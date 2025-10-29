Food Lion Removes Yellow and White Flesh Peaches due to Supplier Recall

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is notifying customers of a voluntary recall initiated by its supplier, Moonlight Companies, on yellow and white flesh peaches, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall affects only the items listed below.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products may have been sold between Sept. 23, 2025, and Oct. 29, 2025, at all Food Lion stores.

Yellow Peaches PLU 4038

White Flesh Peaches PLU 4401



Customers who purchased any of the affected products should disinfect surfaces the peaches touched and return the affected products to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfc8fd29-0c02-4957-bf9f-919b0f66bd9c