JAMF Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating the Fairness of the Sale of Jamf Holding to Francisco Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the sale of Jamf Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: JAMF) (“JAMF”) for $13.05 per share in cash to Francisco Partners.

The sale price is well below the 52-week high of $18.00 per share, and as detailed below, it is well below the price targets for JAMF for several Wall Street analysts covering JAMF prior to the announcement (source: TipRanks).

Additionally, there may be potential conflicts of interest that affected the fairness of the sales process.

If you remain a JAMF shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm





Why is there an investigation?

On October 29, 2025, JAMF announced that it had agreed to be sold for $13.05 per share in cash to Francisco Partners.

$23.00 per share set by Rob Owens at Piper Sandler

$20.00 per share set by Joshua Reilly at Needham

$18.00 per share set by Patrick Walravens at Citizens JMP

$15.00 per share set by David Hynes at Canaccord Genuity





“We are investigating whether the JAMF Board of Directors acted in the best interests of JAMF shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to JAMF shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including certain potential conflicts of interest.”

