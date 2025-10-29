AI in Precision Medicine Market to Reach USD 18.27 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI-Powered Diagnostics and Personalized Treatment Advances – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Precision Medicine Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global AI in Precision Medicine Market was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.27 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.37% over 2024–2032. The rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into genomics, drug research, and patient-centric healthcare is the main reason for the rapid growth of this market.

The expansion is being driven by the growing demand for personalized medicine, the use of AI-based diagnostic tools, and investment in research. AI helps doctors make more accurate and faster decisions through predictive analytics, image recognition, and real-time data interpretation, which improves the treatment of cancer, heart disease, brain disorders, and rare diseases. The growing adoption of AI in healthcare systems, advanced computing capabilities, and government incentives are driving the spread of AI-enabled precision medicine globally.





AI in Precision Medicine Market Overview:

AI-based precision medicine provides personalized health solutions using advanced algorithms, big data analytics, and genomic information. Machine learning and deep learning have enabled disease prediction, early diagnosis, and personalized treatment.

Collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, AI technology providers, and medical institutions is improving new drug development and treatment efficiency. Despite data privacy and regulatory challenges, the growing adoption of AI in the medical sector is indicative of positive growth for this market.

AI in Precision Medicine Market Segment Insights:

By Component

The Software segment dominated the AI in Precision Medicine Market in 2023, accounting for 58% of the total revenue, driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered platforms for diagnostics, drug discovery, and patient management.

By Technology

The Deep Learning segment dominated the AI in Precision Medicine Market in 2023, accounting for 49% of the total revenue, driven by its superior ability to analyze complex medical data, recognize patterns, and enhance clinical decision-making.

By Deployment

The Cloud-Based segment dominated the AI in Precision Medicine Market in 2023, accounting for 69% of the total revenue, driven by the increasing demand for scalable, flexible, and secure AI solutions in healthcare.

By Therapeutic Area

The Oncology segment dominated the AI in Precision Medicine Market in 2023, accounting for 48% of the total revenue, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and the growing need for AI-powered solutions in early detection, diagnosis, and personalized treatment.

By Application

The Drug Discovery & Development segment dominated the AI in Precision Medicine Market in 2023, accounting for 44% of the total revenue, driven by the increasing adoption of AI to accelerate drug identification, optimize clinical trials, and develop personalized therapies.

By End-User

The Healthcare Providers segment dominated the AI in Precision Medicine Market in 2023, accounting for 38% of the total revenue, driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions for disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient management.

Regional Insights:

With the greatest market share, projected at roughly 46%, North America led the AI in Precision Medicine market in 2023. This region's dominance is fueled by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, large expenditures in AI-powered medical technology, and the broad use of precision medicine solutions.

Europe emerged as the fastest-growing region in the AI in Precision Medicine Market in 2023, with an estimated CAGR of 36.13%. This rapid growth is fueled by increasing government funding, advancements in AI-driven healthcare research, and rising adoption of personalized medicine.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Tempus AI reported a fourth-quarter loss of USD 0.18 per share on revenues of USD 200.7 million, leading to a 17% drop in stock value. The company attributed increased operating expenses to an expanded sales force and growth in testing volume.

, Tempus AI reported a fourth-quarter loss of USD 0.18 per share on revenues of USD 200.7 million, leading to a 17% drop in stock value. The company attributed increased operating expenses to an expanded sales force and growth in testing volume. In November 2023, Exscientia entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration with Tempus to advance biomarker-driven therapeutic development using a data-first approach. This partnership allows Exscientia access to Tempus' extensive library of de-identified, multimodal data to further its therapeutic development efforts.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

FUNDING & INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you understand capital inflows from venture capital, government initiatives, and private investors supporting AI-driven innovation in genomics, diagnostics, and personalized therapeutics.

– helps you understand capital inflows from venture capital, government initiatives, and private investors supporting AI-driven innovation in genomics, diagnostics, and personalized therapeutics. EMISSION STANDARDS COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate sustainability initiatives and compliance with emission control policies in AI infrastructure, data centers, and medical device manufacturing processes.

– helps you evaluate sustainability initiatives and compliance with emission control policies in AI infrastructure, data centers, and medical device manufacturing processes. REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMPLIANCE TRENDS – helps you track evolving regulatory frameworks, clinical validation protocols, and approval rates for AI-based diagnostic and treatment solutions across major healthcare markets.

– helps you track evolving regulatory frameworks, clinical validation protocols, and approval rates for AI-based diagnostic and treatment solutions across major healthcare markets. PATIENT OUTCOME & TREATMENT SUCCESS INDICATORS – helps you assess the measurable impact of AI tools on patient diagnosis accuracy, treatment personalization, and overall therapeutic success rates.

– helps you assess the measurable impact of AI tools on patient diagnosis accuracy, treatment personalization, and overall therapeutic success rates. COST REDUCTION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY INSIGHTS – helps you identify how AI integration drives cost savings through predictive analytics, workflow automation, and optimized drug discovery and clinical trial processes.

AI in Precision Medicine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.80 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.37% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments •By Component (Software, Hardware, Services)



•By Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural language processing, Context aware processing, Others)



•By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premise, Hybrid)



•By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Cardiology, Hematology, Others)



•By Application (Drug Discovery & Development [Drug Discovery, Drug Repurposing, De Novo Drug Design, Drug Optimization, Safety & Toxicity, Clinical Development], Diagnostics & Screening [Risk Assessment & Patient Stratification, Disease Screening, Disease Diagnosis, Disease Progression, Staging, And Prognosis], Therapeutics [Therapy Selection & Planning, Therapy Monitoring, Post-Treatment Surveillance & Follow-Up])



•By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device & Equipment Companies, Research Centers, Academic Institutes, And Government Organizations, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

