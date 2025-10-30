Nutraceuticals Market Projected to Hit USD 1,234.34 Billion by 2034, Preventive Health Trends Propel Global Demand

Ottawa, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutraceuticals market size was valued at USD 591.15 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 1234.34 billion by 2034, rising at a 7.64% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The global nutraceuticals market is rising due to escalating consumer demand for preventive health solutions, rising disposable incomes, and growing concern about lifestyle-related diseases.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5508

Key Takeaways:

Asia-Pacific led the nutraceuticals market in 2024.

North America is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the dietary supplements segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By product, the functional beverages segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the weight management and satiety segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By application, the men’s health nutraceuticals segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By distribution, the offline segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

By distribution, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Market Overview:

What is Driving the Growth of the Nutraceuticals Market?

Factors contributing to the rapid growth of the global nutraceuticals market, which includes dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and bio-active ingredients, include a growing emphasis on wellness, immunity, and longevity. Growth is being driven by demographic factors such as increasing populations of older people and by a behavioural shift, where preventive health is a conscious choice in terms of lifestyles, rather than solely an option when illness strikes.

Furthermore, new technology is enabling access via new formulations and distribution channels through online markets, and nutrition personalised for the consumer. Regulatory ambiguity in many regions is also being replaced by forms of support, again making nutraceutical type-products more accessible to consumers. Together, these dimensions create a thriving and evolving marketplace in which nutraceuticals are mainstreaming as a component of health-care routines.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 591.15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1234.34 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 7.64 % Leading Region Asia Pacific Market Segmentation By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel and By Region Top Key Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, General Mills, Inc., I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V., Groupe Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Amway, Danone, Alford Pharma

Major Growth Drivers:

What are the Main Growth Drivers in the Nutraceuticals Market?

Heightened health consciousness and preventive healthcare: As consumers increasingly transition from treatment-based care to health and prevention, the demand for nutraceuticals to support immunity, digestion, cardiovascular health and general wellness has exploded.

As consumers increasingly transition from treatment-based care to health and prevention, the demand for nutraceuticals to support immunity, digestion, cardiovascular health and general wellness has exploded. Lifestyle diseases and an ageing population: The global incidence of chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, combined with the ageing populations of developed countries, is increasing demand for nutraceuticals to help support joint health, cognitive function and metabolic wellness.

The global incidence of chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, combined with the ageing populations of developed countries, is increasing demand for nutraceuticals to help support joint health, cognitive function and metabolic wellness. The growth of functional beverages and foods: Consumers are adopting functional foods and beverages as easy and convenient ways to incorporate health benefits into their daily lives, thus expanding the nutraceuticals market outside of its traditional capsule and tablet format.

Consumers are adopting functional foods and beverages as easy and convenient ways to incorporate health benefits into their daily lives, thus expanding the nutraceuticals market outside of its traditional capsule and tablet format. E-commerce and digital health: The rapid growth of online retailers, subscription services and digital health apps is creating easier access to nutraceuticals, offering more personalised products and a broader geographic footprint.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Key Drifts:

What Significant Patterns are Influencing the Nutraceuticals Market Today?

The sector is experiencing tremendous investors interest in personalized nutrition models where consumer data such as apps, wearables or digital health platforms, help to customize nutraceutical formulations based on individual health profiles or goals. There is a strong focus on clean-label, plant-based, and sustainably sourced ingredients, algae-based omega-3s replacing fish oil is just one example, functional beverages and gummies and new delivery forms are becoming much more popular with young consumers, who generally prefer taste and convenience over dosing and pill format.

Lastly, growth is coming from online and companies are experimenting with direct-to-consumer and subscription models to enhance brand loyalty and repeat purchases. The trends above are changing the market landscape and driving change beyond volume growth.

Significant Challenge:

One of the biggest obstacles currently facing the nutraceuticals sector is the differing and complex regulatory environment in various countries, leading to scrambled product approvals, additional steps needed to substantiate health claims, and market entry straying off course. As the sector grows and progresses, so does the scrutiny of regulators and consumers around the ingredient safety, product effectiveness, and quality of manufacture that nutraceuticals are subjected to. The ability to regularly demonstrate quality, provide scientifically validated claims, and transparency through labelling continue to add an extra burden on costs, especially for small players in the sector. Such regulatory complexity can elongate time-to-market, increase compliance costs, and limit innovation and/or global expansion.

Regional Analysis:

The nutraceuticals market in Asia-Pacific not only has the largest share in the world, but is also continuing to show strong growth. Countries like China, India and Japan are experiencing fast urbanisation, rising disposable incomes and awareness about health which all contribute to an increase in preventive health products. Additionally, the growing middle-class population and growing interest in functional foods and beverages are also contributing factors. The Asia-Pacific segment does also benefit from lower costs of production aiding supply chains both for national consumption and global trade. In some Asian markets, government initiatives promoting food fortification, health supplements and wellness lifestyle products will continue to support growth.

Although the area of greatest size remains in Asia-Pacific, North America is developing as one of the fastest-growing areas of the global nutraceuticals segment. Consumers’ heightened awareness of preventive wellness, in conjunction with the large ageing baby-boomer cohort, has stimulated demand for nutraceuticals related to joint health, cognitive support and immunity. Adoption of technology, existing and more mature direct-to-consumer models, supported by digital wellness ecosystems, have facilitated a passion for personalized nutrition and subscription model services. In addition, regulatory clarity in many categories (while still challenging) and significant retail presence (physical and online) adds to the attractiveness of the North American market.

Download the single region market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5508

Segmental Insights:

By Product:

In 2024, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the largest share. This is due to the widespread consumption of vitamin, mineral supplements, herbal supplements and, generally, dietary supplements as a means to achieve wellness. The dietary supplements segment not only operates through established distribution channels such as pharmacies, health-stores and online channels, but consumers are relatively accustomed to dietary supplements. The category's prominence signals that many consumers still prefer familiar pill or gummy forms as opposed to the newer functional foods and drinks. Moreover, the continued existence of a large adult population seeking preventative health support for cardiovascular, joint, immune/microbiome, and metabolic health only further reinforces the dietary supplement dominance.

From 2025-2034, the functional beverages segment will hold the most lucrative growth rate. Functional beverages such as fortified drinks, probiotic drinks, sports nutrition drinks and wellness teas (to name a few) are gaining popularity, primarily due to convenience, taste and targeting of younger consumers. As brands innovate in functional beverages with low-sugar, clean label, plant-based formulations, consumers also continue to modernize their aging food and drink trends. Growth is increasingly being driven by urban consumers who desire on-the-go solutions that can fill the void of refreshment with functional benefits. As explanations have evolved from pill preference to beverage preference, functional beverages make a strong case for growth.

By Application:

The weight management and satiety part of the market was the largest market segment in 2024. Obesity rates are increasing, coupled with sedentary lifestyles and the associated risks of metabolic disorder. As a result, consumers are investing heavily in nutraceuticals that focus on weight management, appetite control, and metabolic health. This includes products like meal replacement shakes, high-fiber products, conjugated-linoleic-acid products, and appetite-suppressing plant extracts. Additionally, marketing efforts that emphasize aesthetic (slimming, body shape) and health outcomes (metabolic well-being) are supportive factors in the growth of this segment. Also driving the growth trend in this application is an increase in fitness culture, most notably with millennials and Gen Z.

The men's health nutraceuticals segment is expected to achieve significant growth in the forecast period. The application includes formulations supporting testosterone, prostate health, vitality, muscular performance, and sexual well-being. The men's health area of nutraceuticals is catching up with women's health, after a long time of being underserved, as male consumers are becoming more health conscious and open to supplementation. Creativity and innovation that promote targeted ingredients, clean label claims, and discreet delivery formats will resonate for this segment. Growth for this segment is also related to aging male populations in many areas of the world who strive for proactive health beyond basic nutrition.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By Distribution Channel:

In 2024, the offline segment remains dominant in the global nutraceuticals market. Traditional retail pathways dominate sales, as this channel gives consumers the most established foundation of trust, product visibility, and physical access to products (i.e., pharmacies, chain drugstores, supermarkets, health dietary shops and specialty retailers). A significant proportion of all consumers obtain nutraceuticals through an in-store segment, a physical retail pathway that provides access to specialist consumer assistance, not to mention the immediacy of possession and ability to visually inspect the product labels. Additionally, offline channels support impulse purchasing opportunities and allow manufacturers to perform cross-sell promotions with complementary wellness products. In many emerging markets, offline remains the most accessible and trustworthy path to nutraceuticals, as it continues to be the preferred channel among older cohorts; ultimately, offline possesses more reliability to these cohorts than an online pathway does.

The online segment is poised to grow at the highest rate in the coming years in the nutraceuticals market. The shift to e-commerce is being driven by consumer convenience, expanded access to more product options, subscription models, consumer direct brands, and the ability to deliver custom formulations. Younger consumers increasingly research and buy nutraceuticals via mobile apps, social media, and digital marketplace. Online channels also provide time-sensitive consumer response to products, branded consumer engagement and continuous opportunities for product innovation, and more importantly, a global consumer reach. Online channels also offer style of efficiency and analytic data that offline cannot match when considering tailored offers, dynamic pricing structures, and customized loyalty systems.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global laboratory revenue cycle management market is witnessing steady expansion, with revenue expected to rise significantly and potentially reach hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. telehealth market, valued at USD 42.61 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 52.76 billion in 2025 and soar to approximately USD 358.96 billion by 2034, advancing at a strong CAGR of 23.84%.

The global regulatory affairs market, valued at USD 16 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 17.37 billion in 2025 and further grow to USD 36.33 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.55% from 2025 to 2034.

The global supplemental health market is on a promising growth path, expected to achieve substantial revenue gains and reach new financial milestones by 2034.

The U.S. healthcare staffing market, valued at USD 19.5 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to USD 20.62 billion in 2025 and attain USD 34.09 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period.

The health coach market, estimated at USD 17.5 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to USD 18.66 billion in 2025 and reach USD 33.26 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.64%.

The U.S. supplemental health market, valued at USD 38.62 billion in 2024, is forecasted to rise to USD 40.77 billion in 2025 and further expand to USD 65.19 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.64%.

The U.S. house calls market, valued at USD 673.69 million in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 711.66 million in 2025 and reach USD 1,160.27 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.65% from 2025 to 2034.

The global medical service robots market, worth USD 13.16 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to USD 14.46 billion in 2025 and reach approximately USD 33.57 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.84% over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

On August 26, 2025, Sabinsa Wellness announced the launch of several finished dietary supplement products, expanding its portfolio to meet increased demand for clean-label and functional wellness formulations.

Nutraceuticals Market Key Players List

Archer Daniels Midland Company

General Mills, Inc.

du Pont de Nemours and Company

Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Royal DSM N.V.

Groupe Danone S.A.

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Amway

Danone

Alford Pharma



Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5508

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Dietary Supplements Tablets Vitamin Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin K Vitamin E Botanicals Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Others Proteins & Amino Acids Collagen Others Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Probiotics Prebiotics & Postbiotics Others Capsules Vitamin Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin K Vitamin E Botanicals Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Others Proteins & Amino Acids Collagen Others Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Probiotics Prebiotics & Postbiotics Others Soft Gels Vitamin Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin K Vitamin E Botanicals Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Others Proteins & Amino Acids Collagen Others Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Probiotics Prebiotics & Postbiotics Others Powders Vitamin Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin K Vitamin E Botanicals Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Others Proteins & Amino Acids Collagen Others Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Probiotics Prebiotics & Postbiotics Others Gummies Vitamin Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin K Vitamin E Botanicals Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Others Proteins & Amino Acids Collagen Others Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Probiotics Prebiotics & Postbiotics Others Liquid Vitamin Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin K Vitamin E Botanicals Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Others Proteins & Amino Acids Collagen Others Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Probiotics Prebiotics & Postbiotics Others Others Vitamin Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin K Vitamin E Botanicals Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Others Proteins & Amino Acids Collagen Others Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Probiotics Prebiotics & Postbiotics Others

Functional Food Vegetable and Seed Oil Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars, and Fruit Snacks Dairy Baby Food Breakfast Cereals Others

Functional Beverages Energy drink Sports drink Others

Infant Formula

By Application

Allergy & Intolerance

Healthy Ageing

Bone & Joint Health

Cancer Prevention

Children's Health

Cognitive Health

Diabetes

Digestive / Gut Health

Energy & Endurance

Eye Health

Heart Health

Immune System

Infant Health

Inflammation

Maternal Health

Men's Health

Nutricosmetics

Oral Care

Personalised Nutrition

Post Pregnancy Health

Sexual Health

Skin Health

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management & Satiety

Women's Health

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Practioner

Grocery Stores

Others

Online

Amazon

Other Online Retail Stores

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait







Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5508

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest