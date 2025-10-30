NextNRG to Bring Advanced Microgrid and EV Charging Solutions to Gulfstream Development Corporation’s 300-Acre Florida Warehousing Development

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gulfstream Development Corporation to develop a complete end-to-end energy solution on Gulfstream’s planned 300-acre warehousing project near Port St. Lucie, Florida. This project will integrate AI-driven energy infrastructure and mobility solutions to support the development of a sustainable and energy efficient logistics hub.

Under the terms of the non-binding MOU, the parties expect to enter into an agreement for NextNRG to serve as Gulfstream’s integrated energy and mobility partner, providing a suite of advanced solutions designed to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact at the Port St. Lucie site.

Key components of the collaboration include:

Smart Microgrid Systems: NextNRG will design, implement, and operate AI-optimized microgrids combining solar photovoltaic arrays with advanced battery energy storage systems to ensure reliable, resilient, and efficient power.

NextNRG will design, implement, and operate AI-optimized microgrids combining solar photovoltaic arrays with advanced battery energy storage systems to ensure reliable, resilient, and efficient power. Energy Management Platform: NextNRG will deploy its proprietary Next Utility Operating System®, leveraging machine learning and real-time analytics to forecast energy loads, optimize usage, and minimize disruptions.

NextNRG will deploy its proprietary Next Utility Operating System®, leveraging machine learning and real-time analytics to forecast energy loads, optimize usage, and minimize disruptions. EV Charging Infrastructure: The project will include wireless electric vehicle charging systems to support tenant and fleet vehicles, enabling future-ready, low-emission transportation.

The project will include wireless electric vehicle charging systems to support tenant and fleet vehicles, enabling future-ready, low-emission transportation. Mobile Fueling Solutions: On-demand diesel and mixed-fuel delivery will be facilitated through NextNRG’s subsidiary mobile onsite refueling platform, EzFill.

On-demand diesel and mixed-fuel delivery will be facilitated through NextNRG’s subsidiary mobile onsite refueling platform, EzFill. Comprehensive Project Support: NextNRG will provide end-to-end lifecycle support, including site audits, system design, equipment procurement, project management, and ongoing maintenance.





"This collaboration with Gulfstream demonstrates how NextNRG’s integrated energy ecosystem can transform large-scale commercial and industrial projects,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "It’s a prime example of how our suite of technologies can optimize energy use, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency in commercial developments. By integrating our proprietary systems with Gulfstream’s development expertise, we are demonstrating the tangible benefits our solutions bring across diverse industries."

“We are excited to partner with NextNRG to integrate advanced energy infrastructure into our Fort Pierce / St. Lucie Co. development,” said Scott Holmes, of Gulfstream Development Corporation. “NextNRG’s innovative approach aligns with our mission to deliver sustainable, forward-thinking projects that meet the evolving needs of tenants, logistics operators, and the surrounding community.”

The agreement underscores NextNRG’s commitment to advancing integrated energy solutions and sustainable mobility in commercial and industrial projects nationwide.

About Gulfstream Development Corporation

Based Locally in St. Lucie County, Gulfstream Development Corporation is a premier developer of industrial, commercial, and mixed-use construction projects across the United States. The company focuses on innovative, sustainable developments that meet the needs of modern businesses and communities.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

