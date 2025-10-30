Pluxee Fiscal 2025 Results

Fiscal 2025 Results

Issy-les-Moulineaux, France – 30 October 2025

Pluxee outperforms in Fiscal 2025, combining sustained growth, strong margin expansion and record cash generation

The Group moves into Fiscal 2026 on strengthened foundations

Highlights

Robust commercial performance, with an increasing contribution from M&A synergies, reflecting disciplined execution of the strategic roadmap and the resilience of Pluxee’s business model in a challenging environment

with an increasing contribution from M&A synergies, reflecting disciplined execution of the strategic roadmap and the resilience of Pluxee’s business model in a challenging environment Total revenues of €1,287m up +10.6% organically , finishing the year on a high note in Q4; €1,125m in Operating revenue up + 10.3% organically driven by strong growth in Employee Benefits and €162m in Float revenue

up , finishing the year on a in up + organically driven by strong growth in Employee Benefits and Strong increase in Recurring EBITDA up to €471m growing +22.2% organically driving margin to 36.6% , a significant +230bps organic expansion — well above the Group's +150bps Fiscal 2025 objective

up to growing organically driving margin to , a significant organic expansion — well above the Group's +150bps Fiscal 2025 objective Adjusted net profit Group share of €221m leading to an Adjusted earnings per share of €1.52 , up + 9.1%

leading to an Adjusted earnings per share of , up + Record Recurring free cash flow generation at €417m , up +10.0% , resulting in an 89% Recurring cash conversion rate , significantly above the Group's 3 year average objective of 75%; Net financial cash position of €1,163m, up significantly by €108m year-on-year

, up , resulting in an , significantly above the Group's 3 year average objective of 75%; up significantly by year-on-year Significantly enhanced shareholder return for Fiscal 2025 including dividend of €0.38 per ordinary share, up +9% year-on-year, and launch of a €100m share buyback program reflecting Pluxee's confidence in its outlook

including dividend of per ordinary share, up year-on-year, and launch of a reflecting Pluxee's confidence in its outlook Backed by its structural growth drivers and profitability potential, while remaining cautious in light of the macroeconomic context in certain markets, Pluxee commits for Fiscal 2026 to deliver high single-digit Total Revenues organic growth, +100bps Recurring EBITDA margin organic expansion and above 80% Recurring cash conversion on average over 3 years

Fiscal 2025 key figures

(in million euros) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Organic growth Reported growth Total Revenues 1,287 1,210 10.6% 6.4% Recurring EBITDA 471 430 22.2% 9.4% Recurring EBITDA margin 36.6% 35.6% +230bps +102bps Operating profit (EBIT) 335 250 52.3% 34.3% Net profit for the year, Group share⁽¹⁾ 197 133 48.6% Adjusted net profit, Group share⁽¹⁾ 221 203 8.4% Recurring free cash flow 417 379 10.0% Recurring cash conversion (%) 89% 88% Net financial (debt) / cash position 1,163 1,054

The supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the " Alternative performance measure (APM) definitions" section.

(1) Attributable to the equity holders of the parent.

Aurélien Sonet, Chief Executive Officer of Pluxee, commented:

"Closing Fiscal 2025, we are proud that the Group has once again outperformed in its second year as a standalone Group. Throughout the year, we accelerated the execution of our strategy to further strengthen our global leading position in Employee Benefits and Engagement. This translated into strong new client development and solid net retention, despite a challenging environment, notably weighing on our end-user portfolio. The integration of bolt-on acquisitions, in addition to our partnership with Santander in Brazil, played a meaningful role in reinforcing our market positions and advancing the rollout of our product and technology roadmap. Supported by a sustained organic revenue growth, we achieved a substantial Recurring EBITDA margin expansion and delivered an elevated cash conversion rate, reflecting the operating leverage and strong cash generation embedded in our model. Overall, the Group met — and in some areas even exceeded — all its financial objectives for Fiscal 2025. These achievements are a testament to the trust placed in us by our clients, consumers, and merchant partners, the dedication of our Pluxee teams, the strategic leadership of our Executive Committee, and the ongoing support of our Board. We enter Fiscal 2026 with confidence, supported by our resilient business model and solid structural growth drivers, while remaining cautious in light of the uncertain macroeconomic context in several of our markets. Through the disciplined execution of our strategy and continued focus on efficiency and innovation, we are well positioned to sustain profitability and cash generation, while continuing to grow sustainably over the long term."

Fiscal 2025 results

The Board of Directors of Pluxee N.V. prepared the Fiscal 2025 financial statements. The Group's statutory auditor completed the audit of the Fiscal 2025 consolidated financial statements.

Fiscal 2025 Income statement

(in million euros) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Reported growth (%) Total Revenues 1,287 1,210 6.4% Operating expenses (816) (780) Recurring EBITDA 471 430 9.4% Recurring EBITDA margin 36.6% 35.6% +102bps Depreciation, amortization and impairment (110) (89) Recurring operating profit (Recurring EBIT) 361 341 5.7% Other operating income and expenses (26) (92) Operating profit (EBIT) 335 250 34.3% Financial income and expenses (17) (20) Profit before tax for the year 318 230 38.3% Income tax expense (100) (91) Share of net profit of companies accounted for using the equity method (0) (0) Net profit for the year 218 139 56.6% Of which: Attributable to the equity holders of the parent 197 133 48.6% Attributable to non-controlling interests 21 6

The consolidated financial statements were prepared in thousands of euros and are presented in million euros, after rounding to the nearest million (unless otherwise specified). As a result, there may be rounding differences between the amounts reported in the various statements.

Solid business momentum in Fiscal 2025

Total Business volumes issued (BVI) reached 24.5 billion euros in Fiscal 2025, including 5.6 billion euros in the fourth quarter, compared to 24.0 billion euros in Fiscal 2024.

Employee Benefits business volumes issued stood at 18.7 billion euros, representing +7.6% organic growth or +8.5% excluding one-off effects from the Purchasing Power Program (PPP) in Belgium. In the fourth quarter, Employee Benefits business volumes came in at 4.5 billion euros, representing +6.8% organic growth. This steady performance reflects the strong trend in new client development across both large accounts and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It was further reinforced by a net retention rate maintained at 100%, driven by improved client loyalty and sales efficiency, as local teams maximized client potential through higher face values and cross-selling. This positive trend in business volumes issued was partly offset by the current macroeconomic environment, which impacted end‑user portfolio — especially across industries such as temporary staffing, consulting services and manufacturing. Organic growth in Employee Benefits business volumes issued was further reinforced by recent M&A transactions, progressively contributing to the top-line through both growth synergies and a positive scope effect.

Other Products & Services business volumes issued remained stable at 5.8 billion euros in Fiscal 2025, including 1.1 billion euros in the fourth quarter, reflecting the discontinuation of large Public Benefits programs over the fiscal year, primarily in Romania and Chile, where the program was reinstated effective from March 2025 on revised economic terms.

+10.6% Total Revenues Organic growth in Fiscal 2025

Total Revenues reached 1,287 million euros in Fiscal 2025, corresponding to +6.4% reported growth compared to Fiscal 2024. It includes a currency translation effect of -7.0%, mainly due to operations in Brazil and Türkiye, and to a lesser extent Mexico, and a scope effect of +2.8%, mainly related to the integrations, in Brazil, of Santander Employee Benefit activity and Benefício Fácil, as well as the acquisitions of Cobee in Spain, Portugal and Mexico. Total Revenues increased +10.6% on an organic basis in Fiscal 2025, in line with the Group's low double-digit financial objective, and including +9.6% revenue organic growth in the fourth quarter, excluding a +2.0% scope effect and a -4.8% currency impact. This growth trend highlights Pluxee's ability to deliver sustained topline growth in a more challenging macro environment.

Total Revenues by nature

(in million euros) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Organic Growth (%) Reported growth (%) Operating revenue 1,125 1,055 10.3% 6.6% Float revenue 162 155 12.6% 5.1% Total Revenues 1,287 1,210 10.6% 6.4%





(in million euros) Q4 Fiscal 2025 Q4 Fiscal 2024 Organic Growth (%) Reported growth (%) Operating revenue 302 281 9.8% 7.7% Float revenue 40 40 7.6% 0.0% Total Revenues 342 320 9.6% 6.8%

Operating revenue in Fiscal 2025 totaled 1,125 million euros, up +10.3% on an organic basis, reflecting Pluxee's sustained operating growth throughout the year, excluding a -6.4% currency impact, and a +2.7% scope effect. Operating revenue organic growth in the fourth quarter reached +9.8%, driven by the very strong performance in Latin America, and partially offset by expected base effects and stronger-than-expected macro headwinds in Continental Europe.

Float revenue increased +12.6% organically, including +7.6% in the fourth quarter, to reach 162 million euros in Fiscal 2025, excluding the +3.4% scope effect and -11.0% currency translation impact. Float revenue organic growth was underpinned by a volume effect, attributable to regularly increasing business volumes issued, especially in Latin America and Rest of the world. Concurrently, the Group continued to deploy an efficient investment strategy and benefited from relatively high interest rates in Brazil and Türkiye, resulting in an improved average investment yield of 6.0% in Fiscal 2025 versus 5.7% in Fiscal 2024.

Operating revenue by line of service

(in million euros) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Organic Growth (%) Reported growth (%) Employee Benefits 963 892 12.0% 7.9% Other Products & Services 162 163 0.5% -0.6% Operating revenue 1,125 1,055 10.3% 6.6%





(in million euros) Q4 Fiscal 2025 Q4 Fiscal 2024 Organic Growth (%) Reported growth (%) Employee Benefits 265 242 11.6% 9.5% Other Products & Services 38 39 -1.0% -3.3% Operating revenue 302 281 9.8% 7.7%

Employee Benefits recorded Operating revenue of 963 million euros in Fiscal 2025, up +12.0% organically excluding a -7.4% currency impact and a +3.3% scope effect. The robust momentum was supported by steady organic growth in business volumes, notably in Latin America and Rest of the world as anticipated, and by a continued improvement in the take-up rate, which rose by c. +20bps to an average 5.1% for the fiscal year. In the fourth quarter, Pluxee generated 265 million euros of Employee Benefits Operating revenue, up +11.6% organically.

Other Products & Services recorded Operating revenue of 162 million euros in Fiscal 2025 compared to 163 million euros in Fiscal 2024, of which 38 million euros in the fourth quarter compared to 39 million euros in Fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2025 trend reflected the temporary discontinuation of large Public Benefit contracts in Romania and Chile, and the ongoing repositioning of Pluxee's offer in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Operating revenue by region

(in million euros) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Organic Growth (%) Reported growth (%) Continental Europe 506 472 5.1% 7.2% Latin America 429 405 14.5% 5.9% Rest of the world 190 178 14.2% 6.6% Operating revenue 1,125 1,055 10.3% 6.6%





(in million euros) Q4 Fiscal 2025 Q4 Fiscal 2024 Organic Growth (%) Reported growth (%) Continental Europe 137 131 2.2% 4.5% Latin America 119 103 19.8% 15.1% Rest of the world 46 46 9.4% 0.7% Operating revenue 302 281 9.8% 7.7%

Continental Europe reached 506 million euros of Operating revenue in Fiscal 2025, recording +5.1% organic growth, excluding a +2.1% scope effect. The Group benefited from solid momentum in Southern Europe, notably in Spain supported by the Cobee acquisition, as well as by the steady resilience of the meal benefit solution across countries. It was tempered by a high comparable basis related to one-off programs issued in Fiscal 2024, such as Belgium’s Purchasing Power Program and the Paris 2024 Olympics, in addition to a challenging regional macroeconomic environment and some headwinds in large Public Benefit programs.

In Latin America, Operating revenue reached 429 million euros in Fiscal 2025, delivering a +14.5% organic performance excluding a +4.7% scope effect and a -13.3% currency impact. This strong organic growth was partly driven by Brazil, where the Santander partnership was operating at full capacity. It was complemented by sustained momentum across Hispanic Latin America, particularly in Chile where the Junaeb Public Benefit program was partly renewed in March 2025, while Mexico continued to face challenges related to U.S. trade policies.

In Rest of the world, Operating revenue amounted to 190 million euros in Fiscal 2025, showing +14.2% organic growth excluding the -7.7% currency impact, mostly related to the devaluation of the Turkish lira. Regional organic Operating revenue growth was driven by Türkiye where the Group continued to secure further increases in face value within its existing client portfolio in the current hyperinflationary context, while also strengthening its position in the meal benefit segment through new contract wins. In the UK and the U.S., business repositioning on Employee Engagement is underway, with a temporary impact on regional performance.

+230bps organic expansion of Recurring EBITDA margin

Recurring EBITDA increased to 471 million euros in Fiscal 2025, a strong organic rise of +22.2% driven by growing profitability in all three regions. On a reported basis, Recurring EBITDA rose +9.4%, including a -11.1% currency and -1.7% scope effects, which reflects the impacts (synergies excluded) of recently closed M&A deals on Recurring EBITDA variation in Fiscal 2025.

Recurring EBITDA margin stood at 36.6%, up +230bps on an organic basis and +102bps including currency and scope effects. This strong organic performance was primarily driven by operating leverage embedded in the Group's business model, further supported by the initial positive contribution from integrating recently closed M&A transactions, and the efficiency gains achieved since the Spin-off through disciplined cost management at both local and global levels. Together, these factors delivered a massive +235bps organic expansion in Recurring EBITDA margin excluding Float revenue, to +27.4%. Recurring EBITDA margin was further supported by favorable flow-through from growing Float revenue in Latin America and Rest of the world.

Operating profit (EBIT) grew +34.3% to €335m

Recurring operating profit (Recurring EBIT) stood at 361 million euros in Fiscal 2025. It included -110 million euros of Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges, compared to -89 million euros in Fiscal 2024, an increase mainly due to the amortization of the intangible assets recognized as part of the exclusive distribution agreement with Santander and the recent acquisitions of Cobee and Benefício Fácil.

Other operating income and expenses amounted to a net expense of -26 million euros in Fiscal 2025, of which -5 million euros related to business combinations. Excluding M&A, Other operating income and expenses corresponded to (i) one-off residual charges related to the finalization of the IT carve-out as part of the Spin‑off for -9 million euros, (ii) some asset write-offs partly related to consolidation scope changes following the closure of the Group's activity in Indonesia, for -6 million euros, and (iii) restructuring and rationalization costs for -5 million euros.

Operating profit (EBIT) in Fiscal 2025 was 335 million euros, compared to 250 million euros in Fiscal 2024.

Net profit, Group share, increased +48.6% to €197m

Financial income and expenses came in at -17 million euros in Fiscal 2025, compared to -20 million euros in Fiscal 2024. Gross borrowing cost totaled -48 million euros, representing a c. 4 million euros decrease compared to last year, attributable to the non‑recurrence of Spin‑off refinancing costs and more favorable financing conditions. Interest income generated from the non Float-related cash amounted to 41 million euros, while Other financial income and expenses stood at -10 million euros, reflecting the application of hyperinflation accounting in Türkiye and net foreign exchange losses primarily related to the translation of dividend distributions from Brazil and Türkiye, following the depreciation of the respective currencies against the euro.

Profit before tax amounted to 318 million euros for Fiscal 2025 compared to 230 million euros for Fiscal 2024, as a consequence of all factors discussed above.

Income tax expense amounted to -100 million euros in Fiscal 2025. The Effective tax rate (ETR) stood at 31.4% in Fiscal 2025, from 39.5% in Fiscal 2024. It reflected the near-normalization of the income tax rate post Spin-off, although Fiscal 2025 still included exceptional impacts, mainly related to the finalization of the IT carve-out in the first semester and the write-off of certain digital assets.

Net profit for the year increased +56.6% compared to Fiscal 2024, up to 218 million euros in Fiscal 2025. This significant increase was driven by a higher basis of Total Revenues and an expanding Recurring EBITDA margin, while reflecting the Group's new capital structure and related stabilization of financial expenses, plus the progressive normalization of Other operating expenses and income tax expenses post Spin-off.

Net profit, Group share, after 21 million euros of non controlling interests (mainly related to the strategic partnership signed with Santander in Brazil) was 197 million euros compared to 133 million euros in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a +48.6% reported growth in Fiscal 2025.

Adjusted net profit, Group share, increased +8.4% to €221m

Attributable to the equity holders of the parent Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Reported growth Net profit for the year (in million euros) 197 133 48.6% Basic earnings per share (in euro) 1.35 0.91 49.6% Diluted earnings per share (in euro) 1.35 0.90 49.6% Adjusted net profit for the year (in million euros) 221 203 8.4% Adjusted basic earnings per share (in euro) 1.52 1.39 9.1% Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in euro) 1.51 1.38 9.2%

Adjusted net profit, Group share, reached 221 million euros in Fiscal 2025, compared to 203 million euros in Fiscal 2024, driven mainly by the strong improvement of Recurring EBITDA.

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share came in at 1.52 euros in Fiscal 2025 compared to 1.39 euros in Fiscal 2024, representing a +9.1% increase year-on-year.

Recurring free cash flow generation at €417m, fueling 89% Recurring cash conversion rate

(in million euros) Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Recurring EBITDA 471 430 Capital expenditures (98) (116) Change in working capital (excluding restricted cash variation)⁽¹⁾ 127 168⁽³⁾ Income tax paid (86) (100) Net interest (paid) / received 9 14 Other⁽²⁾ (6) (18) Recurring free cash flow 417 379⁽³⁾ Recurring cash conversion rate 89% 88%

(1) Excluding Restricted cash variation of +99 million euros in Fiscal 2025 and -57 million euros in Fiscal 2024.

(2) Including mainly the repayment of lease liabilities and the cancellation of (i) non-cash charges and (ii) Other operating income and expenses impacting working capital.

(3) Including a positive impact from a regulatory change in Brazil on Change in working capital contributing +48 million euros in Fiscal 2024 . Excluding this one-off effect, Change in working capital excluding Restricted cash would have amounted to 120 million euros, Recurring free cash flow to 331 million euros and Recurring cash conversion rate to 77% in Fiscal 2024

Capital expenditures (CAPEX) amounted to 98 million euros in Fiscal 2025, temporarily representing a lower 7.6% of Total Revenues, fully due to the finalization of the IT carve-out which required significant bandwidth from Tech teams during the first half of the fiscal year. Throughout Fiscal 2025, the Group maintained a strong investment in innovation, data and payment capabilities, technology infrastructure and cybersecurity, continuing to enrich its digital ecosystem with a core focus on customer experience and stakeholder-facing solutions. The Group's investment strategy has also been progressively transitioning toward operating expenditures (OPEX), with particular emphasis on cloud migration, IT service management, and SAAS solutions (« Software as a Service »).

Change in working capital excluding Restricted cash variation stood at 127 million euros compared to 168 million euros in Fiscal 2024. This change mainly reflected some one-off effects impacting Fiscal 2024, including a regulatory change in Brazil and a contract related to the Paris Olympic Games in France.

Recurring free cash flow reached 417 million euros in Fiscal 2025, up from 379 million euros in Fiscal 2024, or 331 million euros excluding a significant one-off positive impact from a regulatory change in Brazil. Consequently, the Group delivered an excellent Recurring cash conversion rate of 89% in Fiscal 2025, compared to 88% reported in Fiscal 2024 (i.e. 77% on an adjusted Fiscal 2024 basis), substantially exceeding the 75% average financial objective for Fiscal 2024-2026. This strong cash generation and high cash conversion reflect the Group's disciplined execution of its strategy and sustained operational efficiency, strengthening its financial flexibility.

Increased Net financial cash position at €1,163m

Net financial cash position as of August 31, 2025, increased to 1,163 million euros, compared to 1,054 million euros as of August 31, 2024. It was primarily driven by the positive inflow from Recurring free cash flow and, to a lesser extent, the disposal of the non-consolidated investment in Rydoo, which together more than offset the outflows related to (i) the M&A deals closed in Fiscal 2025, including the acquisitions of Cobee in Spain, Mexico and Portugal, Benefício Fácil in Brazil and other targeted bolt-on transactions, (ii) the dividend distribution to both shareholders and non-controlling interests, as well as (iii) the cash impact of Other operating income and expenses and (iv) negative currency effects on cash excluding Restricted cash.

Cash and cash equivalents reached 1,481 million euros as of August 31, 2025, compared to 1,421 million euros as of August 31, 2024, while Current financial assets stood at 971 million euros as of August 31, 2025, compared to 814 million euros as of August 31, 2024. This evolution reflects the Group’s progressive investment policy diversification initiated in the second half of Fiscal 2024 in response to a gradual decline in interest rates globally. As of August 31, 2025, Cash and cash equivalents were mostly invested in short-term notes, including interest-bearing bank accounts and overnight deposits, money-market mutual funds and bank term deposits. The cumulative amount of liquidity, including 854 million euros of Restricted cash related to the Float, reached 3,306 million euros as of August 31, 2025, up +3% compared to August 31, 2024.

Gross financial debt amounted to -1,289 million euros in Fiscal 2025, compared to -1,175 million euros in Fiscal 2024. Pluxee's debt profile relies on two 550 million euro bonds each maturing in 2028 and 2032, and a NEU commercial paper program, launched in Fiscal 2025, with 75 million euros outstanding as of August 31, 2025. It is complemented by a 650 million euro revolving credit facility (undrawn as of August 31, 2025), with its original termination date extended by one year following bank approval in October 2025, now maturing in October 2030.

Pluxee's strong financial cash position and cash generation is reflected in a BBB+ rating and stable outlook from Standard & Poor's.

Advancing the deployment of the Group's M&A strategy

In Fiscal 2025, Pluxee completed a notable number of acquisitions, in line with the Group's strategic intent to support sustainable growth and profitability improvement.

Acquisition of Cobee

In September 2024, the Group completed the 100% acquisition of Cobee, an employee benefit digital-native player operating in Spain, Mexico and Portugal, serving more than 1,500 clients and 100,000 employee consumers with a broad multi-benefit offering. The combination of Pluxee and Cobee's respective talent, capabilities, and technology creates a complete, competitive, and attractive solution in Spain, Mexico and Portugal, broadening the Group's existing benefit offering and enhancing its tech capabilities at global scale.

The transaction was fully funded from existing financial resources, with limited impact on leverage and is expected to be accretive to the Group's Recurring EBITDA margin and Net income from Fiscal 2026.

Acquisition of Benefício Fácil

In March 2025, following the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil, Pluxee Brazil acquired 100% of Benefício Fácil, a Brazilian company that processes and distributes employee mobility solutions for public transportation to more than 10,000 clients representing 300,000 employee users. With this acquisition, Pluxee continues expanding in the mobility benefit sector and enhancing its comprehensive suite of employee benefits in a key market. Together, Pluxee and Benefício Fácil will further leverage the existing transport operators’ network and expand the penetration of mobility benefits in Brazil.

This acquisition, fully financed through existing financial resources, builds on a long-standing 7-year partnership between both companies and is accretive to Recurring EBITDA margin at the Group level from the first year.

Other targeted bolt-on transactions

During Fiscal 2025, the Group further strengthened its leading position in the countries where it operates through a series of smaller bolt-on acquisitions:

Acquisition of 100% of Welfare Solutions in Italy, MyBenefits in Romania and Benefity in Czech Republic; These acquisitions enable the Group to enrich its product portfolio by offering flexible and personalized employee experience solutions and to reinforce its market presence in Italy and Eastern Europe;

Signing of the agreement to acquire 100% of Skipr, an innovative and fast-growing tech provider of employee mobility solutions to over 330 corporate clients in Belgium and France.

In September 2025, the Group also reinforced its leadership position in India, by signing an agreement to acquire 100% of ProEves Services, the Indian leading corporate childcare benefit player.

Significantly enhanced return to shareholders for Fiscal 2025

0.38 euro dividend distribution

A dividend distribution of €0.38 per ordinary share, representing a +9% increase year-on-year, will be proposed, for Fiscal 2025, by Pluxee N.V.'s Board of Directors for approval at the annual General Meeting in accordance with the Group’s articles of association and dividend policy.

This would represent a total dividend payment of 55 million euros based on the number of outstanding ordinary shares excluding treasury shares as of August 31, 2025.

On approval, Pluxee ordinary shares are expected to trade ex-dividend as from Friday December 19, 2025. The dividend record date would be on Monday December 22, 2025, and payment of the dividend would take place on Tuesday December 23, 2025.

Launch of a 100 million euro share buyback program

Fully aligned with the Group’s flexiible capital allocation policy, the Group relied on its record cash flow generation and significant increase in Net financial cash position in Fiscal 2025 to launch a share buyback program of 100 million euro from October 31, 2025, until no later than June 30, 2026.

The program aims to optimize its shareholder return for Fiscal 2025, while maintaining an ambitious investment strategy in future growth, notably by pursuing scale through targeted and disciplined M&A. This initiative reflects management’s confidence in the resilience of Pluxee's business model and in the Group’s sustainable value-creation trajectory.

The primary purpose of the program is to reduce the Company’s share capital by cancelling repurchased shares, and incidentally to enable the Company to meet its obligations under forthcoming performance share plans. The program will be carried out in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the annual General Meeting of shareholders on December 18, 2024 (or any subsequent authorization with the same purpose) and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

An independent broker will be appointed to execute the share buy-back program in accordance with applicable regulations.

The liquidity contract entered into with BNP Paribas Financial Markets and implemented since February 1, 2024, is suspended as of October 31, 2025 for the duration of the program. As of October 29, 2025, close of trading, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: 223,196 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares and EUR 6,013,703.

Fiscal 2026 financial objectives

In January 2024, Pluxee announced its medium-term financial ambitions from Fiscal 2024 to 2026 centered on sustainable organic growth, margin improvement, and strong cash generation. Over the first two years of the plan, the Group has already met or even exceeded its initial targets.

Looking ahead and maintaining a cautious stance amid ongoing uncertainty, the Group relies on its structural performance drivers and profitability potential to deliver on refined Fiscal 2026 financial objectives:

Hig h single-digit Total Revenues Organic growth , compared to low double-digit previously ;

compared to low double-digit previously Recurring EBITDA margin expansion of +100 bps at constant exchange rates, upgraded from +75bps previously ;

at constant exchange rates, upgraded from +75bps previously Average Recurring cash conversion above 80% from Fiscal 2024 to Fical 2026 upgraded from above 75% previously, which had been already upgraded from above 70% initially.

These Fiscal 2026 financial objectives assume stable Float revenue year-on-year, based on current interest rates and foreign currency forward curves.

New sustainability milestones reached in Fiscal 2025

In Fiscal 2025, Pluxee continued to move ahead on its sustainability roadmap, making progress toward the achievement of its Fiscal 2026 targets.

The Group reinforced its position as a trusted partner , grounded in integrity, reliability and respect. In Fiscal 2025, 98.7 % of employees completed Responsible Business Conduct training 1 and formally acknowledged the Group’s Ethics Charter. The objective is to maintain a training completion rate above 99% by Fiscal 2026.

, grounded in integrity, reliability and respect. In Fiscal 2025, % of employees completed Responsible Business Conduct training and formally acknowledged the Group’s Ethics Charter. The objective is to maintain a training completion rate above 99% by Fiscal 2026. Pluxee made further progress promoting women into leadership positions 2 , with 40.6% of those positions held by women at the end of Fiscal 2025, trading in line with the Group 42.0% target by Fiscal 2026.

, with of those positions held by women at the end of Fiscal 2025, trading in line with the Group 42.0% target by Fiscal 2026. Business volume reimbursed to small and medium-sized merchants 3 totaled 7.0 billion euros compared to a 8.0 billion euros ojective by Fiscal 2026, driven by local partnerships and specific initiatives.

totaled to a 8.0 billion euros ojective by Fiscal 2026, driven by local partnerships and specific initiatives. The Group's scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions4 decreased -9.5% year‑on‑year and -23% versus a Fiscal 2017 baseline, aiming to reach -65% by Fiscal 2030. These reductions were driven by country‑led initiatives such as office optimization and improved energy efficiency, as well as by reaching 100% renewable energy across its offices worldwide.

Additionally, Pluxee received a Gold medal from EcoVadis in its second annual assessment, improving its overall score by 18 points versus the prior year. Pluxee also secured its first Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) score of B, in recognition of the Group's effectiveness in managing its environmental impact.

These achievements are discussed in Pluxee’s Fiscal 2025 Sustainability report within the Annual Report. In Fiscal 2025, the Group has significantly enhanced its sustainability disclosures, drawing on the findings of its Double Materiality and Risk Assessment to define 13 key material topics for its business and stakeholders, each addressed in detail in this year’s report.

Other significant events in Fiscal 2025

Payment of the Fiscal 2024 dividend

The annual General Meeting of shareholders held on December 18, 2024 approved the Fiscal 2024 dividend distribution of 0.35 euro per ordinary share. The dividend, representing a total amount of 51 million euros, was paid to Pluxee N.V.'s shareholders on December 24, 2024.

Strengthening of short-term credit facilities

In October 2024, the Group obtained bank approval to extend the original maturity of its 650 million euro Revolving credit facility by one year. The maturity was further extended by another year to October 2030, after the closing date following bank approval on October 2, 2025 (see the "Subsequent events" section in this press release).

In March 2025, Pluxee also launched its first program for the issuance of Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) with a limit of up to 400 million euros. This program enables the Group to continue the diversification of its funding sources with a flexible and cost-effective short-term funding solution.

All merger and acquisition transactions completed in Fiscal 2025 are described in the section "Advancing the deployment of the Group's M&A strategy" of this press release.

Subsequent Events

Completion of Skipr acquisition

In September 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of Skipr SA. The transaction was fully funded from existing cash resources with no impact on Group leverage.

Signing of ProEves acquisition

In September 2025, Pluxee reinforced its leadership position in India by entering into an agreement to acquire 100% of ProEves Services, the leading corporate childcare benefit player in India serving around 100+ local corporate clients.

Extension of the revolving credit facility

On October 2, 2025, the Group obtained bank approval to extend the maturity of the 650 million euro Revolving credit facility by one additional year. The facility now matures in October 2030.



Conference call for investors and analysts



Pluxee will hold a conference call in English on October 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. CET to discuss its Fiscal 2025 Results.

The live audio webcast will be accessible on www.pluxeegroup.com

The press release, presentation and webcast are available on the Group website www.pluxeegroup.com in the section "Investors – Financial results & publications".

Annual Report and Annual General Meeting

Pluxee filed its Fiscal 2025 Annual Report which includes the consolidated and company financial statements, the auditor's report, and the responsibility statement of the Board of Directors for this report with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, “AFM”) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.



The Annual Report is available on the Group website www.pluxeegroup.com in the "Investors – Financial results & publications" section.

Pluxee will hold its Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam-Schiphol, the Netherlands on December 17, 2025. The convening notice, agenda and all related documents will be available at https://www.pluxeegroup.com/shareholder-meeting by November 5, 2025.

Financial calendar

Fiscal 2025 Financial calendar

Fiscal 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting December 17, 2025

Fiscal 2026 Financial calendar

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Revenues January 7, 2026 First Half Fiscal 2026 Results April 16, 2026 Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Revenues July 3, 2026 Annual Fiscal 2026 Results October 29, 2026 Fiscal 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting December 17, 2026

These dates are indicative and may be subject to change without notice.

Regular updates are available in the calendar on our website www.pluxeegroup.com

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 285 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-‏being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-‏being at work for employees and protecting the planet. For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com.

Contacts

Appendices

Total Revenues

Breakdown of Total Revenues by nature



Q1 Fiscal Q2 Fiscal Q3 Fiscal Q4 Fiscal Fiscal year (in million euros) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating revenue 249 231 303 287 270 257 302 281 1,125 1,055 Organic growth (%) 12.1% 8.4% 11.1% 9.8% 10.3% Currency effect (%) -7.1% -5.3% -9.3% -4.2% -6.4% Scope effect (%) 2.8% 2.5% 3.5% 2.1% 2.7% Reported growth (%) 7.7% 5.6% 5.4% 7.7% 6.6% Float revenue 40 35 43 40 39 40 40 40 162 155 Organic growth (%) 20.9% 11.9% 10.8% 7.6% 12.6% Currency effect (%) -10.8% -6.8% -17.1% -8.7% -11.0% Scope effect (%) 4.9% 3.7% 4.2% 1.1% 3.4% Reported growth (%) 15.1% 8.7% -2.2% 0.0% 5.1% Total Revenues 289 266 346 327 310 297 342 320 1,287 1,210 Organic growth (%) 13.2% 8.8% 11.1% 9.6% 10.6% Currency effect (%) -7.6% -5.5% -10.3% -4.8% -7.0% Scope effect (%) 3.0% 2.7% 3.6% 2.0% 2.8% Reported growth (%) 8.7% 6.0% 4.3% 6.8% 6.4%



Breakdown of Total Revenues by line of services



Q1 Fiscal Q2 Fiscal Q3 Fiscal Q4 Fiscal Fiscal year (in million euros) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Employee Benefits 249 224 290 274 270 257 301 278 1,111 1,033 Organic growth (%) 16.3% 9.8% 12.3% 11.1% 12.1% Currency effect (%) -8.9% -6.6% -11.6% -5.2% -8.0% Scope effect (%) 3.7% 2.9% 4.2% 2.4% 3.3% Reported growth (%) 11.1% 6.1% 4.9% 8.3% 7.5% Other Products & Services 40 42 56 53 40 40 41 42 176 176 Organic growth (%) -3.5% 5.3% 2.9% -0.5% 1.3% Currency effect (%) -0.8% 0.0% -2.3% -2.5% -1.3% Scope effect (%) —% —% —% —% —% Reported growth (%) -4.3% 5.3% 0.6% -3.0% -0.0% Total Revenues 289 266 346 327 310 297 342 320 1,287 1,210 Organic growth (%) 13.2% 8.8% 11.1% 9.6% 10.6% Currency effect (%) -7.6% -5.5% -10.3% -4.8% -7.0% Scope effect (%) 3.0% 2.7% 3.6% 2.0% 2.8% Reported growth (%) 8.7% 6.0% 4.3% 6.8% 6.4%



Breakdown of Total Revenues by region



Q1 Fiscal Q2 Fiscal Q3 Fiscal Q4 Fiscal Fiscal year (in million euros) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Continental Europe 120 108 159 155 134 123 150 147 563 534 Organic growth (%) 9.1% 0.7% 6.5% 0.0% 3.6% Currency effect (%) -0.1% 0.1% -0.1% -0.1% -0.0% Scope effect (%) 1.3% 1.7% 2.5% 2.1% 1.9% Reported growth (%) 10.4% 2.5% 8.9% 2.1% 5.5% Latin America 112 110 121 117 121 116 136 117 489 460 Organic growth (%) 10.7% 13.5% 13.8% 21.0% 14.8% Currency effect (%) -14.5% -15.3% -16.4% -7.6% -13.4% Scope effect (%) 5.9% 5.2% 6.6% 2.8% 5.1% Reported growth (%) 2.0% 3.4% 4.1% 16.1% 6.5% Rest of the world 58 48 65 54 55 58 57 57 235 216 Organic growth (%) 28.8% 22.8% 15.2% 10.9% 19.2% Currency effect (%) -8.7% -1.0% -20.1% -11.2% -10.7% Scope effect (%) —% —% —% —% —% Reported growth (%) 20.1% 21.9% -4.9% -0.3% 8.5% Total Revenues 289 266 346 327 310 297 342 320 1,287 1,210 Organic growth (%) 13.2% 8.8% 11.1% 9.6% 10.6% Currency effect (%) -7.6% -5.5% -10.3% -4.8% -7.0% Scope effect (%) 3.0% 2.7% 3.6% 2.0% 2.8% Reported growth (%) 8.7% 6.0% 4.3% 6.8% 6.4%



Operating revenue

Breakdown of Operating revenue by line of services



Q1 Fiscal Q2 Fiscal Q3 Fiscal Q4 Fiscal Fiscal year (in million euros) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Employee Benefits 212 193 252 238 234 220 265 242 963 892 Organic growth (%) 14.9% 9.3% 12.8% 11.6% 12.0% Currency effect (%) -8.4% -6.5% -10.5% -4.6% -7.4% Scope effect (%) 3.4% 3.1% 4.2% 2.5% 3.3% Reported growth (%) 9.9% 5.8% 6.5% 9.5% 7.9% Other Products & Services 37 38 51 49 36 37 38 39 162 163 Organic growth (%) -2.6% 4.3% 0.5% -1.0% 0.5% Currency effect (%) -0.7% 0.2% -2.2% -2.4% -1.2% Scope effect (%) —% —% —% —% —% Reported growth (%) -3.3% 4.5% -1.7% -3.3% -0.6% Operating revenue 249 231 303 287 270 257 302 281 1,125 1,055 Organic growth (%) 12.1% 8.4% 11.1% 9.8% 10.3% Currency effect (%) -7.1% -5.3% -9.3% -4.2% -6.4% Scope effect (%) 2.8% 2.5% 3.5% 2.1% 2.7% Reported growth (%) 7.7% 5.6% 5.4% 7.7% 6.6%



Breakdown of Operating revenue by region



Q1 Fiscal Q2 Fiscal Q3 Fiscal Q4 Fiscal Fiscal year (in million euros) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Continental Europe 105 94 144 139 120 108 137 131 506 472 Organic growth (%) 9.7% 1.8% 8.8% 2.2% 5.1% Currency effect (%) -0.1% 0.0% -0.1% -0.0% -0.0% Scope effect (%) 1.4% 1.8% 2.8% 2.3% 2.1% Reported growth (%) 11.1% 3.7% 11.5% 4.5% 7.2% Latin America 98 97 106 103 106 102 119 103 429 405 Organic growth (%) 11.1% 13.5% 13.6% 19.8% 14.5% Currency effect (%) -14.5% -15.1% -16.2% -7.5% -13.3% Scope effect (%) 5.2% 4.6% 6.0% 2.8% 4.7% Reported growth (%) 1.9% 3.0% 3.4% 15.1% 5.9% Rest of the world 46 40 53 45 45 47 46 46 190 178 Organic growth (%) 20.0% 17.1% 11.0% 9.4% 14.2% Currency effect (%) -6.0% 0.1% -15.3% -8.7% -7.7% Scope effect (%) —% —% —% —% —% Reported growth (%) 14.0% 17.2% -4.3% 0.7% 6.6% Operating revenue 249 231 303 287 270 257 302 281 1,125 1,055 Organic growth (%) 12.1% 8.4% 11.1% 9.8% 10.3% Currency effect (%) -7.1% -5.3% -9.3% -4.2% -6.4% Scope effect (%) 2.8% 2.5% 3.5% 2.1% 2.7% Reported growth (%) 7.7% 5.6% 5.4% 7.7% 6.6%



Summarized Balance Sheet

(in million euros) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 (in million euros) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Trade receivables related to the float⁽¹⁾ 1,276 1,068 Shareholders' Equity 470 353 Restricted cash related to the float 854 973 Value in circulation and related payables 3,885 3,728 Current financial assets 971 814 Financial and lease liabilities⁽³⁾ 1,289 1,175 Cash and cash equivalents 1,481 1,421 Bank overdrafts – 6 Other assets⁽²⁾ 1,817 1,671 Other liabilities⁽⁴⁾ 755 684 Total Assets 6,399 5,947 Total Shareholders' Equity and Liabilities 6,399 5,947

(1) Excluding Advances from clients.

(2) Mainly including Goodwill and Other intangible assets.

(3) Including as of August 31, 2025, 1,157 million euros of long-term financial and lease liabilities and 132 million euros of short-term financial and lease liabilities.

(4) Mainly including Trade and other current liabilities.



Float-related cash

(in million euros) August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Value in circulation and related payables 3,885 3,728 Net trade receivables related to the float⁽¹⁾ 1,149 975 Float-related cash 2,736 2,753

(1) As of August 31, 2025, Net trade receivables related to the Float of 1,149 million euros were composed of Trade receivables related to the float of 1,276 million euros net of advances from clients of 128 million euros.

Alternative performance measure (APM) definitions

Adjusted basic / diluted earnings per share Adjusted basic or diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing Adjusted net profit (attributable to the equity holders of the parent) by respectively basic weighted average number of shares or diluted weighted average number of shares. Adjusted net profit Adjusted net profit serves as the basis for calculating dividend payout ratio. It consists of Net profit (attributable to Group equity holders) restated for the impact of items recognized in Other operating income and expenses, net of related income tax and related non-controlling interest. CAPEX-to-Revenue ratio CAPEX-to-Revenue ratio is calculated by dividing Capital expenditures by Total Revenues. Float-related cash Float-related cash corresponds to the cash collected from clients in relation to the value loaded on cards or the issuance of digital solutions or paper vouchers, but not yet reimbursed to merchants (Float).



Float is calculated as Value in circulation and related payables minus Net trade receivables related to the float (corresponding to Trade Receivables related to the float restated from Advances from clients). Net Financial (debt) / cash position Net Financial (debt) / cash position evaluates the Group's liquidity, capital structure and financial leverage. It consists of gross financial liabilities and lease liabilities, minus the Cash and cash equivalents (net of overdraft) and Current financial assets. Non Float-related Cash Non Float-related Cash is calculated as Cash, Cash equivalents and Current financial assets excluding the cash collected from clients in relation to business volumes issued. Recurring cash conversion rate The Recurring cash conversion rate measures the ability of the Group to convert its Recurring EBITDA into Cash.



Recurring cash conversion rate consists of the ratio of Recurring free cash flow to Recurring EBITDA. Recurring EBITDA Recurring EBITDA is used to assess the performance of reported operating segments.



Recurring EBITDA is calculated by deducting the impact of amortization, depreciation and impairment of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets relating to leases (as reported in the line Depreciation, amortization and impairment of the consolidated income statement) from the Recurring operating profit (Recurring EBIT) presented in the consolidated income statement. Recurring EBITDA margin Recurring EBITDA margin consists of the ratio of Recurring EBITDA to Total Revenues. Recurring EBITDA margin organic growth Recurring EBITDA margin organic growth is calculated as growth in the current period, calculated using the exchange rate for the prior fiscal period, and adjusted for the impact in the current period to include or remove the effect of acquisitions and/or divestitures that have occurred subsequent to the comparable prior period. Recurring free cash flow The Recurring free cash flow measures the net cash generated from operations that is available for strategic investments (net of divestments), for financial debt repayment, and for payments of dividends to shareholders.



Recurring free cash flow is calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the consolidated cash flow statement minus (i) Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, (ii) Repayments of Lease liabilities and (iii) Restatement of Other operating income and expenses on Net cash from operating activities. Recurring liquidity generated by operations Recurring liquidity generated by operations provides information to measure the net cash generated from operations regardless of the differences in regulations governing the issuance of digitally delivered solutions, cards and paper vouchers.



Recurring liquidity generated by operations is calculated as Recurring free cash flow plus the Change in restricted cash related to the Float. Recurring operating profit (Recurring EBIT) Recurring operating profit (Recurring EBIT) corresponds to Operating profit (EBIT) before Other operating income and expenses. Revenue and Recurring EBITDA organic growth Revenue and Recurring EBITDA organic growth is calculated as growth in the current period, calculated using the exchange rate for the prior fiscal period, and adjusted for the impact in the comparable prior period to include or remove the effect of acquisitions and/or divestitures that have occurred subsequent to that period.



Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Group's intentions, current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Group's future business strategies and the environment in which the Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Group's control, which may cause the Group's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed in Pluxee's Fiscal 2025 Annual Report, filed on October 30, 2025 with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, “AFM”) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, and available in the 'Investors – Financial Results and Publications' section of the Group website: www.pluxeegroup.com. Accordingly, readers of this press release are cautioned on relying on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Pluxee Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

1 Eligible employees excluding those on long-term health-related, parental or sabbatical leave, interns and temporary / casual employees; Topics addressed during the training: sexual harassment, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, data privacy, conflict of interest (for senior leaders only).

2 Leadership positions include Group CEO, Executive Committee and their direct reports, excluding executive assistants, and Local leadership teams (members of country-level executive committees).

3 At constant Fiscal 2023 foreign exchange rates.

4 Market-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction from Fiscal 2017 baseline.

5 Number of countries in which Pluxee has active business operations as of September 1, 2025, following cessation of activity in a non‑core country in Fiscal 2025.

