Brain Training Apps Market to Hit USD 39.37 Billion by 2033 | Rising Demand for Cognitive Health and AI-Powered Training Fuels Growth

Austin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain Training Apps Market Size was valued at USD 9.76 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 39.37 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 19.07% over 2026-2033.

The Apps for Brain Training Growing awareness of mental wellness and cognitive health among individuals of all ages is fueling market expansion. People are increasingly using digital solutions that offer customized brain exercises as a result of growing concerns about memory loss, attention deficit disorder, and cognitive decline with aging.





The U.S. Brain Training Apps Market size was USD 2.46 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 9.76 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.82% over 2026-2033.

Growing awareness of cognitive health, the pervasive use of smartphones, and the incorporation of brain training tools into wellness initiatives are the main factors propelling the U.S. market's expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, in 2025, Memory Training Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of 40.50%; Cognitive Training is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 18.20%

In 2025, Memory Training emerges as the leading segment in Brain Training Apps Market, due to widespread adoption across children, adults, and elderly users seeking to enhance memory retention and recall. Cognitive Training is anticipated to register the fastest-growing segment owing to rising awareness towards cognitive development enhancing overall sports performance, improving attention, and solving skills.

By Subscription Model, in 2025, Freemium Held the Dominant Share of 45.24%, while Paid is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 19.20%

Freemium segment led the market, as it allows access to a diverse number of users through free access to the basic features while creating a promotional effort for premium upgrades. Paid subscription segment is the fastest-growing, owing to the users demanding advance features, tailored cognitive exercises, and AI-powered training programs.

By Platform, in 2025, iOS Led the Market with a Share of 38.60%, while Android is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 21.50%

iOS holds the largest share of the Brain Training Apps Market in 2025, as it has strong presence in both the North America and Europe in this region, consumer trends high-quality applications and premium devices. Android is the fastest growing platform due to swift penetration of smartphone specially in emerging market like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By End-User, in 2025, Adults Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 50.12%; Elderly is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 17.80%

Adults segment leads the market in 2025, accounting for the largest share due to high awareness towards cognitive health and need to improve and enhance memory, attention, and problem-solving skills to strengthen professional and personal development. Elderly segment is having the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the older generation who are looking for options that can be put to use in order to keep their mind fit and delay their memory loss.

Regional Insights:

The brain training apps market in North America held the largest share 35.02% in 2025, by high cognitive health awareness and mental wellness quest, and preventive care associated with mental and cognitive health.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the brain training apps market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.58%, due to rising smartphone penetration, internet penetration, and awareness about cognitive health and mental wellness.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025 , BrainHQ, a cognitive training platform, launched its "Freeze Frame" assessment, a computerized tool to measure executive function in older adults by assessing inhibitory control in rapidly changing environments.

, BrainHQ, a cognitive training platform, launched its "Freeze Frame" assessment, a computerized tool to measure executive function in older adults by assessing inhibitory control in rapidly changing environments. In September 2025, NeuroTracker offers various 3D rendering options, including Anaglyph 3D, Active 3D, and 2D modes, to accommodate different user preferences and hardware capabilities.

