Conifers Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifers.ai, the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern security operations, today announced that it has successfully achieved Systems and Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. This achievement highlights Conifers’ commitment to maintaining the industry’s most stringent compliance standards for its customers.

SOC 2 Type II compliance, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is the standard for assessing a company’s controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Achieving this certification confirms that Conifers.ai has established and consistently maintains strong, independently validated security and privacy controls. It reinforces the company’s commitment to protecting customer data and ensuring the reliability of its CognitiveSOC™ platform for enterprises and MSSPs.

“Earning SOC 2 Type II compliance underscores our commitment to building secure, trustworthy AI for security operations,” said Tom Findling, co-founder and CEO of Conifers. “Our customers rely on Conifers as a force multiplier to accelerate incident investigations with confidence. This certification demonstrates that we hold ourselves to the same high standards of security, integrity and reliability that we help our customers achieve.”

Conifers.ai transforms security operations with its agentic AI CognitiveSOC™ platform, enabling faster, more accurate investigations across complex, multi-tier incidents. By combining agentic AI with organizations’ institutional knowledge, Conifers helps enterprises and MSSPs improve efficiency, reduce risk and achieve operational excellence. Attaining SOC 2 Type II compliance further assures customers that these capabilities are built on a foundation of proven security controls and trusted data management practices.

About Conifers.ai

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy, and trust. Led by seasoned cybersecurity leaders and backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital, Washington Harbour Partners, and others, the company brings deep industry knowledge and innovation to an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Learn more at www.conifers.ai .