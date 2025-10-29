Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2025 net income of $45.9 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $36.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period. Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $126.8 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $104.4 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the third quarter of 2025 was $44.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $29.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the first nine months of 2025 was $118.6 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to $93.4 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period.

Highlights for the third quarter included:

  • Gross written premiums of $606.5 million, an increase of 51.6% compared to 2024;
  • Combined ratio of 89.2%;
  • Ex-Cat combined ratio of 88.6%;
  • Annualized return on equity of 19.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025; and,
  • Book value per share of $23.75, an increase of 20% compared to December 31, 2024.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, “Our third quarter results were exceptional, extending our track record of profitable growth and double-digit returns. Gross written premiums grew more than 50%, we achieved a Company-best combined ratio of 89.2% and annualized return on equity of 19.3%. Five of our nine divisions grew by more than 25% in the quarter, led by the agriculture and credit (re)insurance division. These results underscore the strength and discipline of our “Rule Our Niche” strategy and the benefits of our intentionally diversified portfolio, much of which is less exposed to P&C market cycles. Even as competition increases in parts of the market, our teams continue to respond with discipline, leaning in where returns meet our standards and stepping back where they do not.”

“Our results reflect our excellent execution of our “Rule Our Niche” strategy and relentless focus on creating sustainable value. As we prepare for the expected close of the Apollo acquisition early in the new year, we remain confident in our outlook for the balance of the year and beyond.”

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums            
($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
unaudited  2025   2024  %
Change		  2025   2024  %
Change
Gross written premiums $606,509  $400,014  51.6% $1,726,749  $1,354,877  27.4%
Ceded written premiums $(165,342) $(131,692) 25.6% $(603,098) $(502,326) 20.1%
Net retention  72.7%  67.1% NM(1)  65.1%  62.9% NM(1)
Net written premiums $441,167  $268,322  64.4% $1,123,651  $852,551  31.8%
Net earned premiums $351,797  $269,557  30.5% $947,705  $763,482  24.1%
(1) Not meaningful            
             


The increases in gross written premiums for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, when compared to the same 2024 periods, were primarily driven by growth from the agriculture and credit (re)insurance division. Specialty programs, accident & health, captives and surety also contributed meaningfully to the growth.

Combined Ratio Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
(unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Non-cat loss and LAE 60.2% 60.6% 60.1% 60.6%
Cat loss and LAE(1) 0.6% 2.8% 1.3% 1.5%
Prior accident year development - LPT 0.0% (0.1)% 0.0% (0.1)%
Loss Ratio 60.8% 63.3% 61.4% 62.0%
Net policy acquisition costs 14.0% 13.9% 14.6% 13.9%
Other operating and general expenses 14.9% 15.7% 14.3% 15.8%
Commission and fee income (0.5)% (0.7)% (0.7)% (0.8)%
Expense ratio 28.4% 28.9% 28.2% 28.9%
Combined ratio 89.2% 92.2% 89.6% 90.9%
Ex-Cat Combined Ratio(2) 88.6% 89.4% 88.3% 89.4%
         
(1) Current accident year
(2) Defined as the combined ratio excluding cat loss and LAE(1)      
         


The loss ratios for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 improved 2.5 points and 0.6 points when compared to the same 2024 periods, respectively. Catastrophe losses in the third quarter decreased when compared to the same 2024 period, which was impacted by higher catastrophe losses, primarily from Hurricanes Helene and Beryl. The first nine months of 2025 were impacted by convective storms in the Midwest and the California wildfires.

The expense ratios for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 improved 0.5 points and 0.7 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2024 periods due to earnings leverage partially offset by higher acquisition costs due to the business mix shift.

The expense ratios for all periods presented exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation, Apollo acquisition-related expenses and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income        
$ in thousands Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
(unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents $4,130  $4,537  $12,745  $13,645
Fixed income  20,806   15,458   55,358   41,722
Equities  133   596   1,321   1,974
Alternative & strategic investments  (2,889)  (1,056)  (9,317)  2,525
Net investment income $22,180  $19,535  $60,107  $59,866
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities still held $(8,987) $8,378  $(6,677) $15,609
Net realized gains  15,868   1,795   23,597   1,146
Net investment gains $6,881  $10,173  $16,920  $16,755
 


Net investment income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 increased $2.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively when compared to the same 2024 periods, driven by increased income from our fixed income portfolio due to a higher yield and larger asset base.

The alternative & strategic investments portfolio continued to be impacted by the decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments. The decreases in income from the short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents was due to an overall decrease in yields when compared to the same 2024 periods. The decrease in income from equities was due to the sale of the equity portfolio in the third quarter of 2025.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $961.4 million at September 30, 2025 which represented an increase of 6.8% when compared to stockholders' equity of $899.9 million at June 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the market value of our investment portfolio and net income.

Conference Call

At 12:00 p.m. eastern time tomorrow, October 30, 2025, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
     
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)    
(unaudited) September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Assets    
Investments:    
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses of $7,000 and $0, respectively) (amortized cost of $1,800,068 and $1,320,266, respectively) $1,805,218 $1,292,218 
Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $236 and $243, respectively)  34,568  39,153 
Equity securities, at fair value  1,182  106,254 
Mortgage loans, at fair value  9,998  26,490 
Equity method investments  85,368  98,594 
Other long-term investments  50,078  33,182 
Short-term investments, at fair value  247,376  274,929 
Total investments  2,233,788  1,870,820 
Cash and cash equivalents  160,068  121,603 
Restricted cash  38,197  35,922 
Premiums receivable, net  583,148  321,641 
Reinsurance recoverables, net  923,406  857,876 
Ceded unearned premium  276,354  203,901 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  144,932  113,183 
Deferred income taxes  28,022  30,486 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  88,417  87,348 
Other assets  117,714  86,698 
Total assets $4,594,046 $3,729,478 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Liabilities:    
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $2,061,774 $1,782,383 
Unearned premiums  885,669  637,185 
Deferred ceding commission  50,995  40,434 
Reinsurance and premium payables  276,750  177,070 
Funds held for others  123,304  102,665 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  114,570  76,206 
Notes payable  100,000  100,000 
Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs  19,561  19,536 
Total liabilities  3,632,623  2,935,479 
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,487,365 and 40,127,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  405  401 
Additional paid-in capital  727,561  718,598 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  9,539  (22,120)
Retained earnings  223,918  97,120 
Total stockholders’ equity  961,423  793,999 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,594,046 $3,729,478 
     


 
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands) Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
(unaudited)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Revenues:        
Net earned premiums $351,797  $269,557  $947,705  $763,482 
Commission and fee income  1,904   1,818   6,440   5,897 
Net investment income  22,180   19,535   60,107   59,866 
Net investment gains  6,881   10,173   16,920   16,755 
Other loss  (236)  (195)  (216)  (202)
Total revenues  382,526   300,888   1,030,956   845,798 
Expenses:        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  213,780   170,521   582,351   473,489 
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses  101,676   79,817   273,823   226,270 
Interest expense  1,919   2,229   5,629   7,405 
Amortization expense  455   351   1,164   1,099 
Other expenses  4,149   1,117   6,212   3,350 
Total expenses  321,979   254,035   869,179   711,613 
Income before income taxes  60,547   46,853   161,777   134,185 
Income tax expense  14,646   10,185   34,979   29,763 
Net income $45,901  $36,668  $126,798  $104,422 
Comprehensive income:        
Net income $45,901  $36,668  $126,798  $104,422 
Other comprehensive income:        
Unrealized gains and losses on investments:        
Net change in unrealized gains on investments, net of tax  6,740   31,396   30,000   24,527 
Reclassification adjustment for gains (losses) on securities no longer held, net of tax  5,465   (1,963)  1,659   (3,277)
Total other comprehensive income  12,205   29,433   31,659   21,250 
Comprehensive income $58,106  $66,101  $158,457  $125,672 
         


         
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
         
Share and Per Share Data         
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
(unaudited)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Weighted average basic shares  40,487,069   40,098,345   40,377,864   40,039,269 
Weighted average diluted shares  41,868,449   41,428,557   41,784,976   41,302,108 
         
Basic earnings per share $1.13  $0.91  $3.14  $2.61 
Diluted earnings per share $1.10  $0.89  $3.03  $2.53 
Basic adjusted operating earnings per share $1.09  $0.73  $2.94  $2.33 
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share $1.05  $0.71  $2.84  $2.26 
         
Annualized ROE (1)  19.7%  19.3%  19.3%  19.1%
Annualized adjusted ROE (2)  18.9%  15.5%  18.0%  17.1%
Annualized ROTE (3)  21.8%  21.8%  21.4%  21.7%
Annualized adjusted ROTE (4)  20.9%  17.5%  20.0%  19.4%
         
      September 30 December 31
       2025   2024 
         
Shares outstanding      40,487,365   40,127,908 
Fully diluted shares outstanding      42,299,010   42,059,182 
         
Book value per share     $23.75  $19.79 
Fully diluted book value per share     $22.73  $18.88 
Fully diluted tangible book value per share     $20.64  $16.80 
         
(1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period
(4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.

($ in thousands)Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
(unaudited) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax
Income as reported$60,547  $45,901  $46,853  $36,668  $161,777  $126,798  $134,185  $104,422 
Less (add):               
Net investment gains 6,881   5,217   10,173   8,037   16,920   13,262   16,755   13,236 
Net impact of loss portfolio transfer       318   251         800   632 
Other loss (236)  (179)  (195)  (154)  (216)  (169)  (202)  (160)
Other expenses (4,149)  (3,145)  (1,117)  (882)  (6,212)  (4,869)  (3,350)  (2,647)
Adjusted operating income$58,051  $44,008  $37,674  $29,416  $151,285  $118,574  $120,182  $93,361 
                


Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
(unaudited)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Income before income taxes $60,547  $46,853  $161,777  $134,185 
Add:        
Interest expense  1,919   2,229   5,629   7,405 
Amortization expense  455   351   1,164   1,099 
Other expenses  4,149   1,117   6,212   3,350 
Less (Add):        
Net investment income  22,180   19,535   60,107   59,866 
Net investment gains  6,881   10,173   16,920   16,755 
Other loss  (236)  (195)  (216)  (202)
Underwriting income $38,245  $21,037  $97,971  $69,620 
         


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands) September 30, December 31,
(unaudited)  2025  2024  2024
Stockholders’ equity $961,423 $797,507 $793,999
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets  88,417  87,607  87,348
Tangible stockholders equity $873,006 $709,900 $706,651
       


 
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Gross Written Premiums by Underwriting Division (Unaudited)
     
  Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
($ in thousands) 
2025		 
2024		 %
Change		 
2025		 
2024		 %
Change
Accident & Health $63,147 $43,490 45.2% $186,805 $128,479 45.4%
Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance  168,105  17,044 886.3%  327,525  96,957 237.8%
Captives  67,956  53,630 26.7%  213,318  184,137 15.8%
Construction & Energy Solutions  66,576  70,309 (5.3)%  215,760  222,745 (3.1)%
Global Property  27,649  37,540 (26.3)%  158,327  183,083 (13.5)%
Professional Lines  35,598  40,310 (11.7)%  114,911  120,655 (4.8)%
Specialty Programs  82,771  54,434 52.1%  231,401  166,256 39.2%
Surety  43,737  34,592 26.4%  122,272  106,076 15.3%
Transactional E&S  50,950  48,665 4.7%  156,417  146,506 6.8%
Total gross written premiums(1) $606,489 $400,014 51.6% $1,726,736 $1,354,894 27.4%
             
(1) Excludes exited business            


  Twelve months ended
September 30, 2025
($ in thousands) 2025 % of Total
Accident & Health $231,399 10.9%
Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance  348,638 16.5%
Captives  271,083 12.8%
Construction & Energy Solutions  289,597 13.7%
Global Property  177,039 8.4%
Professional Lines  154,041 7.3%
Specialty Programs  283,552 13.4%
Surety  160,161 7.6%
Transactional E&S  199,581 9.4%
Total gross written premiums(1) $2,115,091 100.0%
(1) Excludes exited business    



