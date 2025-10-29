Cloudastructure Enters Master Services Agreement with Leading Affordable Housing Developer

Initial deployment in Denver to deliver AI-driven surveillance and remote guarding solutions for multifamily security

Agreement establishes framework for portfolio-wide expansion through 2026, enhancing safety, efficiency, and asset protection

PALO ALTO, CA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a recognized leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced that a leading national developer and financier of community-impact real estate projects has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with the Company to enhance security, safety, and operational efficiency across its multifamily portfolio.

The rollout will begin at the developer’s property in Denver, Colorado, where Cloudastructure will deploy its AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end security system tailored to address the property’s ongoing challenges with vandalism, trespassing, vehicle break-ins, and illegal dumping.

“We are proud to partner with a forward-thinking leader in affordable and workforce housing communities, recognized nationally for its commitment to resident safety and impact-focused community development,” said Cloudastructure Chief Revenue Officer Lauren OBrien. “While the initial rollout focuses on Denver, this agreement lays the foundation for wider adoption across the developer’s portfolio through 2026."

"What makes this partnership so meaningful is that it bridges innovation and empathy. Property owners no longer have to choose between protecting people and protecting their investment. With AI-driven intelligent monitoring, communities can take a proactive stance on safety—one that not only reduces risk and liability but also helps residents feel secure and valued in the places they call home.”

Cloudastructure CEO James McCormick added, “This collaboration exemplifies how a multi-billion-dollar market fueled by AI-powered video analytics can transform affordable housing at scale. It represents a data-driven future where Cloudastructure’s platform becomes the trusted choice for secure, intelligent, and socially responsible housing solutions.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

