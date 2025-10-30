TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a long decline and investor nervousness, the cryptocurrency market has regained its footing — trading volumes are growing, institutional investors are returning, and volatility has become manageable.

Against this backdrop, cryptocurrency exchange MEXC has managed not only to maintain its position but to strengthen its position. According to TokenInsight's Q3 2025 report , the platform entered the top 5 largest global exchanges with a 10.91% share of total trading volume.

TokenInsight experts note that MEXC maintains momentum thanks to a balanced model. Its spot and derivatives businesses develop in parallel, without distortions, which helps the exchange grow steadily even during market swings. Where other players are losing momentum, MEXC demonstrates resilience and confidence in its strategy.

TokenInsight Report Key Figures

MEXC has entered the top 5 global exchanges, holding a 10.91% market share.

The platform ranks second in spot trading volume at 8.93%.

Derivatives account for 87% of trading on the platform, with an open interest of 5.32%.

The MX token grew by 11.89%, with more than 2.3 million tokens burned.

MEXC Retains Second Place in Spot Trading

According to the report, the third quarter of 2025 was the most active since the beginning of the year. The cryptocurrency market capitalization grew by almost half a trillion dollars, from $3.46 trillion in June to $3.98 trillion by the end of September.

The report states that the combined trading volume of the ten largest exchanges reached $28.3 trillion, up 30% from the previous quarter. After two weak periods, the market has finally found a stable trajectory. Total spot trading volume increased by 30.5% over the quarter to $4.7 trillion, with the daily average reaching $51.6 billion.

In the spot market, MEXC retained its second place globally, behind only Binance. Its share reached 8.93%, strengthening its position among the leaders. TokenInsight notes the platform’s stable liquidity and order execution speed among the main factors behind the growth. Amidst high volatility in the altcoin sector, the exchange demonstrated stability and predictability.

According to the report, the combination of technological reliability and a balanced listing policy helped MEXC maintain trader confidence. The exchange does not pursue short-term volume, but rather focuses on long-term liquidity.

Derivatives Segment Strengthens Platform Balance

According to TokenInsight, cryptocurrency derivatives trading volume reached $26 trillion in Q3, up 28.7% from Q2, while average daily volume exceeded $283 billion. This segment growth was driven by investors’ return to interest in futures and perpetual contracts, as well as institutional activity.

MEXC's share of open interest remained stable at 5.32%. Derivatives account for 87% of total trading volume on the platform, while the share of spot trading increased by another 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.

The report emphasizes that MEXC's success in this segment is the result of systematic investments in infrastructure and liquidity management. The exchange has consistently improved its interface, updated its engine, and focused on smooth trade execution.

MX Token Shows Steady Growth

TokenInsight analysts call MX one of the most resilient tokens in the ecosystem: demand for it remains strong even during corrections. The exchange's native token, MX, ended the quarter with an 11.89% gain, outperforming Bitcoin (6.7%).

According to the report, the token is becoming an increasingly important element of the MEXC ecosystem, integrating trading, staking, and loyalty programs. Over the course of three months, MEXC bought and burned over 2.3 million tokens, supporting the deflationary model and strengthening investor interest in the asset.

Outlook and Industry Context

TokenInsight expects that by the end of 2025, the market will continue to consolidate around large players with a transparent structure and strong liquidity.

According to analysts, MEXC is among trading platforms poised to benefit from this process: the exchange already combines scale, flexibility, and a sustainable business model.

TokenInsight’s Crypto Exchanges Report Q3 2025 is available at the following link .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72afa634-11a2-44ce-bd7e-1c94e1725a5e