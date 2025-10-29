HOLX Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Hologic to Blackstone and TPG

MONSEY, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Hologic Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) (“Hologic”) to Blackstone and TPG for an upfront payment of $76.00 per share in cash, and a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $3.00 per share in cash if certain revenue milestones are achieved post-closing.

The sale price is below the 52-week high of $84.39 per share, and several investors have already expressed disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha.

If you remain a Hologic shareholder and have concerns about the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/hologic/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

As one Hologic investor wrote, “Certainly seems it should’ve been a bigger premium as HOLX seems to be re-accelerating the business, and the valuation is low by historical standards.”

“We are investigating whether the Hologic Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Hologic shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Hologic shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

