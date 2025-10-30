MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Emerging as Leader in New Frontier of Natural Hydrogen as Energy Source

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining, which may include a paid advertisement.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “The Clean-Energy Revolution That Could Power the AI Era,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/zgYDX

The rapid ascent of artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t being slowed by a lack of computing power, it’s being constrained by electricity. As AI expands globally, data centers are consuming energy at an unprecedented rate, outpacing what utilities can deliver, overloading aging grids and driving up costs for consumers. The result is a growing realization: the digital economy urgently needs a new, scalable source of clean energy.

One emerging contender is natural hydrogen. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that global data-center electricity demand will more than double by 2030 to nearly 945 terawatt-hours (TWh), with AI-optimized facilities expected to quadruple their consumption over the same period. In the United States, data-center power use could also double by 2035, reaching roughly 9% of national electricity demand. Simply put, computing growth is outstripping the pace of grid expansion. That’s why leading tech companies and investors are turning their focus to securing energy itself. One of the most promising new frontiers in that pursuit is natural, or geologic, hydrogen. MAX Power Mining Corp. stands at the forefront of this movement as the first publicly traded company in North America dedicated to commercial natural hydrogen.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The company is a first mover in the rapidly growing natural hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of natural hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting natural hydrogen will be drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend starting in early November 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

