DP World Delivers 400 Tons of Fresh Peruvian Blueberries to the U.S

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has completed its first series of dedicated air cargo charter flights from Peru to the United States, marking a major step in its expansion into air freight logistics. The four direct flights carried over 400 tons of freshly harvested blueberries from Chiclayo and Trujillo to New York’s JFK International Airport, ensuring rapid delivery to U.S. markets.

The operation, conducted in partnership with two leading agricultural exporters, represents DP World’s first end-to-end management of perishable air freight in Peru. Each charter transported approximately 100 tons of blueberries under a strict cold chain protocol and coordinated through airport warehouses to maintain consistent temperature control from origin to destination.

Strengthening Peru’s Fresh Fruit Supply Chains

The operation demonstrates DP World’s capability to deliver integrated logistics solutions that combine cold chain management, freight forwarding, and cargo consolidation. Blueberries were transported from fields in northern Peru to air freight warehouses in Lima, where they were prepared for export under temperature-controlled conditions.

New York City was selected as the strategic distribution hub for the U.S. East Coast, providing exporters with direct access to major supermarket chains and retailers. With less than 12 hours from departure to arrival, the charter route ensured faster transit times, full traceability, and maximum freshness for consumers.

Driving Growth in Agro-Exports and Air Logistics

Peru’s agricultural exports – including grapes, blueberries, and mangoes – continues to surge. The country’s Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation projects that agricultural exports will reach US$15 billion by the end of 2025, up from roughly US$12.8 billion in 2024.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, said: “Our first perishable cargo charter flights in Peru mark a major step in strengthening logistics connectivity for the agro-export industry. By combining our expertise in maritime, road, and now air transport, we are helping position Peru as a global leader in the export of high-value fresh produce.”

DP World continues to expand its multimodal logistics footprint in northern Peru, integrating air cargo with ground transport and port operations through facilities such as the Port of Paita, operated via a joint venture. This model reduces congestion during peak harvest months and provides exporters with flexible, efficient routes to international markets.

Expanding Logistics Horizons Across the Americas

The expansion into air freight aligns with DP World’s broader strategy to deliver flexible, end-to-end logistics solutions across Latin America. By optimizing transport times, improving efficiency, and maintaining strict cold chain integrity, DP World continues to strengthen Peru's position as one of the leading port terminals facilitating fruit exports worldwide.

This milestone follows recent regional investments such as the Bicentennial Pier expansion at the Port of Callao and record-setting volumes reported across DP World’s Latin America Terminals.

“As we expand into air logistics, our goal is to provide customers with the speed, reliability, and visibility needed to thrive in competitive global markets,” Merino added. “This milestone underscores DP World’s long-term commitment to driving sustainable growth for Peru’s economy.”

