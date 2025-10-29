NNIT A/S: NNIT restates its life science segment in its financial reporting structure

Today, NNIT announces an update to its financial reporting structure to ensure that all Life Sciences customers are fully consolidated under Region Europe, US, and Asia. As a result, all Life Science customers previously reported under Region Denmark irrespective of the business activity will now be included in Region Europe’s profit and loss statement. Going forward, Region Denmark will consist solely of the Public segment and the Private segment, which includes SCALES.

The restatement of the Life Sciences segment has been implemented and will take effect with the release of the interim report for the first nine months of 2025, scheduled for November 4, 2025. In the interim report for the first nine months of 2025, NNIT will include the P&L for Region Europe and Region Denmark before and after the restatement. This will also be done for the reporting of Q4 2025.

Historical financial figures have been restated accordingly, effective from the first quarter of 2024 (see enclosed factsheet). This change only impacts the financials for Region Europe and Region Denmark; the profit and loss statements for the Group, Region US, and Region Asia remain unchanged.

Restated P&L for Region Europe & Region DK

Region Europe, DKKm Q1 24 Q2 24 Q3 24 Q4 24 Q1 25 Q2 25 Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Revenue 175.8 126.4 185.3 135.0 167.5 126.7 170.9 124.2 168.5 119.3 160.5 116.4 Production cost 132.8 97.2 141.5 101.2 137.2 101.5 131.1 91.6 128.2 92.3 126.4 90.8 Gross profit 43.0 29.2 43.8 33.8 30.2 25.2 39.8 32.6 40.3 27.0 34.1 25.6 Gross margin 24.5% 23.1% 23.6% 25.1% 18.0% 19.9% 23.3% 26.2% 23.9% 22.7% 21.3% 22.0% Regional overhead cost 15.4 15.0 14.4 13.8 12.8 12.3 14.4 13.2 17.0 15.1 8.1 6.0 Regional operating profit 27.6 14.2 29.4 20.0 17.4 13.0 25.4 19.4 23.2 11.9 26.0 19.6 Regional operating profit margin 15.7% 11.2% 15.9% 14.8% 10.4% 10.3% 14.9% 15.6% 13.8% 10.0% 16.2% 16.8% Corporate cost 16.1 12.5 14.0 11.2 18.4 14.3 12.4 9.3 21.1 15.4 18.9 13.8 Group operating profit before special items 11.4 1,6 15,4 8,8 -1,0 -1,3 13,0 10,1 2,1 -3,5 7,1 5,6 Group operating profit margin before special items 6.5% 1,3% 8,3% 6,5% -0,6% -1,0% 7,6% 8,1% 1,3% -2,9% 4,4% 4,8% Region DK, DKKm Q1 24 Q2 24 Q3 24 Q4 24 Q1 25 Q2 25 Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Restated Bef. restated Revenue 162.9 212.3 163,3 213,6 155.9 196.7 174.6 221.4 171.6 220.8 174.6 218.7 Production cost 119.1 154.7 124.1 164.4 112.0 147.8 144.3 183.8 135.8 171.7 136.3 171.9 Gross profit 43.8 57.6 39.2 49.1 43.9 48.9 30.4 37.6 35.8 49.1 38.2 46.8 Gross margin 26.9% 27.1% 24.0% 23.0% 28.2% 24.8% 17.4% 17.0% 20.9% 22.2% 21.9% 21.4% Regional overhead cost 9.1 9.6 11.5 12.1 10.2 10.8 8.1 9.3 13.9 15.8 11.3 13.4 Regional operating profit 34.6 48.0 27.7 37.1 33.7 38.1 22.3 28.3 22.0 33.3 26.9 33.4 Regional operating profit margin 21.3% 22.6% 17.0% 17.4% 21.6% 19.4% 12.7% 12.8% 12.8% 15.1% 15.4% 15.3% Corporate cost 22.3 25.9 16.2 19.1 19.8 23.9 12.2 15.3 20.3 26.0 19.2 24.3 Group operating profit before special items 12.3 22.1 11.5 18.0 13.9 14.2 10.0 13.0 1.7 7.3 7.7 9.2 Group operating profit margin before special items 7.6% 10.4% 7.0% 8.4% 8.9% 7.2% 5.7% 5.9% 1.0% 3.3% 4.4% 4.2%





Restated of Revenue growth & Organic growth for Region Europe & Region DK

Region Europe, DKKm Q1 24 Q2 24 Q3 24 Q4 24 Q1 25 Q2 25 6M 24 9M 24 FY 24 6M 25 Before restatement Revenue growth, % 12.9% 13.3% 1.1% 14.4% -5.6% -13.8% 12.9% 8.9% 10.1% -9.8% Organic growth, % 12.2% 12.3% 0.6% 13.9% -5.9% -13.7% 12.3% 8.2% 9.5% -9.9% After restatement Revenue growth, % 13.0% 11.8% 2.3% 10.6% -4.2% -13.4% 12.4% 9.0% 9.4% -8.9% Organic growth, % 12.6% 11.0% 1.9% 10.3% -4.3% -13.3% 11.8% 8.4% 8.9% -8.9% Region Denmark, DKKm Q1 24 Q2 24 Q3 24 Q4 24 Q1 25 Q2 25 6M 24 9M 24 FY 24 6M 25 Before restatement Revenue growth, % 29.4% 28.8% 0.3% 7.4% 4.0% 2.4% 29.2% 18.4% 15.3% 3.2% Organic growth, % 18.0% 27.3% 0.3% 7.4% 4.0% 2.4% 22.7% 14.3% 12.3% 3.2% After restatement Revenue growth, % 35.2% 37.0% -1.1% 8.9% 5.4% 6.9% 36.1% 21.3% 17.7% 6.1% Organic growth, % 19.7% 34.9% -1.1% 8.9% 5.4% 6.9% 27.2% 16.0% 13.9% 6.1%





