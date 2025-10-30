Toobit Launches $50m Shield Fund to Protect User Assets





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of the Toobit Shield Fund. This multi-million-dollar fund is a proactive risk reserve that provides free, automatic protection for all Toobit traders against losses from unforeseen platform incidents.

The Shield Fund ensures robust coverage for traders' assets, whether they are trading, staking, or simply holding funds on the platform. The protection is activated automatically from the moment a trader makes their first deposit, and Toobit has fully financed the fund as part of its commitment to a secure trading environment. A live, 24/7 public dashboard shows the fund's total value, ensuring full transparency.

"The safety of our traders' funds is the bedrock of everything we do," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The Shield Fund gives every trader an automatic safety net, so you can trade worry-free."

The fund is specifically designed to cover losses resulting from internal technical or security failures on the Toobit platform, and does not cover losses from personal account compromises, individual trading decisions, or market volatility.

Given the escalating security threats in the digital asset industry, with an estimated $2.17 billion lost to hacks in just the first half of 2025, the demand for robust protection has never been greater.

Toobit's Shield Fund directly addresses this urgent need, providing a self-initiated layer of security and confidence for its traders at a time when the broader decentralized insurance market is projected to reach over $135 billion by 2032.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

