Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Speak at Uncorrelated Cayman 2025

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the “Company”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced that Chairman and CEO Jay Madhu will speak on the panel “Tokenization and Stablecoins: Building the Bridge Between Traditional Finance and On-Chain Markets” at Uncorrelated Cayman 2025, taking place November 9-11, 2025 at Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman.

Tokenization and stablecoins are transforming how assets are issued, traded, and settled. The discussion will examine how tokenization enables fractional ownership, enhances liquidity, and supports programmable compliance across asset classes, while stablecoins emerge as the settlement layer for global markets. The panel will address regulatory and custody considerations and the infrastructure connecting traditional finance with the on‑chain economy.

Uncorrelated Cayman 2025

Panel: Tokenization and Stablecoins: Building the Bridge Between Traditional Finance and On-Chain Markets

Date / Time: November 10, 2025 / 11:20 AM

Venue: Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman

Uncorrelated Cayman 2025 is expected to host 250+ LPs, fund managers, allocators, and startup leaders, with deep‑dive sessions on emerging markets and direct investment opportunities. Oxbridge / SurancePlus CEO Jay Madhu will join global and regional leaders to explore how private capital is being deployed into high‑return alternative strategies. The discussion will include SurancePlus’ approach to tokenizing reinsurance contracts - offering uncorrelated, high-yield investment opportunities with programmable compliance.

Jay Madhu , CEO of Oxbridge, commented, “Uncorrelated Cayman 2025 is a valuable platform to connect with allocators, family offices, and investors seeking differentiated opportunities. Through tokenized reinsurance, we’re expanding access to a traditionally exclusive asset class—offering global investors exposure to high-yield opportunities supported by blockchain infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and real-world utility.”

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

