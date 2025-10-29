Casino Group Communication
Paris, 29 October 2025
Further to the article published today by Olivier Dauvers entitled “Casino: Kretinsky réinjecte de l’oxygène” (“Casino: Kretinsky injects new life”), Casino Group categorically denies the information that Daniel Kretinsky has “injected €500 million into the retailer's accounts.”
***
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Department
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Attachment