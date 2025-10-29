Blaqclouds Launches Deploy Launchpad — A Next-Gen Multi-Chain Platform Powered by Apollo Wallet

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure company, today announced the official launch of Deploy Launchpad, a full-suite, multi-chain token launch and ecosystem acceleration platform designed to empower developers, innovators, and organizations across the decentralized economy.

Built to simplify the path from concept to capital, Deploy Launchpad integrates directly with Apollo Wallet and supports over 20 blockchains, including Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain, Polygon (POLY), Base (ETH), Ape Chain (APE), ZEUS Chain (ZEUSX), and Olympus (OLYM) — giving projects unprecedented flexibility and liquidity reach from day one.

A Complete Ecosystem for Web3 Innovation

Deploy Launchpad was created to bridge the gap between traditional fundraising and decentralized deployment. The platform provides an all-in-one environment for projects to build, launch, distribute, and scale tokens, backed by the technical expertise and infrastructure of the Blaqclouds network.

Key Features & Services Include:

Token Launch & Distribution: Automated smart-contract deployment for private, public, or liquidity-bootstrapped token sales, with built-in vesting and compliance tools. From token creation, presale, fairlaunch, private sale and token locks, each project has a turn-key solution..

Liquidity & AMM Bootstrapping: Multi-chain liquidity management, LP staking, and reward distribution tools across all supported networks. This includes a BOT portfolio of over 30 real-time BOT applications for your project.

Multi-Chain Deployment: Seamless integration across 20+ chains with cross-bridge support and wrapped-token issuance.

KYC & Compliance: End-to-end onboarding for investors, including AML workflow and smart contract enforcement.

Governance & Tokenomics: DAO and emission-schedule design, snapshot voting, and community governance integration.

Marketing & Community Growth: Airdrop engines, NFT campaigns, referral mechanics, and real-time token analytics.

Post-Launch Support: Advisory, audit coordination, and ecosystem growth programs backed by Blaqclouds’ technical and marketing teams.

Integrated with Apollo Wallet

Through its native integration with Apollo Wallet, Deploy Launchpad users can securely manage launches, investor contributions, and token distributions directly from their wallets — leveraging Apollo’s Web3 on-ramp/off-ramp system for seamless fiat ↔ crypto operations.

“Deploy Launchpad represents the next phase of decentralized entrepreneurship,” said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds Inc. “By combining Apollo Wallet’s cutting-edge wallet infrastructure with a multi-chain environment that spans more than 20 networks including our native chains as well as emerging chains like APE Chain, we’re enabling creators to take projects from whitepaper to market faster, safer, and smarter than ever before.”

Deploy Launchpad is part of the Deploy Suite by Blaqclouds

Deploytokens.com

Deploylaunchpad.com

yambit.com

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io

