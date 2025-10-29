Casino Group Communication

Paris, 29 October 2025

Further to the article published today by Olivier Dauvers entitled “Casino: Kretinsky réinjecte de l’oxygène” (“Casino: Kretinsky injects new life”), Casino Group categorically denies the information that Daniel Kretinsky has “injected €500 million into the retailer's accounts.”

