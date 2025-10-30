Advantest Unveils MTe – Unified, Scalable Test Platform for Power Semiconductor Devices

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the MTe power test platform. The cutting-edge MTe redefines test efficiency and scalability to address test requirements for the fast-growing power semiconductor market.

Increasing market demand for electrification across automotive, industrial, renewable energy, telecommunication and data infrastructure applications is pushing semiconductor manufacturers to achieve higher performance and lower cost of test (CoT). The MTe platform responds to these needs by combining modular hardware architecture, ultimate system scalability and advanced digital control, redefining the standard in power semiconductor test performance and efficiency.

“The MTe concept embodies our vision of making test easy by being scalable, flexible and sustainable,” said Fabio Marino, managing director, CREA, an Advantest Group Company. “We provide our customers with a unified test solution that evolves with their production requirements, enabling a seamless transition from R&D to high-volume manufacturing, ensuring the highest levels of performance and reliability.”

Designed with state-of-the-art Advantest technology, MTe provides significant footprint reduction and optimized resource distribution without performance degradation—a key enabler to attract major IDM and OSAT players. The MTe platform is able to address emerging wide-bandgap semiconductor (e.g., SiC and GaN) challenges, as well as the integration of digital IP cores on power devices (e.g., IPM and IPD), providing high bandwidth capture, best-in-class gate driver control, dynamic (and short-circuit) test up to 10kA, and flexible high-voltage digital capabilities.

Aligned with Advantest's history of providing scalable test platforms, MTe distributed computing architecture provides significant multisite test efficiency, enabling a high-parallel-test solution with optimized throughput. The MTe platform is now available worldwide. Early evaluations by customers in automotive and industrial power applications have confirmed significant productivity and throughput gains compared with legacy testers.

Note to Editors:

IP: Intellectual property

IDM: Integrated device manufacturer

OSAT: Outsourced semiconductor assembly & test

SiC: Silicon carbide

GaN: Gallium nitride

IPM: Intelligent power module

IPD: Integrated power device

