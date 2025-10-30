Oculis Announces Oversubscribed $110 Million Financing to Accelerate Privosegtor Development

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology, today announced the pricing of offerings of an aggregate of 5,432,098 of its ordinary shares, CHF 0.01 nominal value per share, at a price of $20.25 per share for total gross proceeds of $110 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In connection with the Underwritten Offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 703,703 ordinary shares at a price of $20.25 per share.

Oculis intends to use the net proceeds from the financing to advance and accelerate the development of its novel neuroprotective clinical candidate, Privosegtor in acute optic neuritis (AON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The financing consists of an underwritten offering (the “Underwritten Offering”) of 4,691,358 ordinary shares and a registered direct offering to an investor of 740,740 ordinary shares (the “Direct Offering” and, together with the Underwritten Offering, the “Offerings”). The Offerings are expected to close on or about November 3, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Of the shares being offered, including shares underlying the underwriters’ option, 2,635,801 are new shares that will be issued out of the Company’s existing capital band (Kapitalband) before closing and 3,500,000 are shares previously held in treasury by the Company. The issuance of the new shares will bring the total number of registered shares authorized by the Company as per its Articles of Association up to 57,169,475.

J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners and Pareto Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the Underwritten Offering. Van Lanschot Kempen is acting as manager for the Underwritten Offering. Arctica Finance is acting as financial advisor for the Underwritten Offering.

The Offerings are being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 1, 2024 and declared effective on April 3, 2024. The shares referred to in this press release are being offered in the United States only by means of a prospectus supplement. Final prospectus supplements and accompanying prospectuses relating to the Offerings will be filed with the SEC and will be available at no cost on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement for the Underwritten Offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or Pareto Securities AB, Berzelii Park 9, P.O. Box 7415, 103 91 Stockholm, Sweden, or email: info@paretosec.com.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: Privosegtor, a neuroprotective candidate in the PIONEER program which consists of studies intended to support registration for treatment in optic neuropathies like acute optic neuritis (AON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with potentially broad clinical applications in various other neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME); and Licaminlimab, a novel, topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, which is being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

Important Information

