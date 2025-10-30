Dry Fruit Market Size Worth USD 11.79 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dry fruit market size stood at USD 7.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 7.47 billion in 2025 to USD 11.79 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is expected to grow due to a growing population of health-conscious consumers, increased use across different food domains, and the growing habit of nutrient-dense snacking among consumers of different age groups.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5482

Key Highlights of the Dry Fruit Market

By region, Europe led the dry fruit market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the dried grapes segment captured the maximum share in 2024, whereas the table dates segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By application, the bakery segment led the dry fruit market in 2024, whereas the snacks segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.



Healthier Snacking Options Elevating the Growth of the Dry Fruit Industry

The dry fruit market is observed to propel majorly due to factors such as a growing population of health-conscious consumers, higher demand for healthier snacking alternatives, and higher disposable incomes. Consumers today are focusing on healthier snacking alternatives to maintain their health profile. Hence, dry fruits prove to be the best option for healthy snacking as they are nutrient-dense, packed with nutritional elements, and are also available in different flavor profiles to make snacking interesting and healthy.

Hence, different types of dry fruit options available in different flavors and on different platforms help to fuel the growth of the dry fruit market. They are also utilized in bakery and savory food options to elevate their nutritional profile as well.

Impact of AI on the Dry Fruit Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the dry fruit market by enhancing efficiency, quality assurance, and consumer personalization across the supply chain. In processing and sorting, AI-powered computer vision systems and machine learning algorithms are revolutionizing operations by detecting defects, grading products by size, color, and texture, and identifying foreign particles with extreme precision, thereby ensuring consistent quality and safety standards. These automated systems minimize human error and significantly reduce processing time and labor costs.

In supply chain management, AI-driven predictive analytics help forecast demand based on seasonality, consumption patterns, and market trends, optimizing inventory management and reducing spoilage or overstocking. Logistics are further streamlined through AI-enabled route optimization, ensuring faster and more cost-effective distribution while maintaining product freshness. In product development, AI analyzes consumer preferences and nutritional data to support the creation of new dry-fruit-based snacks, fortified mixes, and clean-label products aligned with health-conscious lifestyles.

New Trends of the Dry Fruit Market

Higher demand for healthy and convenient snacking options has helped the growth of the dry fruit market.

Rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences also help the growth of the market.

Higher demand for organic, clean-label, gluten-free, and vegan snacking options by health-conscious consumers also has a major role in the growth of the market.

Dry fruits are also highly used as a gift option on various occasions, further fueling the growth of the market.

View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market

Recent Developments in the Dry Fruit Market

In February 2025, Turkish Dried Fruits, known for their rich, deep, nutty taste and extensive health benefits, were launched in India through a campaign by the Turkish Dried Fruits Sectoral Board (TDFSB). The unveiling took place in collaboration with the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFCI). (Source- https://nuffoodsspectrum.in)

In October 2025, the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) launched the world’s first sustainability certification specifically for the nut and dried fruit industry to define measurable ESG standards for the world’s most traded agricultural commodities. (Source- https://esgnews.com)

Product Survey of the Dry Fruits Market

Product Category Description Common Forms Key Applications Leading Brands / Producers Almonds Nutrient-dense nuts rich in protein, vitamin E, and healthy fats; the largest share of global dry fruits. Whole, sliced, roasted, salted, flavored, powdered Snacks, bakery, confectionery, dairy toppings, cereals Happilo, Nutraj, Rostaa, Blue Diamond, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds Cashew Nuts Premium dry fruit with creamy texture and delicate flavor; strong export from India, Vietnam, and Africa. Raw, roasted, salted, spiced, coated Confectionery, savory snacks, nut butters, and trail mixes Vedaka, Solimo, Nutty Gritties, Olam, Goa Nuts Raisins (Dried Grapes) Naturally sweet, used as a sugar alternative and for flavor enhancement. Golden, black, sultana, seedless Bakery, cereals, trail mixes, dairy desserts Lion Dates, Ziofit, Nutraj, Taza Walnuts Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, valued for cognitive and heart health. Shelled, halves, chopped, roasted Bakery, confectionery, dietary supplements Rostaa, Wonderland Foods, California Walnuts Pistachios Premium nut; high in fiber and antioxidants; popular in festive assortments. Roasted, salted, flavored, shelled Gifting, snacking, ice creams, and desserts Happilo, Nutty Gritties, Paramount Farms Dates (Mazafati, Medjool, Ajwa) Naturally high in energy and minerals; used as healthy sweeteners. Whole, pitted, syrup, paste Confectionery, bakery, energy bars, smoothies Lion Dates, Mazafati, Rostaa, Wellness Croft Dried Apricots Source of vitamin A and iron; popular in Middle Eastern and European markets. Whole, halves, natural, sulfur-treated Cereals, desserts, healthy snacks Rostaa, Happilo, Nutty Gritties Figs (Anjeer) High in fiber, iron, and calcium; used in health foods. Whole, sliced, dried, powdered Energy bars, sweets, cereals, yogurt toppings Nutraj, Ziofit, Wonderland Foods Prunes (Dried Plums) Known for digestive health benefits. Whole, pitted, puree Health supplements, dairy, bakery Rostaa, Happilo, Sunsweet Mixed Dry Fruit Assortments Blends of nuts, raisins, seeds, berries, rising in gift and convenience segments. Packaged mixes, flavored, roasted Gifting, ready-to-eat snacks Happilo, Nutraj, Vedaka, Solimo



For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5482

Dry Fruit Market Dynamics

Non-dairy Milk Demand and Health Benefits Awareness Boosting Growth in the Dry Fruits Market

The dry fruits market is growing steadily due to increasing awareness around health and wellness. Today, consumers are more often opting for high-nutrition snacks like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and dates, which are replacing processed food. The popularity of plant-based diets has also boosted demand, as dry fruits fit naturally into healthier eating habits. The rise in non-dairy milk is also a huge contributor to the demand for dry fruits.

Online shopping and modern retail stores have also made it easier for people to access a wide range of products, including premium and artisanal fare. Better packaging and longer shelf life have improved convenience, allowing dry fruits to become a daily use food item. In many regions, dry fruits are also seen as a symbol of quality and care, making them popular for gifting during festivals and celebrations. Rising disposable incomes in Asia Pacific and growing cultural significance in the Middle East are boosting market expansion. Producers are investing in better farming, processing, and labeling practices to meet growing expectations for organic and sustainably sourced products

Opportunity

Higher Demand in the Artisanal and Luxury Food Sector is helpful for the Market’s Growth.

Excessive use of dry fruits in the preparation of sweet and savory dishes is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the dry fruit market. Hence, chefs prefer to use a lot of dry fruits in different types of cuisines to give the dishes a nutty, sweet, and rich flavor profile. Hence, chefs also prefer to use dry fruits in the luxurious food sector, further fueling the growth of the market. They also help to elevate the flavor profile of different types of sweet dishes. The natural sweetness of dry fruits makes the dishes more alluring and also helps to sweeten them without any additional or artificial sweeteners. Hence, such factors have a major role in the growth of the market.

Challenge

Changing Quality and Prices Affecting the Market

Hiking prices of different types of dry fruits, further affecting the prices of food options they are used in, is one of the major challenges in the growth of the dry fruit market. Fluctuating quality of dry fruits due to changing climate and other reasons also hampers the market’s growth.

Dry Fruit Market Regional Analysis

Europe Dominated the Dry Fruit Market in 2024

Europe led the dry fruit market in 2024 due to higher demand for healthy snacking options by consumers in the region. The growing population of health-conscious consumers and consumers demanding healthy, gluten-free, and clean-label snacks is further propelling the growth of the market. The increasing importance of the nutritional benefits of dry fruits, as they are filled with antioxidants, minerals, protein, and vitamins, also helps to enhance the product demand, which is further helpful for the market’s growth. Countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece have major roles in the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to increasing disposable income, changing consumer preferences, and increasing awareness about the nutritional qualities of dry fruits. The availability of multiple dry fruit retailers in the region is also a major factor for the growth of the market. Dry fruits are also utilized as a gifting option in many countries and hence propel the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

North America Is Observed to Have Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

North America is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period, supported by factors such as healthy snacking options, higher demand for organic and clean label products, and higher demand for gluten-free, plant-based, and vegan snack options, further fueling the growth of the market. The US, being the largest dry fruit importer, has a major role in the growth of the market in the region.

Trade Analysis: Global Dry Fruit Market: Import & Export

Top Exporters in the Global Dry Fruit Market

United States: The United States is the largest exporter of dry fruits globally, particularly almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. California dominates the U.S. production base, exporting primarily to Europe, India, China, and the Middle East. High-quality output, large-scale mechanized farming, and advanced processing facilities make U.S. dry fruits among the most sought-after worldwide.

The is the of dry fruits globally, particularly almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. California dominates the U.S. production base, exporting primarily to Europe, India, China, and the Middle East. High-quality output, large-scale mechanized farming, and advanced processing facilities make U.S. dry fruits among the most sought-after worldwide. India: India is both a major exporter and re-exporter of dry fruits. While the country imports large quantities of almonds, cashews, and dates for domestic consumption and processing, it also exports cashew kernels, raisins, and processed nuts to the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. India’s cashew sector is particularly strong, supported by extensive processing infrastructure in states like Kerala and Maharashtra.

India is both a of dry fruits. While the country imports large quantities of almonds, cashews, and dates for domestic consumption and processing, it also exports cashew kernels, raisins, and processed nuts to the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. India’s cashew sector is particularly strong, supported by extensive processing infrastructure in states like Kerala and Maharashtra. Iran: Iran is a key exporter of pistachios, dates, and raisins , accounting for a significant share of global supply. Iranian pistachios and dates are widely exported to Europe, India, and China. The country’s favorable climate and established agricultural traditions ensure consistent export volumes, despite occasional trade disruptions due to sanctions and logistics.

Iran is a key exporter of , accounting for a significant share of global supply. Iranian pistachios and dates are widely exported to Europe, India, and China. The country’s favorable climate and established agricultural traditions ensure consistent export volumes, despite occasional trade disruptions due to sanctions and logistics. Turkey: Turkey is one of the top global exporters of dried fruits , especially apricots, figs, and raisins . Turkish dried fruits are exported to more than 100 countries, with the European Union, the U.S., and the Middle East as major markets. Strong processing infrastructure and compliance with European quality standards support its trade dominance.

Turkey is one of the , especially . Turkish dried fruits are exported to more than 100 countries, with the European Union, the U.S., and the Middle East as major markets. Strong processing infrastructure and compliance with European quality standards support its trade dominance. China: China has grown into a major exporter of processed nuts and dried fruit blends , supplying low-cost packaged products to Asian and African markets. The country also exports dehydrated fruits like apples, berries, and peaches for use in snacks and bakery products.

China has grown into a major exporter of , supplying low-cost packaged products to Asian and African markets. The country also exports dehydrated fruits like apples, berries, and peaches for use in snacks and bakery products. Afghanistan and Pakistan: Both Afghanistan and Pakistan play important roles in the export of raisins, apricots, almonds, and walnuts, particularly to India, the Middle East, and Central Asia. These countries benefit from favorable climates and natural sun-drying techniques, offering organic and traditionally processed dry fruits.

Top Importers and Demand Centers

India: India is the largest global importer of dry fruits, sourcing almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and dates from the U.S., Iran, and the Middle East. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and gifting culture during festivals drive strong demand for premium dry fruits.

India is the of dry fruits, sourcing almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and dates from the U.S., Iran, and the Middle East. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and gifting culture during festivals drive strong demand for premium dry fruits. European Union (Germany, UK, Spain, Italy): Europe remains a major importer of dried fruits and nuts, with consumers seeking convenient, healthy snacks. Imports come from the U.S., Turkey, and the Middle East, with strong demand in the bakery and confectionery industries.

Europe remains a major importer of dried fruits and nuts, with consumers seeking convenient, healthy snacks. Imports come from the U.S., Turkey, and the Middle East, with strong demand in the bakery and confectionery industries. China and Southeast Asia: Rapidly expanding middle-class populations and increasing interest in healthy snacking have positioned China and Southeast Asian countries as high-growth import markets. China imports U.S. almonds, Chilean walnuts, and Turkish dried fruits, while Southeast Asia imports Indian and Iranian products.

Rapidly expanding middle-class populations and increasing interest in healthy snacking have positioned China and Southeast Asian countries as high-growth import markets. China imports U.S. almonds, Chilean walnuts, and Turkish dried fruits, while Southeast Asia imports Indian and Iranian products. Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia): The Middle East is both a major importer and a redistribution hub for dry fruits. The UAE imports large quantities of dry fruits for re-export to Africa and Asia. Saudi Arabia’s imports are driven by domestic consumption, particularly during Ramadan and festive seasons.

The Middle East is both a major importer and a redistribution hub for dry fruits. The imports large quantities of dry fruits for re-export to Africa and Asia. Saudi Arabia’s imports are driven by domestic consumption, particularly during Ramadan and festive seasons. North America: While being a leading exporter, the U.S. and Canada also import tropical dried fruits such as dates, mangoes, and figs from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to cater to ethnic and health-food markets.



Dry Fruit Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 7.47 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 7.86 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 11.79 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Dry Fruit Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The dried grapes segment led the dry fruit market in 2024 due to its high nutritional and flavor profile. The dry fruit has multiple health benefits and can be easily incorporated into sweet and savory dishes. Hence, the segment plays a major role in the growth of the dry fruit industry. Dry grapes are also used in artisanal dishes, further burgeoning the growth of the market.

The table dates segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its natural sweetness acting as an ideal replacement for table sugar or artificial sweeteners. Hence, it is highly utilized in healthy sweet dishes, smoothie, chocolate, and protein bar. It is also an ideal snacking option, helpful to replace unhealthy snacks and manage cravings. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Application Analysis

The bakery segment led the dry fruit market in 2024 due to higher usage of dry fruits in different bakery items such as breads, cakes, muffins, and different types of sweet treats. Dry fruits help to enhance the nutritional profile of such items, further fueling the growth of the market. They also help to enhance the taste of such items and allow bakers to lower the usage of artificial sweeteners, as the natural sweetness of dry fruits helps to balance the overall taste.

The snacks segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to higher demand for healthier and tasty snacking options by health-conscious consumers. Dry fruits are healthy, organic, clean-label, gluten-free, and packed with various nutritional elements. Hence, they are perfect for snacking without any guilt. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the dry fruit market in the foreseeable period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Tea Market : The global tea market size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034

: The global size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Plant-Based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market : The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Dry Fruit Market

Happilo: Happilo is one of India’s leading premium dry fruit and healthy snacking brands, offering a wide range of nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and trail mixes. Known for its modern packaging and focus on health-conscious consumers , Happilo emphasizes quality sourcing, freshness, and value-added products such as roasted and flavored nuts. Its omnichannel presence across e-commerce and retail reinforces its strong brand positioning in the premium dry fruit market.

Happilo is one of India’s leading premium dry fruit and healthy snacking brands, offering a wide range of nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and trail mixes. Known for its modern packaging and focus on , Happilo emphasizes quality sourcing, freshness, and value-added products such as roasted and flavored nuts. Its omnichannel presence across e-commerce and retail reinforces its strong brand positioning in the premium dry fruit market. Nutraj: Nutraj is a well-established Indian brand specializing in dry fruits, nuts, berries, and exotic seeds. The company focuses on quality assurance, global sourcing, and wide product variety , catering to both B2B and B2C segments. Nutraj’s extensive distribution through supermarkets and online platforms has made it a household name in the packaged dry fruit segment.

Nutraj is a well-established Indian brand specializing in dry fruits, nuts, berries, and exotic seeds. The company focuses on , catering to both B2B and B2C segments. Nutraj’s extensive distribution through supermarkets and online platforms has made it a household name in the packaged dry fruit segment. Solimo (Amazon Brand): Solimo, Amazon’s private-label brand, offers high-quality dry fruits and nuts, including almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Its competitive pricing and focus on hygienic, vacuum-sealed packaging have helped it capture a strong share of the value-driven online dry fruit market in India and beyond.

Solimo, Amazon’s private-label brand, offers high-quality dry fruits and nuts, including almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Its competitive pricing and focus on have helped it capture a strong share of the value-driven online dry fruit market in India and beyond. Vedaka (Amazon Brand): Vedaka, another Amazon private-label brand, provides an affordable range of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. The brand’s quality certification, food safety standards, and cost efficiency make it a preferred option for bulk buyers and everyday consumers seeking reliability and value.

Vedaka, another Amazon private-label brand, provides an affordable range of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. The brand’s make it a preferred option for bulk buyers and everyday consumers seeking reliability and value. Lion Dates: Lion Dates is a pioneer in India’s dates industry, known for offering premium-quality dates, dried fruits, and date-based products . The company’s vertically integrated operations ensure quality control from sourcing to packaging. Its expansion into natural sweeteners and health-oriented snacks reflects its evolving product strategy.

Lion Dates is a pioneer in India’s dates industry, known for offering . The company’s vertically integrated operations ensure quality control from sourcing to packaging. Its expansion into natural sweeteners and health-oriented snacks reflects its evolving product strategy. Nutty Gritties: Nutty Gritties is a health-focused dry fruit brand offering a curated selection of roasted, flavored, and plain nuts. Its emphasis on nutrition, innovation, and portion-controlled packaging appeals to fitness-conscious consumers.

Nutty Gritties is a health-focused dry fruit brand offering a curated selection of roasted, flavored, and plain nuts. Its emphasis on appeals to fitness-conscious consumers. Rostaa: Rostaa is a premium dry fruit brand offering superfoods, dried fruits, and nuts sourced globally. Its luxury packaging, organic certifications, and presence in international markets distinguish it in the premium segment.

Rostaa is a premium dry fruit brand offering sourced globally. Its luxury packaging, organic certifications, and presence in international markets distinguish it in the premium segment. Wonderland Foods: Wonderland Foods provides a diverse range of dry fruits, nuts, and seeds, focusing on freshness and convenience. Its resealable packaging and flavor innovations cater to the modern snacking market.

Wonderland Foods provides a diverse range of dry fruits, nuts, and seeds, focusing on freshness and convenience. Its cater to the modern snacking market. Mazafati Dates: Mazafati Dates are a specialty variety from Iran, prized for their natural sweetness, high moisture content, and nutritional value. They represent a major share of the imported premium dates market , often used in retail gifting and gourmet products.

Mazafati Dates are a specialty variety from Iran, prized for their natural sweetness, high moisture content, and nutritional value. They represent a major share of the , often used in retail gifting and gourmet products. Ziofit: Ziofit offers health-oriented dry fruit mixes, trail mixes, and nuts emphasizing energy, wellness, and balanced nutrition . The brand targets the urban fitness and healthy snacking demographic.

Ziofit offers health-oriented dry fruit mixes, trail mixes, and nuts emphasizing . The brand targets the urban fitness and healthy snacking demographic. Wildway: Wildway is a U.S.-based brand offering grain-free, natural snack blends including nuts, dried fruits, and granolas. Its clean-label formulations and focus on plant-based nutrition align with global wellness trends.

Wildway is a U.S.-based brand offering including nuts, dried fruits, and granolas. Its clean-label formulations and focus on plant-based nutrition align with global wellness trends. We Pack Logistics: We Pack Logistics provides private-label packaging and distribution solutions for nuts and dried fruits. The company focuses on supply chain efficiency, bulk packaging, and B2B services for domestic and export markets.

We Pack Logistics provides private-label packaging and distribution solutions for nuts and dried fruits. The company focuses on for domestic and export markets. Wellness Croft: Wellness Croft focuses on organic and natural dry fruit products, emphasizing chemical-free processing and sustainability. The brand caters to the premium organic retail market segment through e-commerce and specialty health stores.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Table Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Figs

Dried Apricots

Prunes

Dried Cranberries

By Application

Bakery

Confectioneries

Breakfast Cereal

Snacks

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5482

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | FnB Market Pulse | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Beverage Flavors Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/beverage-flavors-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Frozen Meat Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-meat-market

➡️Fish Oil Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/fish-oil-market

➡️Soft Drink Concentrates Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soft-drink-concentrates-market

➡️U.S. Halal Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/us-halal-food-market