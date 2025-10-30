Inuvo to Host Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 6th at 4:15 P.M. ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 4:15 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738

International Dial-in Number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 1119361

Webcast Link: HERE

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, November 20, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 1119361 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.