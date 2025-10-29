BYU Safety, Satuala, Selected Week 9 Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal®, today announced Faletau Satuala, a safety from Brigham Young University, has been named Player of the Week for Week 9 of the 2025 college football season.

Satuala returned an interception for a touchdown, to go with a game high 10 tackles, with six solo, and one for a loss in Cougars 41-27 win at Iowa State.

A sophomore at BYU, Satuala is from Bountiful, Utah, where he was a high school All-American and a four star prospect out of Bountiful HS.

As part of the recognition, Allied Universal, in conjunction with the Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation, will make a donation to BYU’s general scholarship fund in Satuala’s honor.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 9:

Tacairo Davis, CB, Washington- Had an interception, along with four tackles, all solo, in Huskies 42-25 upset of #23 Illinois.

Cahius Howell, DE, Texas A&M- Had two sacks to extend streak to four straight games with a sack in the Aggies 49-25 win at #20 LSU.

Princewill Umanmielen, DE, Ole Miss- Team-high six tackles with two for a loss, including 1.5 sacks, in Rebels 34-26 win over #13 Oklahoma.

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State: Made four tackles, all solo, with two for a loss, including a sack in Buckeyes 34-0 shutout of Wisconsin.

Tanner Wall, S, BYU: Had an interception with 10 tackles, seven solo, one for a loss in Cougars 24-21 win over #23 Utah.

About the Lott IMPACT® Trophy:

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT ® Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org

