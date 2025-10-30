Cell-based Assays Market Size to Reach USD 35.34 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for Drug Discovery and Advanced Biotechnology Research – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell-based Assays Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a report by SNS Insider, the global Cell-based Assays Market was valued at USD 17.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 35.34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

In the United States, the Cell-based Assays Market was valued at USD 2.93 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.01 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.34%.

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of cell-based assays in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and high-throughput screening (HTS) applications. These assays offer superior accuracy, biological relevance, and reproducibility compared to traditional biochemical assays, making them indispensable for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D. Rising investment in cell-based research, advancements in fluorescence and luminescence-based technologies, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders are further fueling market expansion.





Market Overview

The global cell-based assays market is witnessing robust expansion due to rapid advancements in AI-enabled cell imaging, 3D cell culture models, and automated high-content screening (HCS) platforms. These innovations enable real-time cellular analysis, predictive modeling, and early identification of drug toxicity, all critical for improving clinical trial outcomes. The integration of CRISPR-based assays and next-generation sequencing (NGS) with cell-based systems is accelerating precision medicine research and personalized drug development.

In the United States, strong investment by biopharmaceutical companies, a mature research ecosystem, and government support for life sciences R&D continue to drive market growth. Increasing collaboration between academic research centers and industry leaders is enhancing the availability of high-quality reagents, assay kits, and imaging tools.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Products & Services

The Assay Kits segment dominated the cell-based assays market with a 38.55% market share in 2023, mainly due to their extensive use in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and high-throughput screening (HTS) applications. The Reagents segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the cell-based assays market in the forecast years, fueled by the increasing demand for high-grade cell culture media, fluorescent probes, and selective buffers applied in complex biological research.

By Application

The Drug Discovery segment dominated the cell-based assays market with a 41.23% market share in 2023, due to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are increasingly depending on high-throughput screening (HTS), phenotypic assays, and target-based drug discovery methods. The Basic Research segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cell-based assays market during the forecast years, fueled by growing investment in academic and research facilities, in addition to augmented funding for cell biology, molecular diagnostics, and regenerative medicine research.

By End-Use

The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies segment dominated the cell-based assays market with 52.23% market share in 2023, due to cell-based assays have become widely used across drug discovery, toxicity testing, and high-throughput screening (HTS). The Academic & Research Institutes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment with 8.99% CAGR throughout the forecast period in the cell-based assays market due to the increasing investment in life sciences research.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the cell-based assays market with a 40.52% market share in 2023, driven by the well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, sophisticated research infrastructure, and robust regulatory backup.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the cell-based assays market with 9.03% CAGR throughout the forecast period, driven by accelerated growth in biopharmaceutical research, growing government grants, and escalating clinical trial activity.

Major Players Listed in This Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (​Gibco Cell-Based Assays, Invitrogen CellSensor Assay Kits)​

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (​BD Cell Viability Assays, BD Cell-Based ELISA Kits)​

Merck KGaA (​MilliCell Cell Culture Inserts, Muse Cell Analysis Assays)​

Danaher Corporation (​Molecular Devices Cell-Based Assays, Beckman Coulter Flow Cytometry Assays)​

PerkinElmer Inc. (​AlphaLISA Cell-Based Assay Kits, Opera Phenix High-Content Screening System)​

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (​Bio-Plex Multiplex Immunoassays, S3e Cell Sorter)​

Promega Corporation (​CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay, NanoBRET Target Engagement Assays)​

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (​Seahorse XF Cell Metabolic Assays, xCELLigence Real-Time Cell Analysis)​

Roche Holding AG (​xCELLigence RTCA Systems, Cell Death Detection ELISA)​

Lonza Group Ltd. (​Cell Culture Media, Nucleofector Cell Transfection Kits)​

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (​Endosafe Endotoxin Testing, Celsis Rapid Detection Assays)​

Cisbio Bioassays (​HTRF Kinase Assays, Tag-lite Receptor Binding Assays)​

DiscoverX Corporation (​PathHunter Cell-Based Assays, KINOMEscan Profiling Services)​

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (​ELISA Kits, SimpleChIP Enzymatic Chromatin IP Kits)​

BioTek Instruments, Inc. (​Cytation Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader, Lionheart Automated Microscopes)​

Abcam plc (​Cell-Based ELISA Kits, FirePlex Multiplex Assays)​

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (​CELLestial Fluorescent Probe Assays, SCREEN-WELL Compound Libraries)​

GenScript Biotech Corporation (​cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit, Custom Cell Line Development Services)​

BioVision Inc. (​EZCell Cell-Based Assay Kits, CytoGlow Fluorescence Imaging Kits)​

R&D Systems (a Bio-Techne brand) (​Fluorokine Cell-Based Assays, Proteome Profiler Antibody Arrays)​

Recent Developments:

June 2024 – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) , a medical technology leader, launched commercially an enhanced single-cell research instrument. This new solution will help advance scientists' insight into cellular and molecular mechanisms and their function in governing changes that lead to disease, including cancer.

, a medical technology leader, launched commercially an enhanced single-cell research instrument. This new solution will help advance scientists' insight into cellular and molecular mechanisms and their function in governing changes that lead to disease, including cancer. February 2024 – Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. formed a strategic partnership with Pluristyx Inc., a leading source of cell therapy development tools and technologies. In this partnership, Charles River accesses comprehensive access to well-characterized stem cell lines, such as high-quality embryonic stem (ES) cells and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), to drive research and further new therapeutic approaches.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MARKET ADOPTION & UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you analyze how cell-based assays are being adopted across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research sectors, highlighting key usage patterns and application growth in 2023.

– helps you analyze how cell-based assays are being adopted across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research sectors, highlighting key usage patterns and application growth in 2023. APPLICATION PENETRATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand utilization levels across drug discovery, toxicity testing, and biomedical research, identifying high-demand segments driving consistent market expansion.

– helps you understand utilization levels across drug discovery, toxicity testing, and biomedical research, identifying high-demand segments driving consistent market expansion. R&D INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate funding patterns and long-term research investments in cell-based assay technologies from 2023–2032, showcasing innovation intensity and pipeline development trends.

– helps you evaluate funding patterns and long-term research investments in cell-based assay technologies from 2023–2032, showcasing innovation intensity and pipeline development trends. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT INDEX – helps you uncover progress in assay automation, high-throughput screening, 3D cell culture models, and AI-integrated analysis platforms that are transforming experimental efficiency and accuracy.

– helps you uncover progress in assay automation, high-throughput screening, 3D cell culture models, and AI-integrated analysis platforms that are transforming experimental efficiency and accuracy. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE IMPACT METRICS – helps you assess the evolving regulatory frameworks and quality standards influencing assay validation, reproducibility, and safety assurance across global markets.

– helps you assess the evolving regulatory frameworks and quality standards influencing assay validation, reproducibility, and safety assurance across global markets. COMPETITIVE INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the strategic positioning of leading players by comparing their technological differentiation, partnership initiatives, and expansion strategies within the evolving cell-based assay ecosystem.

