E Ink and StellarLink Announce Partnership to Deliver Sustainable ePaper Signage in Japan

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced a new partnership with StellarLink, a Japan-based IT solutions provider, to deliver sustainable, next-generation digital signage solutions powered by E Ink Spectra™ 6 color ePaper displays. As part of this collaboration, StellarLink will launch two new products—the J-Poster, a domestically produced A2-sized signage finished product made in Japan, and the aecoPost, a 31.5-inch ePaper signage model manufactured through AUO Display Plus. Both products will utilize E Ink Spectra™ 6, the latest full-color reflective display technology designed for commercial and public information displays.

“E Ink welcomes StellarLink into the ePaper ecosystem,” said Naoki Sumita, President of E Ink Japan. “StellarLink’s expertise in IT-based system integration and their strong customer network will further expand the ePaper signage market in Japan. We believe Japan’s focus on sustainable development provides fertile ground for low-power display adoption, and together we will advance energy-efficient, high-impact digital signage.”

The J-Poster and aecoPost bring the visual comfort and paper-like readability of ePaper to signage environments, while offering ultra-low power consumption, vivid color performance, and glare-free visibility in any light. These displays require power only when updating content, making them ideal for applications where sustainability and energy efficiency are key priorities. With lightweight, thin designs and remote content management capabilities, StellarLink’s products can be easily deployed in retail environments, transportation hubs, educational campuses, museums, and hospitality venues, delivering an environmentally responsible alternative to conventional LCD or LED signage.

Through this partnership, StellarLink joins the E Ink partner ecosystem, expanding the network of system integrators and solution developers in Japan. The collaboration underscores the growing adoption of ePaper technology in a market increasingly focused on sustainable innovation and digital transformation.

“We are proud to partner with E Ink to bring innovative ePaper signage solutions to market,” said Yasuhiro Maeda, President of StellarLink. “The J-Poster represents our commitment to high-quality, Japan-made digital signage that meets the needs of customers seeking environmentally friendly display technologies. Working with E Ink and AUO Display Plus to launch aecoPost allows us to accelerate our roadmap for larger-size, multi-format ePaper signage across Japan.”

A 32-inch color ePaper indoor signage display operating 18 hours per day and updating images every six hours emits approximately 0.0139 kilograms of CO₂ equivalent—about 46 times less than a comparable LCD display. This significant reduction highlights the environmental advantages of ultra–low-power ePaper technology. The manufacturing and operations behind these displays are validated by the FTSE Russell Green Revenue Model, confirming that 100% of product sales qualify as green revenue. The company is committed to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, with an accelerated milestone of RE65 by 2025. Recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for excellence in both Climate Change and Water Security and listed on the DJSI World and Emerging Markets Indexes, the company ranks among the top 2% globally for supplier engagement and sustainability leadership. Consuming up to 99% less energy than LCDs, ePaper displays are also the first display technology certified by the International Dark-Sky Association, reducing light pollution and promoting eye health.

About StellarLink Co., Ltd.

Founded on July 10, 2012, StellarLink Co., Ltd. is a solutions provider dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by its clients through innovative IT-based technologies. The company develops and delivers digital transformation (DX) solutions that not only drive business efficiency but also contribute to solving broader social issues. StellarLink actively integrates environmental initiatives into its operations, reflecting a long-term commitment to sustainability through the experience of joint research with leading academic institutions including Tohoku University, Waseda University, and Iwate Prefectural University. StellarLink has developed original products and service offerings spanning cloud-based digital signage, AI systems, and robotics. Its client portfolio ranges from small and medium-sized enterprises to large multinational corporations. Guided by the Japanese principles of Monozukuri (craftsmanship), Kotozukuri (experience creation), and Hitozukuri (people development), StellarLink continues to contribute to the growth and innovation of Japan’s ICT industry. For more information, please visit https://stellarlink.co.jp.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low-power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contact:

V2 Communications for E Ink

eink@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/269b2fe8-3e9d-4ef0-96c5-1a18f36d6cc1