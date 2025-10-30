Amplify ETFs Declares October Income Distributions for its Income ETFs

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces October income distributions for its income ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount

per Share Ex-Date Record

Date Payable

Date Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF BAGY $1.49450 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF BITY $1.10159 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF SLJY $0.46500 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF SOFR $0.35157 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF QDVO $0.25116 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF HCOW $0.24270 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF TLTP $0.23310 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.19040 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.18152 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25 Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.11645 10/30/25 10/30/25 10/31/25



About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $15.5 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

