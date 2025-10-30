DRiV Showcases Leading Brands and Expanded Aftermarket Offering at AAPEX 2025

SOUTHFIELD, Mich, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV, a Tenneco business group and global leader in the automotive aftermarket, will showcase its powerhouse portfolio and expanded product offerings at AAPEX 2025 in Las Vegas, November 4–6. At booth A3616 (Level 2). DRiV will highlight new product launches and expanded coverage from its trusted brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner® and Fel-Pro®. With this year’s showcase, DRiV is demonstrating how the company is helping technicians and distributors deliver more reliable solutions, grow their businesses and provide more choice for drivers to maximize their vehicle performance.

Featured Launches & Innovations at AAPEX 2025

MOOG ® CV Axles – Engineered for steering and suspension strength, durability and long service life

– Engineered for steering and suspension strength, durability and long service life Monroe ® Air Suspension – Premium replacement solution engineered for durability and precise handling

– Premium replacement solution engineered for durability and precise handling Wagner ® Lighting – Enhanced visibility and safety through expanded LED lighting solutions, including off-road lights

– Enhanced visibility and safety through expanded LED lighting solutions, including off-road lights Fel-Pro® SpeedFit™ – Innovative gasket installation system for faster, easier service

“We’re excited to do more than just showcase at this year’s AAPEX; we’re here to show the industry what’s possible when bold ideas meet relentless execution,” said Chintan Sopariwala, President, DRiV. “Our team is moving with urgency and integrity to solve real-world challenges. This mindset drives a culture that listens, moves fast and consistently sets new benchmarks.”

Driving Growth Through Innovation

DRiV’s portfolio includes 31 trusted brands, 15 of which have been serving the automotive aftermarket for over a century. This legacy is more than just history; it’s a foundation for bold and accelerated innovation. Building on this foundation, DRiV has added more than 26,000 SKUs to its lineup, eight times more than in previous years. At AAPEX, attendees will see firsthand how DRiV is positioned to set the pace for a rapidly evolving market with the ability to deliver comprehensive bumper-to-bumper solutions that technicians, distributors and drivers rely on.

Media Event

DRiV will host a media insights session on Tuesday, November 4, at 11 a.m. in the Venetian Meeting Room, Lido 3002. Speakers include Chintan Sopariwala, President of DRiV; Joseph Saoud, Vice President and General Manager, DRiV U.S. & Canada; and Veronica Martinez, Vice President and General Manager, DRiV Mexico & LATAM. The session will focus on DRiV’s growth, expanded offerings for 2026 and how the company is supporting customers through its notable brands, diverse programs and unique services. To RSVP, email jmoore@tinymightyco.com.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.