JMU experts available to discuss November elections, civic engagement

Harrisonburg, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Madison University political science, psychology, and voter education and civic engagement experts are available to discuss the upcoming elections.

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 4, 2025, to select Virginia’s next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and Virginia House of Delegates. There are also elections in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well as ballot measures in several states for local and statewide initiatives.

JMU experts can offer insights into the following areas:

Marty Cohen: The Republican party, candidates and Trump’s role, influence of moral issues such as guns and reproductive rights, U.S. Senate races, presidential nominations.

“Perhaps it is fitting in that even relatively quiet ‘odd-year’ election cycles command enormous attention from the public and have the potential to significantly alter the political landscape. Statewide elections in Virginia and New Jersey have always served as an early marker of the country's sentiments toward the new administration in Washington. With all that has happened in Donald Trump's second term, this function is even more anticipated in 2025 and potentially game changing. Throw in California's effort to combat Texas' controversial mid-decade gerrymandering and the partisan balance in the House of Representatives is literally in play a year early. The aforementioned elections are also likely to take place during a government shutdown; therefore, voters will have a unique opportunity to place blame when they head to the polls. History tells us the out-party will win in Virginia, and current polls support that history. New Jersey is a blue state, but the Democratic candidate has failed to build a big lead over her Republican opponent. An upset in the Garden State would certainly influence both parties' strategies heading into the midterms.”

Ben Blankenship: political psychology, trust in elections, trust in government, social identity and elections, personality and political behavior/attitudes, physical spaces and politics.

“I have been thinking a lot lately about the importance/centrality of physical spaces for our politics. So much of what is driving politics (e.g., immigration, housing, and even, to a certain extent, abortion) is closely connected to how Americans think about their physical spaces (e.g., cities, states, the country as a whole) and the meaning/importance they attach to these spaces.”

Kara Dillard: Political polarization and democracy, voter education and engagement, civic learning and youth participation in civic-political life, civic learning initiatives and events, and political rhetoric.

"The youth vote has never been more important. The last election saw a slight dip in student voter turnout rates, potentially due to toxic polarization creating higher levels of dissatisfaction with both presidential candidates. This year, with so much change at the federal level directly impacting student financial aid, free speech on campus, and more, this could be a year for higher turnout."