SurgePays Unlocks New Revenue Channel with Launch of Growth Marketing & Data Partnerships Division

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a wireless and fintech technology company connecting underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced the launch of its new Growth Marketing and Data Partnerships Division. The initiative marks a significant step in SurgePays’ strategy to transform its expanding consumer data ecosystem into a scalable, high-margin growth engine.

The division will be led by James Herber, who has been appointed Vice President of Growth Marketing and Data Partnerships. He brings deep expertise in digital acquisition, audience strategy, and partnership development across the fintech and telecommunications industries. In this newly created role, Mr. Herber will lead efforts to monetize SurgePays’ expanding data ecosystem, strengthen digital marketing capabilities, and build recurring revenue channels that enhance long-term shareholder value.

Mr. Herber will oversee the integration of marketing performance, partner analytics, and audience management across SurgePays’ growing ecosystem, including Torch Wireless and LinkUp Mobile. He will also lead the commercialization strategy for DigitizeIQ, a proprietary software platform of our legacy subsidiary LogicsIQ, into a powerful intake engine built specifically for underbanked consumer marketing, which is designed to convert verified consumer insights and transactional data into measurable growth opportunities.

“The launch of this division marks a strategic milestone in SurgePays’ growth trajectory within the underserved market,” said Brian Cox, CEO of SurgePays, Inc. “Our legacy subsidiary LogicsIQ utilized a proprietary software platform called DigitizeIQ for consumer intake and lead generation serving mass tort law firms. Our development team has now transformed DigitizeIQ, which generated more than $50 million in revenue, into a powerful intake engine built specifically for underserved consumer marketing.

“Instead of simply signing up a wireless subscriber, we now have a platform that converts verified consumer data into actionable marketing intelligence and provides multiple ways to monetize each customer relationship. While marketing government-subsidized services such as Lifeline to underserved consumers, we can now present a targeted marketplace of products and services to a rapidly growing database. Our long-term goal has always been to reduce the cost of acquiring a wireless subscriber by generating additional revenue through complementary services. With James’s leadership and expertise, we are entering the next phase of monetizing this data ecosystem to drive recurring, high-margin revenue and deliver sustained value for our shareholders.”

The new division builds on SurgePays’ established strengths in wireless connectivity, financial technology, and retail distribution. It accelerates the company’s transition from a transactional platform into a data-driven revenue network. By leveraging verified consumer interactions from its telecom and fintech channels, SurgePays is positioned to deliver targeted marketing, cross-sell opportunities, and predictive insights to both internal and external partners.

“The intersection of marketing and data represents SurgePays’ next growth frontier,” said James Herber, Vice President of Growth Marketing and Data Partnerships. “We are building a platform where every engagement produces intelligence, and every insight creates measurable value for our partners and shareholders. Our initial objective was to eliminate the cost of acquiring a customer relationship, but with the team and tools at SurgePays, I believe this division will become one of the company’s largest revenue drivers within the next twelve to eighteen months. We look forward to sharing updates soon as we launch our front-end website and introduce additional complementary products and services.”

The initiative is expected to generate high-margin recurring revenue through data partnerships, analytics integrations, and targeted marketing programs. As SurgePays continues to scale its wireless and fintech operations, the combination of customer intelligence and marketing execution will serve as a long-term competitive advantage.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless, fintech, and point-of-sale technology company focused on connecting underserved communities to essential mobile and financial services. The company operates its own wireless brands and proprietary point-of-sale platform, which is deployed nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial transactions.

Building on its nationwide wireless and fintech network, SurgePays is expanding into data-driven marketing and digital partnerships designed to convert verified consumer engagement into recurring, high-margin revenue streams. The company is uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and online channels while evolving into a leading data intelligence and digital marketplace platform serving America’s underserved population.

Visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

SurgePays Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

