SEGG Media Charts a Bold Course into Web3 with $300M Digital Asset Initiative

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”) today announced the launch of its Web3 and Digital Asset Strategy, a two-year roadmap to generate sustainable on-chain yield, accelerate tokenization across sports and entertainment, and embed blockchain infrastructure into its global media ecosystem.

The initiative follows the creation of the SEGG Media Crypto Advisory Board, which is being established to provide guidance for governance, risk management, and execution of the Company’s $300 million Digital Asset and Tokenization Program. This strategy positions SEGG Media among the first NASDAQ-listed companies to bridge traditional finance, sports entertainment, and blockchain-based revenue streams within a regulated framework.

Reimagining Growth Through Active Digital Asset Management

At the core of SEGG’s roadmap lies an 80/20 capital allocation model designed to balance stability, yield, and growth:

80% of deployed capital will be maintained as a multi-asset crypto treasury, with an initial emphasis on Bitcoin (BTC) given current market sentiment and institutional demand, generating validator-based income across Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and ZIGChain (ZIG).

20% will fund strategic acquisitions in sports, media, and gaming, expanding the Company’s recurring-revenue base, as well as expansion into tokenization of real-world sports assets & other Web3 capabilities to democratize retail investor participation.

SEGG Media also signed an MOU outlining the framework for strategic partnership with ZIGChain , a purpose-built blockchain for real-world asset tokenization. ZIGChain provides the technological infrastructure and digital investment expertise for the Company’s validator operations and tokenized asset programs.

This model aims to create recurring on-chain yield as the Company scales into a next-generation digital media and entertainment group. All income resulting from validator activities will be reported through SEC-compliant filings to ensure transparency and measurable shareholder value.

Beyond Passive Holdings: Building the Future of Sports and Entertainment Tokenization

SEGG Media’s Web3 roadmap goes beyond holding digital assets. Anchored by Sports.com and Concerts.com, the Company plans to develop a fully tokenized sports and entertainment ecosystem built on four core pillars:

Digital Asset Treasury & Validator Yield – Sustainable, yield-generating multi-crypto operations. Sports and Entertainment Tokenization Ecosystem – Tokenized assets enabling fan ownership, athlete and artist IP monetization, and global engagement via ZIGChain. Sports and Entertainment Exchange Initiative – The world’s first “Stock Exchange for Sports and Music Lovers,” allowing fans to trade tokenized sports teams and bands or artists. Strategic Acquisitions – Deployment of validator income into cash-generative assets across sports, entertainment media, and gaming.





Execution Roadmap

The Company will execute the rollout through four phases:

Phase 1 (0–1 months): SEGG Media Crypto Advisory Board activation, validator setup, and treasury seeding.

SEGG Media Crypto Advisory Board activation, validator setup, and treasury seeding. Phase 2 (0–6 months): Tokenization pilots under Sports.com and Concerts.com with ZIGChain; integration of income from validator activities into corporate filings.

Tokenization pilots under Sports.com and Concerts.com with ZIGChain; integration of income from validator activities into corporate filings. Phase 3 (0–12 months): Expansion of the Sports and Entertainment Exchange platform and launch of tokenized fan assets.

Expansion of the Sports and Entertainment Exchange platform and launch of tokenized fan assets. Phase 4 (12–18 months): Full Web3 convergence—multi-asset treasury, active validators, and tokenized revenue stack.

Leadership Commentary

“Our mission is to responsibly connect traditional markets with blockchain innovation,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media. “By emphasizing Bitcoin as the foundation of our treasury, we’re combining stability with scalability—using validator income to fuel growth, and growth to accelerate tokenization across our global media ecosystem.”

“Entering into an MOU with SEGG Media represents a milestone for blockchain adoption at the public-company level,” said Abdul Rafay Gadit, Founder of ZIGChain. “By leveraging ZIGChain’s real-world asset tokenization framework, SEGG Media is pioneering how institutional-grade infrastructure can power yield, transparency, and fan participation on a global scale.”

Marc Bircham, Director of SEGG Media added: “This strategy unites sports, technology, and digital finance within a regulated, scalable framework. It’s a blueprint for how listed companies can responsibly adopt Web3 while building lasting value for investors and fans alike.”

Governance and Transparency

The SEGG Media Crypto Advisory Board will provide guidance to SEGG’s Executive Management and Board of Directors on all treasury, validator, and tokenization operations, safeguarding institutional-grade governance and transparency.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

About ZIGChain

ZIGChain is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure designed for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Built for scalability, compliance, and composability, ZIGChain enables institutions to tokenize and trade traditionally illiquid assets securely and transparently. Through partnerships across finance, entertainment, and digital infrastructure, ZIGChain is redefining how real-world value is represented and exchanged on-chain.

For more information, visit www.zigchain.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.