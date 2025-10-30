Getty Images and iStock Announce New App Integration in Webflow’s Marketplace

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and iStock, a leading ecommerce platform providing premium content to SMBs, SMEs, creatives and students everywhere, today announced the release of two new brand apps in the Webflow Marketplace, bringing Getty Images’ and iStock’s comprehensive libraries of visual content across creative and editorial, to enterprise, agency, design and marketing professionals around the globe.

Through this collaboration with Webflow, the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code, customers can seamlessly search, integrate and license millions of images and videos directly into Webflow. Whether building for a client, launching a campaign or refreshing a brand website, this powerful integration can help save time, keep workflows smooth, and elevate website designs with authentic, high-quality visual assets that users can’t find anywhere else.

“We are pleased to partner with Webflow to help users create unique, engaging and high-impact digital experiences for their own audiences all in one place,” said Peter Orlowsky, SVP of Strategic Development at Getty Images. “Getty Images and iStock bring simplicity, efficiency, creativity and trust to brand storytelling for any project, no matter the size and this collaboration is no different. We look forward to seeing how marketers, designers, and developers use these tools to bring their stories to life, while driving engagement and growth for the long-term.”

“At Webflow, we’re building the most powerful visual development platform for the modern web, and that includes removing friction for creators at every step,” said Rachel Wolan, Chief Product Officer at Webflow. “Partnering with Getty Images to bring their world-class visuals directly into Webflow empowers our users to tell compelling stories, move faster, and elevate every site they build. We’re proud to unlock this new creative potential for designers and marketers alike.”

To learn more about the partnership and how to access Getty Images’ and iStock’s apps in the Webflow Marketplace, go to: https://webflow.com/blog/app-spotlight-getty

