Nokia and CNT launch Ecuador’s first 5G network, bringing ultra-fast connectivity to more Ecuadorians

First commercial 5G mobile network in Ecuador delivers faster speeds, lower latency and better digital experiences for people and businesses.

A major milestone in the country’s digital transformation, unlocking new applications and services across healthcare, education, manufacturing, agriculture and transportation.

Nokia to deploy equipment from its industry-leading AirScale portfolio and IP Routing solutions to boost the coverage and capacity of CNT’s broadband network.

30 October 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Corporación Nacional de Telecomunicaciones E.P. (CNT E.P.), Ecuador’s national telecommunications operator, have officially launched the country’s first commercial 5G network, marking a major step in its digital transformation. Powered by Nokia’s 5G technology, the network delivers speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps—10 times faster than 4G—and ultra-low latency, enabling seamless streaming, rapid downloads and reliable connectivity for more Ecuadorians. The rollout will pave the way for new digital services and innovation in strategic areas such as virtual education, telemedicine, smart cities, connected mobility and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Building on CNT’s current 4G network, the deployment includes 188 5G sites in Guayaquil, the largest city in Ecuador, and other regions as Samborondón, Daule, Durán, Manta, Portoviejo, Salinas, and Santa Elena, operating in the N78, 3.5 GHz band. This initiative supports the Ecuadorian government’s digital transformation policy and was developed in coordination with the Ministry of Telecommunications and the Information Society to expand access to high-speed coverage nationwide by mid-2026, enabling a more inclusive and sustainable digital society.

“This is a landmark moment in Ecuador’s technology history. Our new 5G mobile network will offer faster, more stable and secure connectivity across the country without raising our commercial prices. Beyond telecommunications, we’ll build on Nokia’s advanced solutions to benefit strategic sectors such as health, education, manufacturing, agriculture and transport, through data- and AI-driven solutions that improve quality of service for more Ecuadorians,” said Ronald Spina, General Manager, CNT E.P.

“Our long-standing partnership with CNT E.P., providing solutions across mobile radio access, IP and optical and fixed networks, is a source of pride for Nokia. We are confident this latest collaboration on the 5G launch based on our comprehensive Radio Access Networks solutions will significantly modernize CNT’s broadband and support its commitment to build a more innovative, competitive and connected nation,” said Bruno Leite, Head of Mobile Networks, Latin America, Nokia.

Nokia will supply equipment from its industry-leading AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio, designed to deliver superior performance and energy efficiency. The comprehensive suite includes a pre-integrated, portable, outdoor 'all-in-one' cabinet solution engineered to significantly minimize energy consumption, alongside cutting-edge Massive MIMO radios, baseband, and remote radio head (RRH) solutions. Nokia’s AirScale portfolio is powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology for maximum performance, efficiency and reliability. CNT will also benefit from Nokia’s AI-powered intelligent network management system, MantaRay NM, offering a consolidated network view.

Nokia will also integrate its best-in-class IP routing and optical transport solutions into CNT’s 5G network. This addition will enable seamless data transmission across dynamic wireless environments, reducing latency and packet loss to ensure consistent and reliable connectivity. The solution leverages Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP); an open, modular system that automates the operation of transport networks using advanced features to support critical applications such as emergency communications and smart city infrastructure.

