Blaqclouds Announces Multi-Chain Integration and November 3rd Relaunch of ZEUSx.io DEX

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and blockchain technology company, today announced the official relaunch of its decentralized exchange, ZEUSx DEX, on November 3, 2025 at 5:00pm EDT.

The upgraded DEX introduces full multi-chain integration across ZEUS Chain (ZEUSX), Olympus Chain (OLYM), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (POLY), BASE (ETH), and Ape Chain (APE) - connecting users to one of the most comprehensive decentralized trading ecosystems in the industry.

The new ZEUSx DEX delivers enhanced liquidity, interoperability, cross chain bridge and Web3 connectivity for both retail and institutional participants.

Web3 Integration with Apollo Wallet

The next-generation ZEUSx DEX is now fully Web3 integrated with the Apollo Wallet, enabling users to maintain complete self-custody while engaging in DeFi swaps, staking, farming, and liquidity management across supported blockchains.

This integration also introduces fiat on-ramp and off-ramp capabilities, allowing seamless movement between traditional currencies and digital assets directly within the DEX - without relying on centralized exchanges or third-party custodians.

“The relaunch of ZEUSx represents the culmination of everything our ecosystem stands for — interoperability, accessibility, and security,” said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds Inc. “By combining the power of Apollo Wallet’s self-custody and DeFi gateway tools with a multi-chain DEX, we’re giving users complete financial freedom across every major blockchain network.”

Utility Enhancement for the Deploy Suite

As part of Blaqclouds’ rapidly expanding ecosystem, the ZEUSx DEX now functions as a utility enhancement for the Deploy Suite of code-free applications - including DeployTokens.com, DeployLaunchpad.com and yambit.com.

This integration allows projects launched through the Deploy Suite to immediately access live liquidity, token pairing, and decentralized trading functionality within the ZEUSx DEX. By connecting no-code token deployment directly to an on-chain exchange, Blaqclouds provides an end-to-end pathway from token creation to trading and liquidity generation — all within a single ecosystem.

Multi-Chain Integration Highlights

Cross-Chain Swaps: Seamless token exchanges between ZEUS, Olympus, Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, Base, and Ape Chain.

Unified Liquidity Pools: Aggregated liquidity and price discovery across networks.

Enhanced DeFi Tools: Yield farming, staking, and LP management built directly into the DEX.

Web3 Self-Custody: Integrated Apollo Wallet for full ownership and transaction signing.

On-Ramp / Off-Ramp: Fiat gateways for global accessibility.

Deploy Ecosystem Utility: Direct liquidity integration for tokens launched via DeployTokens and Deploy Launchpad.

About ZEUSx DEX

ZEUSx DEX is a decentralized exchange platform developed by Blaqclouds Inc. to provide secure, transparent, and efficient multi-chain trading. The DEX empowers users with full self-custody, cross-chain liquidity, and integrated DeFi functionality - forming the cornerstone of the Blaqclouds ecosystem and the Deploy Suite of no-code blockchain tools.

Learn more at https://dex.zeusx.io

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io



