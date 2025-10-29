Furniture Industry Worth USD 902Bn by 2030 Globally Growing at 5.45% CAGR | Connected Living Trends, Multifunctional Smart Designs and Sustainability Goals Drive Growth, Says a 2025 Mordor Intelligence Research Report

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the worldwide furniture industry size is valued at over USD 691 billion in 2025 and will reach USD 902.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.45%. The industry is evolving rapidly as sustainability mandates, urban expansion, and digital retail integration reshape consumer demand and manufacturing strategies. Rising disposable incomes across emerging economies are broadening the customer base, while premium, eco-friendly, and smart-home-compatible products gain preference. Production continues to consolidate in Southeast Asia due to cost efficiencies and resource access, while global players adopt circular design models and transparent sourcing to align with stricter sustainability standards.

Key Market Insights

Urban Living Trends Reshaping Furniture Demand

As cities become denser and living spaces shrink, demand is shifting toward compact and versatile furniture that maximizes functionality. Consumers are gravitating toward modular pieces like foldable tables, wall-mounted desks, and convertible seating that seamlessly adapt to changing needs. Rising housing costs and smaller floor plans are reinforcing the preference for durable, multi-purpose designs that balance comfort, style, and affordability.

Digital-First Furniture Brands Driving Online Growth

Direct-to-consumer furniture brands are transforming how consumers shop by combining design, marketing, and delivery under one roof. Enhanced visualization tools and seamless online experiences are reducing hesitation around big-ticket purchases, while rising smartphone use and secure payment options are accelerating the shift toward online furniture buying globally.

Regional Market Overview

Asia-Pacific: Expanding Urban Base and Manufacturing Strength



According to Mordor Intelligence, Asia-Pacific leads global furniture demand, supported by rapid urbanization, rising household formation, and competitive manufacturing bases. Nations like Vietnam and Indonesia are strengthening their roles as export hubs, while Malaysia and Thailand promote sustainable production through supportive policies.

North America: Premiumization and Sustainable Consumer Focus



In North America, demand remains strong for eco-certified and premium furniture. Shifts in lifestyle, hybrid work preferences, and growing awareness around sustainability are prompting brands to adopt low-emission materials and expand omnichannel sales networks.

Europe: Circular Design and Regulatory Leadership



Europe continues to set the benchmark for responsible production, emphasizing reparability, traceability, and recycling. Northern and Western Europe show high interest in refurbished products, while Central and Eastern Europe benefit from near-shoring and reduced logistics costs.

Other Regions Covered in the Report:

Middle East and Africa, South America

Major Segments of the Furniture Industry Covered in this Report

By Application

Home Furniture

Chairs

Tables (side tables, coffee tables, dressing tables)

Beds

Wardrobes

Sofas

Dining Tables/Dining Sets

Kitchen Cabinets

Other Home Furniture (bathroom furniture, outdoor furniture)

Office Furniture

Chairs

Tables

Storage Cabinets

Desks

Sofas and Other Soft Seating

Other Office Furniture

Hospitality Furniture

Educational Furniture

Healthcare Furniture

Other Applications (public places, retail malls, government offices)

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic & Polymer

Other Materials

By Price Range

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

By Distribution Channel

B2C / Retail

Home Centers

Specialty Furniture Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

B2B / Project

Overview – Global Furniture Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast Market to Reach USD 902.09 Billion by 2030 Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during 2025-2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030



Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

Furniture Companies Covered in this Analysis

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

MillerKnoll, Inc.

HNI Corporation

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Hooker Furniture Corp.

Kimball International Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Wayfair LLC

Godrej Interio

Durian Industries Ltd.

Foshan Huasheng Furniture

KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Shanghai UE Furniture

Leggett & Platt Inc.

Okamura Corporation

Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd.

KUKA Home

