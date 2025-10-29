NNIT A/S: NNIT restates its life science segment in its financial reporting structure

Today, NNIT announces an update to its financial reporting structure to ensure that all Life Sciences customers are fully consolidated under Region Europe, US, and Asia. As a result, all Life Science customers previously reported under Region Denmark irrespective of the business activity will now be included in Region Europe’s profit and loss statement. Going forward, Region Denmark will consist solely of the Public segment and the Private segment, which includes SCALES.

The restatement of the Life Sciences segment has been implemented and will take effect with the release of the interim report for the first nine months of 2025, scheduled for November 4, 2025. In the interim report for the first nine months of 2025, NNIT will include the P&L for Region Europe and Region Denmark before and after the restatement. This will also be done for the reporting of Q4 2025.

Historical financial figures have been restated accordingly, effective from the first quarter of 2024 (see enclosed factsheet). This change only impacts the financials for Region Europe and Region Denmark; the profit and loss statements for the Group, Region US, and Region Asia remain unchanged.

Restated P&L for Region Europe & Region DK

Region Europe, DKKmQ1 24Q2 24Q3 24Q4 24Q1 25Q2 25
RestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restated
Revenue175.8126.4185.3135.0167.5126.7170.9124.2168.5119.3160.5116.4
Production cost132.897.2141.5101.2137.2101.5131.191.6128.292.3126.490.8
Gross profit43.029.243.833.830.225.239.832.640.327.034.125.6
Gross margin24.5%23.1%23.6%25.1%18.0%19.9%23.3%26.2%23.9%22.7%21.3%22.0%
Regional overhead cost15.415.014.413.812.812.314.413.217.015.18.16.0
Regional operating profit27.614.229.420.017.413.025.419.423.211.926.019.6
Regional operating profit margin15.7%11.2%15.9%14.8%10.4%10.3%14.9%15.6%13.8%10.0%16.2%16.8%
Corporate cost16.112.514.011.218.414.312.49.321.115.418.913.8
Group operating profit before special items11.41,615,48,8-1,0-1,313,010,12,1-3,57,15,6
Group operating profit margin before special items6.5%1,3%8,3%6,5%-0,6%-1,0%7,6%8,1%1,3%-2,9%4,4%4,8%
             
Region DK, DKKmQ1 24Q2 24Q3 24Q4 24Q1 25Q2 25
RestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restatedRestatedBef. restated
Revenue162.9212.3163,3213,6155.9196.7174.6221.4171.6220.8174.6218.7
Production cost119.1154.7124.1164.4112.0147.8144.3183.8135.8171.7136.3171.9
Gross profit43.857.639.249.143.948.930.437.635.849.138.246.8
Gross margin26.9%27.1%24.0%23.0%28.2%24.8%17.4%17.0%20.9%22.2%21.9%21.4%
Regional overhead cost9.19.611.512.110.210.88.19.313.915.811.313.4
Regional operating profit34.648.027.737.133.738.122.328.322.033.326.933.4
Regional operating profit margin21.3%22.6%17.0%17.4%21.6%19.4%12.7%12.8%12.8%15.1%15.4%15.3%
Corporate cost22.325.916.219.119.823.912.215.320.326.019.224.3
Group operating profit before special items12.322.111.518.013.914.210.013.01.77.37.79.2
Group operating profit margin before special items7.6%10.4%7.0%8.4%8.9%7.2%5.7%5.9%1.0%3.3%4.4%4.2%


Restated of Revenue growth & Organic growth for Region Europe & Region DK

Region Europe, DKKmQ1 24Q2 24Q3 24Q4 24Q1 25Q2 25 6M 249M 24FY 246M 25
Before restatement           
Revenue growth, %12.9%13.3%1.1%14.4%-5.6%-13.8% 12.9%8.9%10.1%-9.8%
Organic growth, %12.2%12.3%0.6%13.9%-5.9%-13.7% 12.3%8.2%9.5%-9.9%
            
After restatement           
Revenue growth, %13.0%11.8%2.3%10.6%-4.2%-13.4% 12.4%9.0%9.4%-8.9%
Organic growth, %12.6%11.0%1.9%10.3%-4.3%-13.3% 11.8%8.4%8.9%-8.9%
            
Region Denmark, DKKmQ1 24Q2 24Q3 24Q4 24Q1 25Q2 25 6M 249M 24FY 246M 25
Before restatement           
Revenue growth, %29.4%28.8%0.3%7.4%4.0%2.4% 29.2%18.4%15.3%3.2%
Organic growth, %18.0%27.3%0.3%7.4%4.0%2.4% 22.7%14.3%12.3%3.2%
            
After restatement           
Revenue growth, %35.2%37.0%-1.1%8.9%5.4%6.9% 36.1%21.3%17.7%6.1%
Organic growth, %19.7%34.9%-1.1%8.9%5.4%6.9% 27.2%16.0%13.9%6.1%


For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations
Carsten Ringius                                                                                    
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com		 Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
tmts@nnit.com


ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark. 

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high. 

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers. 

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies but always driven by business needs rather than technology. 

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and the USA.

