier this year.”

Christophorou joins from UBS, where he was a senior member of the outsourced trading business in London and led their equities effort. He brings extensive experience across both the buy and sell side, including prior trading roles at one of the UK’s marquee hedge funds where, as Lead Trader, he executed global multi-asset strategies.

Christophorou will lead Clear Street’s outsourced trading business in Europe, working closely with Morgan Ralph, Global Head of Outsourced Trading, and the rest of the U.S. team to deliver the Company’s established execution tools and high-touch service to clients. He will also play a central role in engaging with European investors and sharing the broader Clear Street message of integrated, technology-driven trading and clearing.

Christophorou is joined by Andrew Hart, a senior sales trader who most recently worked at Northern Trust within its high touch trading business. Hart previously held trading roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and brings deep experience in equities execution and client coverage.

Morgan Ralph, Global Head of Outsourced Trading at Clear Street said, “Establishing our outsourced trading desk in London is an exciting step toward building our global trading business, with our clients at the center of everything we do. Paul and Andrew bring decades of experience, extensive relationships and regional expertise that nicely complement our U.S.-based team. Together, they will help us extend our reach and continue delivering the Clear Street platform, built for speed, scale, and transparency, to clients across Europe.”

The UK expansion complements Clear Street’s U.S. outsourced trading business, formally launched in May 2025. Led by Ralph, the business includes senior hires from UBS and other leading institutions. The team continues to grow, with Ryan McGirr and John Savrides joining the U.S. desk earlier this summer as senior traders, alongside the existing trading team.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .