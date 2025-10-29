Flourish Earns Industry Recognition for Transforming Wealth Management 

New York, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) execute on holistic financial plans to secure their clients’ financial futures, today announced multiple award accolades recognizing its achievement across its products and executive leadership. The recognition spans nine award programs, highlighting the company's rapid growth and innovation as a consistent leader transforming wealth management and making an impact with RIAs.

The company, its products, and its executives have been recently recognized by the following competitive and notable award programs:

Flourish Platform

Finovate 2025 Awards : Named Best Wealth Management Solution

: Named Best Wealth Management Solution Global Wealthtech100: Recognized as one of the top 100 wealthtech companies in the world

Recognized as one of the top 100 wealthtech companies in the world InvestmentNews 5-Star Technology 2025 : Recognized as one of 26 winners

: Recognized as one of 26 winners ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards 2025: Named finalist in Financial Planning Firm Award for Industry Disruptor*

Flourish Annuities

Finovate 2025 Awards: Finalist, Best Insurtech Solution

Finalist, Best Insurtech Solution 2025 Fintech Breakthrough Awards: Winner, Retirement Management Innovation Award

Flourish Cash

2025 T3 / Inside Information Advisor Software Survey: Highest rated Automated Cash Management platform and received "Software All Star" designation

Highest rated Automated Cash Management platform and received "Software All Star" designation Banking Tech Awards: Finalist, Best Digital Solution Provider in the WealthTech category*

Finalist, Best Digital Solution Provider in the WealthTech category* WealthManagement.com 2025 Industry Awards: Winner, Best Cash Optimization Solution (third consecutive year)

Sora Finance (acquired by Flourish)

WealthManagement.com 2025 Industry Awards: Finalist, best Securities-based Lending Solution

Executive Recognition

Banking Tech USA Leadership Awards: Josh Owen, Chief Technology Officer, Finalist, Visionary CTO

Josh Owen, Chief Technology Officer, Finalist, Visionary CTO ThinkAdvisor Awards: Finalist, Max Lane, CEO of the Year and Abby Domine, Finalist, CMO of the Year*





Driving the Evolution to Wealth Management 3.0

The recognition comes as Flourish continues to lead the industry's transformation from transactional services to comprehensive advisory platforms. The company has grown 6x over the past three years, now managing over $8 billion in assets under custody. With Flourish's recent acquisition of Sora Finance, the company has evolved into the first comprehensive assets-and-liabilities platform designed specifically for RIAs.



“These awards reflect our team's relentless focus on empowering RIAs to implement the holistic financial plans they create for their clients. Flourish continues to deliver an outstanding experience for our advisors and their clients, with features and functionality that drive growth,” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO. “We're witnessing a fundamental shift to a new era in wealth management, where advisors move beyond the traditional stocks-and-bonds portfolio to offering comprehensive financial services that address clients’ complete financial lives. These awards and our 6x growth over three years demonstrates that RIAs are ready for platforms that help them compete with wirehouses while maintaining their independence."



Comprehensive Platform for Modern RIAs

Flourish Cash, its cash management platform built explicitly for RIAs, offers clients competitive interest rates and elevated FDIC insurance through its Program Banks. Flourish Annuities, its digital RIA-centric annuities platform features a curated marketplace and Outsourced Insurance Desk that holds all the necessary insurance licenses, enabling financial advisors to offer fee-based annuities without an insurance license through a fully-digital application process.



Over 1,100 RIAs managing over $2.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them fully execute financial plans and bring more assets into their orbit. As a platform that helps RIAs grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, Flourish also allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, premium support, the ability to charge advisor services fees, and more.



ABOUT FLOURISH

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $8 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 1,100 wealth management firms representing more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.

*Denotes that winners have not been announced yet.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



This feedback may not be representative of the experience of other customers, and is not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Flourish is an online platform through which investors can access financial services and products. Flourish’s offerings are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections, and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Flourish Annuities refers generally to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC, and, where applicable, Flourish Financial LLC. Flourish Insurance Agency operates in its capacity as a licensed insurance producer with offices in Jersey City, New Jersey, and does business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency, providing insurance services related to such platform. Variable annuities, defined in this context to include Registered Index-Linked Annuities (“RILAs”), are offered through Flourish Financial LLC. Annuities shown on the platform are sold through Flourish Annuities, and are issued by one or more licensed insurance companies. The Flourish entities mentioned above are affiliates. Flourish Cash and Flourish Annuities accounts are separate accounts and only assets in Flourish Cash accounts may be eligible for protection by the FDIC or SIPC. Please review the Legal section of our website, and the disclosures provided with each Flourish service or product for further information. If you were introduced or invited to Flourish by an investment advisor or other third party, please be aware that, unless otherwise disclosed to you, they are not affiliated with any Flourish entity. The role of the investment advisor or other firm that invited you to Flourish may vary between different Flourish services and products, as further described in your terms of service. © 2025 Flourish. All rights reserved.

A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account will be swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party Program Banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Flourish Financial LLC. The accounts at Program Banks will pay a variable rate of interest.

∫ Flourish Annuities refers generally to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC, and, where applicable, Flourish Financial LLC. All Flourish entities are affiliates of each other. Flourish Insurance Agency operates in its capacity as a licensed insurance producer with offices in Jersey City, New Jersey, and does business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency, providing insurance services related to such platform and the individual annuity contracts intended to be purchased by individual clients of registered investment advisors (“RIAs”). Variable annuities, defined in this context to include Registered Index-Linked Annuities (“RILAs”), are offered through Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank.

An annuity is an insurance contract. Variable annuities are considered securities. Securities are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal invested. Annuities available on the platform are sold through Flourish Annuities and are issued by one or more licensed insurance companies. The issuing insurance company, not any Flourish company, is solely responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. All benefits and guarantees of the annuity contract are subject to the claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company. This is not a proposal or a solicitation to purchase insurance and is for RIA use only. Flourish Annuities is not available to New York residents.