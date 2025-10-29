Vishay Intertechnology Launches Space-Grade 150 W Planar Transformers Optimized for 28 V Input Forward Converters

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of 150 W low profile, space-grade planar transformers with multiple output secondaries — the industry’s first such devices optimized for 28 V input forward converters in avionics, military, and space (AMS) applications. Offering a lower cost, smaller size, and higher density than traditional planar transformers, the Vishay Custom Magnetics SGTPL-28 series components meet the requirements of MIL-PRF-27 level T, INST-EEE-002, and MIL-STD-981.

In addition to 28 V forward converters, the devices released today will be used in high reliability switch mode power supplies and active clamp or dual switch forward converters. In these applications, multiple secondary windings with a center tap can power up to two 12 V channels or four 5 V channels. Designed for the harshest of environments, the transformers combine their MIL-PRF-27 and MIL-STD-981 qualifications with a rugged package featuring over-molded windings and high temperature operation to +130 °C. SGTPL-28 series devices withstand numerous thermal shock cycles and high levels of mechanical shock and vibration.

The transformers provide up to 40 % greater winding fill than traditional planar devices, resulting in a smaller package size to save PCB space and improve efficiency and power density. Their unique winding technology and internal construction enable easy customization to meet design-specific requirements, while the devices’ materials and production techniques allow for lower costs. In addition, strategic inventory management results in short lead times, typically without non-recurring engineering (NRE) charges for customization.

SGTPL-28 series transformers are available with six screening options: P level screening for design validation testing; L level screening for low Earth orbit (LEO) applications; INST-EEE-002 level 2 and level 3; MIL-STD-981 Table VI class B; and MIL-STD-981 Table VI and VII class S.

The devices offer an input voltage range from 18 V to 36 V, a dielectric withstand voltage of 1250 VDC, and leakage inductance of 0.5 µH.

Samples and production quantities of the SGTPL-28 series are available now, with lead times of eight weeks for P level screening; 12 weeks for L level screening; 16 weeks for B level screening; and 26 weeks for S level screening.

