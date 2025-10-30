Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Urges Enterprises to Prepare for Post-SaaS Era as AI Agents Reshape Software Delivery and Licensing Models

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group , a leading provider of applied artificial intelligence solutions for operational transformation, today announced new guidance for business and technology leaders considering the rapidly emerging “post-SaaS era,” in which autonomous AI agents—not humans—become the primary consumers and operators of enterprise software. This shift promises unprecedented efficiency and business performance, but also upends decades-old assumptions around software evaluation, pricing, implementation, and governance.

In a statement released today, CEO Dan Herbatschek emphasized that organizations must quickly adapt their digital strategies, procurement practices, and data architecture to remain competitive.

“For the first time since the rise of SaaS, the end user is no longer a person,” said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “Software agents are becoming the system-to-system operators—initiating workflows, negotiating resources, and executing actions faster than any human ever could. This new model will fundamentally change how software is bought, priced, governed, and valued.”

A Post-SaaS Model Driven by AI Agents

The post-SaaS era is defined by the shift from human-centric application interfaces to agent-to-agent interaction, in which AI systems communicate directly with applications and infrastructure to deliver outcomes. Rather than logging in to complete tasks, humans will increasingly delegate processes to AI agents that operate autonomously within defined guardrails.

Where organizations once measured adoption by the number of users or seats, Herbatschek notes that the new model will measure value by the number of problems solved and outcomes delivered.

“Per-seat licensing is already losing relevance,” Herbatschek said. “AI agents do not need a login. Instead, vendors will move to value-based models—pricing tied to business outcomes, workflow completions, cost savings, or usage volumes. For customers, this is both an enormous opportunity and a new negotiation paradigm.”

Guidance for Customers Navigating the Shift

Ramsey Theory Group advises enterprise leaders in the manufacturing, retail automotive and skilled trades industries to take immediate steps in preparation for new sourcing, governance, and operational models:

1. Evaluate new licensing frameworks

Move beyond seat-based structures and prepare for usage- and outcome-based pricing. Organizations should negotiate predictable pricing tiers and include usage caps to maintain budget control.

2. Prioritize agent-ready platforms

Future-proof architecture requires API-first, secure event-driven systems that support machine-initiated interactions—not just human interfaces.

3. Strengthen governance and oversight

As more automated systems execute tasks independently, enterprises must build agent monitoring, decision logging, and escalation pathways to ensure traceability and compliance.

4. Link value to outcomes

Customers should require vendors to define measurable performance outcomes—such as cycle-time reduction, throughput increases, or loss-prevention—and tie fees to delivered value.

5. Build new operational roles

Organizations will need new roles such as “Agent Operations” and “AI Workflow Stewardship” to maintain and improve autonomous systems.

“This is not merely a procurement change—it is an organizational transformation,” Herbatschek added. “The companies that thrive will be those that learn to govern AI agents with the same rigor they once applied to human workers.”

Industry Implications

Herbatschek anticipates especially rapid adoption in industries with complex, repetitive workflows—such as automotive retail, manufacturing, and supply chain—where AI agents can orchestrate processes across multiple systems, reducing labor burden while improving speed and continuity.

“If the last decade was about digitizing workflows, the next decade is about delegating them,” he said. “The winners will be those who build an operating model where humans define strategy and constraints—while AI agents execute.”

Ramsey Theory Group’s Role

Ramsey Theory Group is actively helping clients navigate the transition to agent-based operations, supporting companies with:

AI workforce and workflow design

Governance and policy frameworks

Vendor evaluation and next-generation sourcing

Operational readiness assessment

Implementation and managed AI operations





“Our mission is to ensure enterprises don’t merely adopt AI—but operationalize it safely, ethically, and profitably,” Herbatschek said.

