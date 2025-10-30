Applied Materials to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results on Nov. 13, 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The call will be webcast live at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

