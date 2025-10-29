Cryptocurrency Appears to Be Stabilizing as Market Is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR Through 2030

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report from Grand View Research sees a very lucrative global cryptocurrency market positioned to continue its substantial growth rate in the next decade and beyond. The report said that the global cryptocurrency market size, which was estimated at USD 5.70 billion in 2024 is projected to reach USD 11.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing adoption of distributed ledger technology is anticipated to propel the cryptocurrency industry growth during the forecast period. The report discussed some key market trends as: The Asia Pacific cryptocurrency market accounted for a 30.7% share of the global market in 2024; The U.S. cryptocurrency market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period; By component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of 81.6% in 2024; By hardware, the application-specific integrated circuit segment accounted for the largest share in 2024; and On the basis of software, the exchange software held the largest market share in 2024. Moreover, increasing usage of cryptocurrencies for cross-border remittances is expected to fuel market expansion due to the reduction in consumer fees and exchange charges. The report said: “The growing prominence of cryptocurrency as a decentralized asset class has drawn significant investment from private venture firms, contributing to the market's ongoing expansion. In November 2024, the cryptocurrency industry reached a remarkable milestone, with its total market capitalization hitting a record high of USD 3.2 trillion, according to CoinGecko. This surge in value reflects a growing interest and investment in various cryptocurrencies, driven by factors such as increased institutional adoption, advancements in blockchain technology, and the expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.” Active Companies in the markets this week include Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNKK), Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR), HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE), BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET).

Grand View Research continued: “One of the key elements influencing the growth of digital currency is the growing number of businesses that now accept cryptocurrency as an official payment method. In addition, the adoption of digital currency by major corporations such as Tesla Inc. and MasterCard Inc. is anticipated to boost industry expansion. The software segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for software designed for exchanging and mining cryptocurrencies. The development of software to manage the massive volume of data generated by cryptocurrencies is expected to support the segment's growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for cryptocurrencies around the globe has increased the demand for crypto wallets and crypto exchange software, which is expected to augment the segment's growth. The trading segment dominated the market in 2024. Cryptocurrency trading enables users to purchase, sell, examine asset balances, and get deposit addresses. Several browser technology providers are concentrating on forming alliances with blockchain technology firms to enable their clients to trade cryptocurrency easily.”

BONK, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) Management Says Independent Research Report Concludes Company Is Positioned To Be The Premier Public Vehicle For Multi-Billion Dollar BONK Crypto Ecosystem Via Solana Blockchain

The Harbinger Report Outlines The Firm's Independent Estimates For Significant Revenue Growth In The Coming Years

Harbinger Research Initiates Coverage, Highlighting Powerful Dual Revenue Engine, Deflationary Asset Strategy, And Unique Opportunity On Nasdaq

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNKK) (the “Company”), a meme cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, focused on empowering a community building revenue generating products, driving value towards the $BONK Token, today announced the initiation of equity research coverage by Harbinger Research, highlighting the independent firm’s compelling analysis of the Company's unique position and significant growth potential following its recent strategic transformation. The comprehensive report frames Bonk, Inc. as the "premier public-market vehicle" for investors seeking regulated exposure to the potentially high-growth, multi-billion dollar BONK ecosystem on the Solana blockchain – a unique opportunity on the Nasdaq exchange.

Harbinger Research's report (available at https://www.harbingerresearch.com) contextualizes the significance of Bonk, Inc.'s strategy by detailing the remarkable resilience and resurgence of the Solana blockchain which over the past 12 months, generated nearly $3 billion in revenue and according to The Motley Fool, has the potential to become the next $1 trillion digital asset. Solana is now growing faster than Ethereum, especially in key areas such as decentralized finance.

Once questioned following the FTX collapse, Solana, as Harbinger notes, has re-emerged as a "central hub for innovation," prized for its unmatched speed and low costs, making it the preferred environment for consumer-facing digital assets. The report highlights BONK's unique origin as a community-driven initiative launched specifically to revitalize this ecosystem, successfully evolving beyond a simple meme into an "essential component of Solana's consumer ecosystem." By positioning itself within this what we believe to be a thriving network and the broader, multi-billion dollar meme coin sector—a proven engine for user adoption—Bonk, Inc. offers investors unique exposure to one of the most dynamic areas of the digital asset economy, as validated by Harbinger's independent analysis.

“We are pleased to see Harbinger Research recognize the unique and powerful model we are building at Bonk, Inc.,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO. “Harbinger’s validation of our strategy confirms what we believe is a landmark opportunity for investors. We’re building a unique and essential bridge for the public markets to directly access the recurring revenue and growth of a leading DeFi ecosystem. This active, dual-engine model—capturing value from both operational cash flow and a deflationary treasury asset—is designed to translate the BONK ecosystem’s vibrant expansion directly into tangible shareholder value, positioning us at the forefront of this financial evolution.”

He continued: “This report verifies that the Company is not only in the right place at the right time but they’ve also taken the right steps to ensure the Company can capture a substantial portion of this market.”

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor and board member of Bonk, Inc., added, “Harbinger’s research accurately captures BONK’s core strengths: a massive, engaged community, real utility driving deflationary mechanics, and deep Solana integration. What makes Bonk, Inc. so compelling is that it’s the exclusive public vehicle designed to channel this powerful ecosystem's success directly to shareholders. This isn't just theory; it’s real economic activity driving value. We are executing a proven model, and Harbinger's report validates the immense potential we are just beginning to unlock together.”

Further validating the potential scale of this model, the Harbinger report outlines the firm's independent estimates for significant revenue growth in the coming years. Harbinger's analysis emphasizes the power of the "economic flywheel" inherent in Bonk, Inc.'s model. The report details how growing activity within the ecosystem directly translates into increased revenue for platforms like letsBONK.fun, which then fuels the strategic accumulation and burning of BONK tokens via Bonk, Inc.'s reinvestment strategy. This creates what Harbinger describes as a "virtuous cycle designed to enhance scarcity and drive long-term value" for the entire ecosystem and, by extension, Bonk, Inc. shareholders. Continued… Read this full release for BONK by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/4pn5xfya

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) recently reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provided an update on its Bitcoin holdings and other key performance indicators (KPIs).

"We have made excellent progress with our Bitcoin treasury strategy," said Eric Semler, executive chairman of Semler Scientific. "We purchased approximately $195.4 million of Bitcoin since the first quarter, bringing the value of our total holdings to nearly $586.2 million as of July 31, 2025. Year-to-date through July 31, 2025, this strategy has generated more than $110.4 million in unrealized gains and delivered a 31.3% BTC yield. We also deepened our connection to the Bitcoin community by appointing Natalie Brunell to our board of directors and hiring Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy."

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) recently announced it has surpassed 22 Exahash per second (“EH/s”) in global Bitcoin-mining capacity — marking 267% year-to-date growth — while accelerating the conversion of Tier-1 data centers into Tier-3 high-performance computing (“HPC”) facilities to expand its AI Cloud footprint in Sweden.

Frank Holmes, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, stated: “Crossing 22 EH/s marks another major milestone for HIVE as we build one of the world’s most efficient and sustainable Bitcoin-mining fleets. At the same time, our AI strategy accelerates the conversion of Tier-1 data centers into Tier-3 HPC facilities, positioning HIVE as a dual-engine digital-power company that bridges blockchain and the AI super cycle.”

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) recently announced crypto BitMine crypto + cash + "moonshots" holdings totaling $14.2 billion. As of October 26th at 7:00pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 3,313,069 ETH at $4,164 per ETH (Bloomberg), 192 Bitcoin (BTC), $88 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and unencumbered cash of $305 million.

BitMine crypto holdings reigns as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 640,418 BTC valued at $73 billion. BitMine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

"The progress in trade talks between US and China is a positive for Ethereum and crypto broadly. These are global assets and rising tensions triggered the largest ever deleveraging in crypto a few weeks ago. While the fundamentals of Ethereum and crypto are 'uncorrelated' to equities, Fundstrat work has shown that in the past 15 years, Ethereum and crypto perform better when equities rise, meaning crypto is correlated to 'risk-on' assets via the associated leverage channel. Open interest for ETH sits at the same levels as seen on June 30th of this year (ETH was $2,500). Given the expected Supercycle for Ethereum, this price dislocation represents an attractive risk/reward. We increased our cash holdings to $305 million (from $219 million) and acquired 77,055 ETH tokens over the past week pushing our ETH holdings to 3.31 million, or 2.8% of the supply of ETH," said Thomas "Tom" Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine. "We are now more than halfway towards our initial pursuit of the 'alchemy of 5%' of ETH."

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, recently announced a collaboration to deploy ETH from its corporate treasury onto Linea, a zkEVM Layer 2 network bootstrapped by Consensys. SharpLink plans to allocate $200 million in ETH for deployment on Linea in a risk-managed manner over a multi-year commitment period. As a public entity operating at the forefront of Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) innovation, SharpLink is leveraging Linea’s institutional-grade infrastructure to make its ETH even more productive by unlocking scalable, secure and composable ways to optimize onchain yield.

This deployment on Linea brings together leading ecosystem participants in an innovative collaboration that allows SharpLink to capture highly competitive, differentiated, risk-adjusted, ETH-denominated returns. The strategy is supported by institutional-grade risk management, leveraging the scale of its digital asset treasury with the custodian protections of Anchorage Digital Bank, SharpLink’s qualified custodian. The yield combines native Ethereum yield, restaking rewards from securing EigenCloud Autonomous Verifiable Services (AVSs), and direct Linea and ether.fi partner incentives, all within a compliant Layer 2 infrastructure.

