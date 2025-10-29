Verizon helps families stay connected as Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica

Free calling/texting/data for customers in Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas and free calling from the US to these countries until Nov 12

In response to Hurricane Melissa, Verizon is offering free wireless and landline calling to Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas to help our customers connect with loved ones.

Customers within Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas will also receive waived calling, texting and data charges

This applies to all consumer and small business customers, including prepaid brands.

The offer is effective from October 28 through November 12, 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Hurricane Melissa’s catastrophic Category 5 landfall today in Jamaica, Verizon is helping its customers keep in touch with family and loved ones.

From October 28 through November 12, 2025, Verizon is waiving charges for international calls from its consumer and small business* wireless and landline customers to Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas. In addition, customers in Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas, will receive free calling, texting and data roaming. This also includes customers of Verizon-owned prepaid brands including Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of this offer. Calls will be rated at $0.00 per minute.

For more information on Verizon’s emergency response efforts, please visit our Emergency Resource Center: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

