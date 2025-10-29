Robinson-Powered TH-66 SAGE Delivers Cost-Effective, High-Level Rotary Training to U.S. Navy via Helicopter Institute

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helicopter Institute (HI) is expanding its agreement with Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC) by introducing the TH-66 SAGE training platform into the U.S. Navy’s Contractor Operated Pilot Training - Rotary (COPT-R) program, operating out of Meacham Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. This move represents a significant upgrade in U.S. Navy flight training, as Helicopter Institute begins phasing out legacy aircraft, like the Bell 206B3, in favor of the more cost-effective, turbine-powered R66-based trainer.

The Robinson TH-66 SAGE program, already in service in the U.S. Army’s Part 141 Initial Entry Rotary Wing (IERW) demonstration in Marianna, Florida, is designed to optimize training value. By utilizing the efficient TH-66 SAGE, Helicopter Institute’s Robinson-based training provides Navy aviators with a higher level of instruction and more critical flight hours at a significantly reduced cost. The platform's proven reliability and accessibility are positioning it as the next-generation standard for military rotary-wing training.

"We are incredibly proud to support the United States Navy’s helicopter training program under the Contractor Operated Pilot Training – Rotary (COPT-R) initiative through the implementation of the TH-66 SAGE,” said Randy Rowles, president of Helicopter Institute. “The robust nature and reliability of the R66 platform—already proven through the U.S. Army’s Part 141 IERW demonstration program—make the TH-66 SAGE an ideal aircraft for developing the next generation of military aviators. Together, we’re shaping the future of rotary-wing training and advancing safety, capability, and performance across the fleet.”





The strategic advantage of this relationship is underscored by direct support from Robinson Helicopter Company’s Torrance, California factory. Robinson Helicopter not only designs and manufactures the aircraft but also makes and forges all its mechanical parts, ensuring maximum uptime and quick part deliveries for training operations.

“As the only American-designed and manufactured helicopter in its class, the TH-66 SAGE embodies American-Made readiness,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “Our relationship with Helicopter Institute demonstrates our ability to better prepare our nation's pilots by delivering a modern, cost-effective platform that maximizes critical training hours. With ready parts availability and support directly from our factory, we ensure exceptional operational efficiency, so our military students never spend one minute on the ground that is not necessary.”





The TH-66 SAGE is specifically configured and equipped to meet the rigorous demands of military flight instruction, delivering unmatched reliability, cost-effectiveness, and mission adaptability, and setting a benchmark for modern military flight training and safety.

About Helicopter Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Helicopter Institute set out to provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date helicopter training and safety content to the flying public. Scheduling and pricing of factory training is both lengthy and expensive. Helicopter Institute provides an alternative through our Beyond Factory Training initiative with flexible scheduling and budget-friendly pricing without compromising on quality. Improving Helicopter Safety. One Pilot At A Time!

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

Contacts:

Helicopter Institute

Ashley Mikel

Director of Business Development

817-224-2500 x1004

ashley@helicopterinstitute.com

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

Lee-Anne Jae Aranda

lee-anne.aranda@robinsonheli.com

310-539-0508 x294

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db1fa33f-d807-42a2-874f-fe299cfc68cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c92a92bd-9648-41ad-8b45-24d3f1117038